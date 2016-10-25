Prep playoff schedule
Cross country
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday’s Meet
At Princeton Golf Course
Boys, 2 p.m.
Girls, 2:45 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Meet
At Cloquet Country Club
Boys, noon
Girls, 12:50 p.m.
WISCONSIN
STATE MEET
Saturday’s Meet
At Ridges Golf Course,
Wisconsin Rapids
Ashland, Northwestern boys in Division 2 race, 12:35 p.m.
Ashland, Northwestern girls in Division 2 race, 2:25 p.m.
football
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAAAA
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
St. Francis 51, Duluth East 20
Andover 36, Cambridge-Isanti 22
Saturday’s Semifinals
St. Francis (5-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.
Andover (3-6) at Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
North Branch 19, Duluth Denfeld 10
Princeton 50, Hibbing 10
Saturday’s Semifinals
North Branch (1-8) at Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.
Princeton (3-6) at Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
Two Harbors 55, International Falls 7
Esko 20, Virginia 14
Saturday’s Semifinals
Two Harbors (6-3) at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.
Esko (2-7) at Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
Crosby-Ironton 48, Mesabi East 0
Rush City 42, Moose Lake-Willow River 40
Saturday’s Semifinals
Crosby-Ironton (7-2) at Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.
Rush City (7-2) at Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
Deer River 24, Barnum 0
Chisholm 37, East Central 0
Saturday’s Semifinals
Deer River (6-3) at Braham (6-2), 2 p.m.
Chisholm (4-5) at Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), 2 p.m.
SECTION 5 NINE-MAN
Tuesday’s Results
Quarterfinals
Cromwell-Wright 55, Carlton 0
Floodwood 14, Hill City-Northland 6
Silver Bay 28, McGregor 26
South Ridge 18, Wrenshall 14
Saturday’s Semifinals
Floodwood (7-2) at Cromwell-Wright (9-0), TBA
South Ridge at (6-3) at Silver Bay (6-2), TBA
SECTION 7 NINE-MAN
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
Cook County (3-5) at Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), night
Northeast Range 30, Bigfork 14
Saturday’s Semifinals
Cook County/MIB winner at North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.
Northeast Range (4-5) at Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
At Benilde-St. Margaret’s H.S.,
St. Louis Park
Tuesday’s Results
Wayzata 5, Owatonna 0
Edina 3, Burnsville 0
Today’s Games
No. 4 Andover (14-2-2) vs. Moorhead (16-2-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Stillwater (19-0-0) vs. Mounds View (9-10-1), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Wayzata (17-0-3) vs. Edina (16-3-1), 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Today’s Games
At St. Cloud State
No. 1 Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. Bemidji (18-2-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Willmar (18-1-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
No. 2 Blake (15-3-2) vs. Duluth Denfeld (16-4-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 St. Thomas Academy (15-4-0) vs. St. Paul Como Park (11-5-3), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, noon
Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Today’s Games
At Farmington H.S.
No. 2 Rosemount (15-1-2) vs. Minnetonka (12-5-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn (16-1-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
No. 1 East Ridge (14-4-1) vs. Andover (15-2-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Lakeville North (13-3-2) vs. No. 5 Centennial (15-0-3), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, noon
Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Championship
Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s Results
At Farmington H.S.
Dover-Eyota 4, St. Paul Academy and Summit 1
Mankato West 7, North Branch 1
Thursday’s Games
At St. Cloud State
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-4-1) vs. St. Cloud Apollo (13-3-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hill-Murray (13-7-0) vs. No. 5 Waconia (17-3-0), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Dover-Eyota (17-3) vs. Mankato West (18-2), 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
At Baseline Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Results
Quarterfinals
Edina 6, Delano 1
Mahtomedi 5, Prior Lake 2
St. Cloud Tech 4, Duluth East 3
Eagan 5, Rochester Mayo 2
Consolation Semifinals
Prior Lake 6, Delano 1
Duluth East 4, Rochester Mayo 3
Today’s Matches
Semifinals
Edina vs. Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.
St. Cloud Tech vs. Eagan, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
CLASS A
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Results
Quarterfinals
Virginia 5, Roseau 2
Rochester Lourdes 6, Minnewaska Area 1
Blake 7, St. James 0
Foley 4, Holy Family Catholic 3
Consolation Semifinals
Roseau 4, Minnewaska Area 3
Holy Family Catholic 4, St. James 3
Today’s Matches
Semifinals
Virginia vs. Rochester Lourdes, 8 a.m.
Blake vs. Foley, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
Volleyball
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAA
Today’s First Round
No. 10 Duluth East (12-11) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.
Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-8), 7 p.m.
Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.
SECTION7AA
Today’s First Round
Subsection 1
No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
At High Seed
Subsection 1
Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.
Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.
Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Monday’s Results
First Round
Subsection 1
Lakeview Christian Academy def. Floodwood 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11
Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe 25-5, 25-14, 25-3
Barnum def. McGregor 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Wrenshall def. Northland 25-11, 25-18, 25-13
Subsection 2
Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls 30-28, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20
Ely def. Mesabi East 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 15-4
Chisholm def. Bigfork 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Today’s Second Round
Subsection 1
Lakeview Christian Academy (6-11) at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.
Silver Bay (8-11) at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.
Barnum (6-17) at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.
Wrenshall (9-16) at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Northeast Range (11-15) at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-12) at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.
Ely (10-17) at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.
Chisholm (11-13) at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.