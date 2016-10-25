Prep playoff schedule

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Meet

At Cloquet Country Club

Boys, noon

Girls, 12:50 p.m.

WISCONSIN

STATE MEET

Saturday’s Meet

At Ridges Golf Course,

Wisconsin Rapids

Ashland, Northwestern boys in Division 2 race, 12:35 p.m.

Ashland, Northwestern girls in Division 2 race, 2:25 p.m.

football

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAAAA

Tuesday’s Results

First Round

St. Francis 51, Duluth East 20

Andover 36, Cambridge-Isanti 22

Saturday’s Semifinals

St. Francis (5-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

Andover (3-6) at Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

SECTION 7AAAA

Tuesday’s Results

First Round

North Branch 19, Duluth Denfeld 10

Princeton 50, Hibbing 10

Saturday’s Semifinals

North Branch (1-8) at Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

Princeton (3-6) at Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Tuesday’s Results

First Round

Two Harbors 55, International Falls 7

Esko 20, Virginia 14

Saturday’s Semifinals

Two Harbors (6-3) at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

Esko (2-7) at Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Results

First Round

Crosby-Ironton 48, Mesabi East 0

Rush City 42, Moose Lake-Willow River 40

Saturday’s Semifinals

Crosby-Ironton (7-2) at Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

Rush City (7-2) at Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s Results

First Round

Deer River 24, Barnum 0

Chisholm 37, East Central 0

Saturday’s Semifinals

Deer River (6-3) at Braham (6-2), 2 p.m.

Chisholm (4-5) at Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), 2 p.m.

SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

Tuesday’s Results

Quarterfinals

Cromwell-Wright 55, Carlton 0

Floodwood 14, Hill City-Northland 6

Silver Bay 28, McGregor 26

South Ridge 18, Wrenshall 14

Saturday’s Semifinals

Floodwood (7-2) at Cromwell-Wright (9-0), TBA

South Ridge at (6-3) at Silver Bay (6-2), TBA

SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

Tuesday’s Results

First Round

Cook County (3-5) at Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), night

Northeast Range 30, Bigfork 14

Saturday’s Semifinals

Cook County/MIB winner at North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

Northeast Range (4-5) at Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

At Benilde-St. Margaret’s H.S.,

St. Louis Park

Tuesday’s Results

Wayzata 5, Owatonna 0

Edina 3, Burnsville 0

Today’s Games

No. 4 Andover (14-2-2) vs. Moorhead (16-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Stillwater (19-0-0) vs. Mounds View (9-10-1), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Wayzata (17-0-3) vs. Edina (16-3-1), 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Today’s Games

At St. Cloud State

No. 1 Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. Bemidji (18-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Willmar (18-1-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

No. 2 Blake (15-3-2) vs. Duluth Denfeld (16-4-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 St. Thomas Academy (15-4-0) vs. St. Paul Como Park (11-5-3), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, noon

Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Today’s Games

At Farmington H.S.

No. 2 Rosemount (15-1-2) vs. Minnetonka (12-5-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn (16-1-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

No. 1 East Ridge (14-4-1) vs. Andover (15-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Lakeville North (13-3-2) vs. No. 5 Centennial (15-0-3), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, noon

Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Championship

Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s Results

At Farmington H.S.

Dover-Eyota 4, St. Paul Academy and Summit 1

Mankato West 7, North Branch 1

Thursday’s Games

At St. Cloud State

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-4-1) vs. St. Cloud Apollo (13-3-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Hill-Murray (13-7-0) vs. No. 5 Waconia (17-3-0), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Dover-Eyota (17-3) vs. Mankato West (18-2), 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

At Baseline Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Results

Quarterfinals

Edina 6, Delano 1

Mahtomedi 5, Prior Lake 2

St. Cloud Tech 4, Duluth East 3

Eagan 5, Rochester Mayo 2

Consolation Semifinals

Prior Lake 6, Delano 1

Duluth East 4, Rochester Mayo 3

Today’s Matches

Semifinals

Edina vs. Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.

St. Cloud Tech vs. Eagan, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

CLASS A

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Results

Quarterfinals

Virginia 5, Roseau 2

Rochester Lourdes 6, Minnewaska Area 1

Blake 7, St. James 0

Foley 4, Holy Family Catholic 3

Consolation Semifinals

Roseau 4, Minnewaska Area 3

Holy Family Catholic 4, St. James 3

Today’s Matches

Semifinals

Virginia vs. Rochester Lourdes, 8 a.m.

Blake vs. Foley, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

Volleyball

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAA

Today’s First Round

No. 10 Duluth East (12-11) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Quarterfinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-8), 7 p.m.

Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

SECTION7AA

Today’s First Round

Subsection 1

No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Quarterfinals

At High Seed

Subsection 1

Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.

Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.

Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Monday’s Results

First Round

Subsection 1

Lakeview Christian Academy def. Floodwood 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11

Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe 25-5, 25-14, 25-3

Barnum def. McGregor 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Wrenshall def. Northland 25-11, 25-18, 25-13

Subsection 2

Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls 30-28, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20

Ely def. Mesabi East 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 15-4

Chisholm def. Bigfork 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Today’s Second Round

Subsection 1

Lakeview Christian Academy (6-11) at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.

Silver Bay (8-11) at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.

Barnum (6-17) at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.

Wrenshall (9-16) at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Northeast Range (11-15) at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-12) at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.

Ely (10-17) at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.

Chisholm (11-13) at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.