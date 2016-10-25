Prep summaries

Second Team

Mikayla Kero, sr., Hermantown; Ashley Hanson, soph., Proctor; Jenna Skull, sr., Duluth Denfeld; Erin Turner, jr., Cloquet; Sara Shirley, jr., Duluth Marshall; Dehli Heikes, soph., Hermantown; Jaxie Pogoreic, fr., Cloquet-Carlton; Lori Perich, jr., Proctor; Natalia Benson, sr., Hermantown; Sam Mark, soph., Duluth Marshall; Brandi Nelson, jr., Cloquet-Carlton.

girls swimming

Virginia Quadrangular

Teams

1. International Falls, 611; 2. (tie) Virginia, 536; Two Harbors, 536; 4. Proctor-Hermantown 473.

Results

200 medley relay — 1. International Falls (Carolann Stone, Emily Saari, Emma Misner, Claire Herzig), 2:01.83; 2. Virginia, 2:10.10; 200 freestyle — 1. Audrey Hanson, TH, 2:19.29; 2. Madeline Potts, V, 2:21.48; 200 individual medley — 1. Stone, IF, 2:30.00; 2. Jada Larson, TH, 2:32.98; 50 freestyle — 1. Kate Thomasen, TH, 26.93; 2. Herzig, IF, 27.36; 1-meter diving — 1. Alyssa Mathis, IF, 194.48; 2. Josie Bates, IF, 132.70; 100 butterfly — 1. Misner, IF, 1:08.56; 2. Larson, TH, 1:08.99; 100 freestyle — 1. Thomasen, TH, 58.37; 2. Anna Earley, IF, 59.78; 500 freestyle — 1. Riley Larson, TH, 5:57.44; 2. Katarina Hanson, TH, 6:00.62; 200 freestyle relay — 1. Two Harbors (J. Larson, Hanson, Thomasen, Kaylee Overby), 1:49.03; 2. International Falls, 1:49.15; 100 backstroke — 1. Stone, IF, 1:08.75; 2. Ariel Carlson, HP, 1:10.99; 100 breaststroke — 1. Overbye, TH, 1:15.09; 2. Herzig, IF, 1:15.81; 400 freestyle relay — 1. Two Harbors J. Larson, Hanson, Thomasen, Overbye), 4:03.67; 2. Virginia, 4:16.37.

girls tennis

Class AA State Tournament

Quarterfinals

St. Cloud Tech 4, Duluth East 3

Singles — Aili Hietala, DE, def. Taylor Tarrolly 1-6, 7-6 (4), (8); Katelyn Tarrolly, SCT, def. Lauren Aturaliya 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Tarrolly, SCT, def. Emma Davis 6-0, 6-0; Kate Inderieden, SCT, def. Elle Christian 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — Shay Callaway/Brynne Hauer, DE, def. Rebekah Zwiener/Anne Bowe 2-6, 6-2 (9-7); Kelsey Kline/Natalie Peterson, SCT, def. Josie Humphreys/Alex Peterson 6-3, 6-3; Maggie Payette/Ali Kruger, DE, def. Courtney Donnelly/Natalie Kuntz 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), (8-6).

Consolation Semifinals

Duluth East 4, Rochester Mayo 3

Singles — Hietala def. Emma Trncic 6-1, 6-0; Callaway def. Emily Norman 6-1, 7-5; Hauer def. Amalin Sorajja 6-3, 6-3; Aturaliya def. Mia Ikeda 6-2, 4-6 (8-6).

Doubles — Natalie Sorajja/Kailee Johnson, RM, def. Humphreys/Peterson 6-4, 6-3; Ellen Baranczyk/Ani Bulbulian, RM, def. Payette/Kruger 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Taylor Julsrud/Deeya Patel, RM. def. Emma Davis/Saijal Vacek 6-2, 6-4.

Class A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Virginia 5, Roseau 2

Singles — Jodi Ostroski, R, def. Anna Seitz 6-3, 6-0; Ava Warren, V, def. Lauren Johnson 6-3, 6-1; Grace Paulsen, V, def. Kate Wensloff 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; Mary Skorich, V, def. Madison Lee, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Callie Mauston/Alex Saxhaug, V, def. Kacie Bjerk/Haley Ostgaard 6-4, 6-1; Mackenzie Bergstrom/Ellice Murphy, R, def. Amelia Cope-Robinson/Cassie Cornell 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Caleece Myhre/Katie Scherf, V, def. Bria Dale/Grace Walsh 6-2, 6-0.

Volleyball

Monday’s Late Results

Stillwater def. Grand Rapids 17-25, 25-12, 25-12, 21-25, 15-6

Section 7A

Subsection 2

First Round

Chisholm def. Bigfork 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20 — MIB: Mary Burke 16K, 2B, 16D; Devyn Dahl 16D; Allie Negen 8K; Madisen Overbye 6K, 3B, 12D; Patty Overbye 5K, 14D, 29SA.

Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls 30-28, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 — NR: Maree Poppenhagen 36SA; Rebecca Nelmark 20D; Hannah Reichensperger 8B, 10K, 9D; Lori Huseby 14K, 4B, 12D; Sophie Lenz 10K, 10D. LBF: Sydney Wendt 38SA; 26D.