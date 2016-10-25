Wednesday’s prep boys soccer playoff game

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Chisago Lakes Area High School, Lindstrom

Outlook: Jon Faynik’s overtime goal lifted Denfeld over Chisago Lakes Area 2-1 in the Section 7A final for its first section title since its inaugural championship in 2004. The Hunters enter the state tournament on a 10-game winning streak. Faynik (21 goals, 7 assists, 28 points), a sophomore forward, set a single-season school scoring record. Eighth-grade midfielder Keegan Chastey (5-15—20), sophomore midfielder Caden Rathke (5-5—10) and junior forward Brady Bastyr (six goals) provide scoring depth. Senior defender Braden Emanuelson and senior goalkeeper James Faynik (0.84 goals-against average) were named to the Coaches Association Class A All-State second team. … Blake was seeded fourth in Section 5A but slipped past Breck 1-0 in the final to complete a 12-win turnaround from last season. The Bears didn’t allow a goal in 13 games this season, including all four playoff games. Senior goalie Quinn Kiernat (0.46 goals-against average, 13 shutouts) allowed only nine goals all season in 20 starts. Sophomore midfielder Haluk Ercan-Fang (18-10—28), a defender a year ago, junior forward Ethan Roe (15-8—23), who totaled 14 more goals than he did his first two years combined, and junior forward Colin McConkey (8-6—14) are the scoring leaders. The Hopkins-based private school is making only its fourth state tournament appearance, but that includes a 2008 state title and a 2007 runner-up finish.