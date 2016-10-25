Prep football: MLWR's decade of dominance over

The Rebels’ 10-year run atop the section came to a crashing close Tuesday night in a first-round home game in Willow River, where No. 4 MLWR was defeated 42-40 by fifth-seeded Rush City.

Trailing 42-32, Bryceton Butkiewicz ran for a touchdown and Isaac Riihiluoma added a two-point conversion run to whittle the Rebels’ deficit to two points with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But Rush City (7-2) — MLWR coach Dave Louzek’s alma mater — drained the clock on its ensuing possession to advance to Saturday’s semifinals at top-seeded Eveleth-Gilbert.

It marked the Rebels’ first one-and-done postseason showing since they dropped their Section 5AAA opener in 2002.

ST. FRANCIS 51, DULUTH EAST 20

Senior running back Tommy Schweiger had a pair of long touchdown runs to lead the Fighting Saints to the Section 7AAAAA first-round home win.

Quarterback Jared Carda had a touchdown run and pass to stake third-seeded St. Francis (5-4) to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Senior quarterback Jack Rashid was 14-for-35 passing for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions for Duluth East (1-8). Tyler Seymour caught three passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Greyhounds.

Duluth East.................. 0-0-12-8—20

St. Francis............... 7-21-10-13—51

SF — Jared Carda 2 run (Hunter Dustman kick)

SF — Tommy Schweiger 62 run (Dustman kick)

SF — Cole Kirpach 28 pass from Carda (Dustman kick)

SF — Blake Huebner 2 run (Dustman kick)

DE — Jake Dubla 11 pass from Jack Rashid (kick failed)

SF — Dustman 32 field goal

SF — Lucas Kungel 15 interception return (Dustman kick)

DE — Rashid 71 run (pass failed)

SF — Schweiger 46 run (Dustman kick)

DE — Tyler Seymour 80 pass from Rashid (Joshua Daniels-Hanbury pass from Rashid)

SF — Cole Hansen 4 run (kick failed)

TWO HARBORS 55, INTERNATIONAL FALLS 7

Junior running back Spencer Ross ran for three touchdowns as the host Agates blew out the Broncos in a Section 7AAA first-round game.

Chad Nordean had two rushing touchdowns for No. 3 Two Harbors (6-3), which faces No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in a semifinal on Saturday.

International Falls........... 0-0-0-7—7

Two Harbors.............. 21-21-7-6—55

TH — Spencer Ross 5 run (Ryan Darsow kick)

TH — Chad Nordean 4 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Ross 56 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Ross 8 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Tyler Keech 9 pass from Keller Conrow (Darsow kick)

TH — Nordean 3 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Ian Johnson 4 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Bryan Dugger 4 run (kick failed)

IF — Aaron Bennett 34 pass from Nick Hedtke (Wyatt Amdahl kick)

PRINCETON 50, HIBBING 10

Senior running back Tim Bialka rushed for three touchdowns in the Tigers’ Section 7AAAA first-round home rout of Hibbing.

Princeton (3-6), seeded fourth, scored 43 of its 50 points while shutting out the fifth-seeded Bluejackets (2-7) in the first half. The Tigers travel to No. 1 Hermantown for Saturday’s semifinals.

Hibbing.......................... 0-0-7-3—10

Princeton................... 22-21-7-0—50

P — Tim Bialka 35 run (Jacob Carlson run)

P — Alec Schimming 23 pass from Damon Rademacher (Carlson run)

P — Bialka 67 run (pass failed)

P — Carlson 8 run (Carlson pass from Rademacher)

P — Luke Rogers 8 run (kick failed)

P — Bialka 18 run (Kylee Schmock kick)

H — Nick Belich 8 pass from Jake Jolowsky (Holden Law kick)

P — Rademacher 4 run (Schmock kick)

H — Law 22 field goal

CROSBY-IRONTON 48, MESABI EAST 0

Senior quarterback Noah Gindorff rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and threw for two more scores as the third-seeded Rangers (7-2) blew out the sixth-seeded Giants (1-8) in the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs in Crosby.

Jake Larson had 12 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown for Crosby-Ironton, which travels to No. 2 Royalton on Saturday.

Mesabi East..................... 0-0-0-0—0

Crosby-Ironton......... 14-20-14-0—48

CI — Michael Leonhardt 21 pass from Noah Gindorff (Logan Peterson kick)

CI — Gindorff 57 run (Peterson kick)

CI — Gindorff 70 run (run failed)

CI — Zach Myhre 68 run (kick failed)

CI — Jake Larson 38 run (Gindorff run)

CI — Gindorff 89 run (Peterson kick)

CI — Ben Edmundson 33 pass from Gindorff (Peterson kick)

DEER RIVER 24, BARNUM 0

Senior Jeffrey Moore accounted for all four touchdowns as the host Warriors (6-3) blanked the sixth-seeded Bombers (1-8) in a Section 7A first-round affair.

Moore piled up 170 rushing yards, while Jamaal Baird added 98.

No. 3 Deer River faces No. 2 Braham in a Saturday semifinal in Rush City.

Barnum............................ 0-0-0-0—0

Deer River................... 6-6-0-12—24

DR — Jeffrey Moore 26 pass from Noah Williams (pass failed)

DR — Moore 10 run (run failed)

DR — Moore 25 run (run failed)

DR — Moore 40 run (pass failed)

SILVER BAY 28, MCGREGOR 26

Senior quarterback Tanner Ketola was 6-for-7 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown while also running for another score as the Mariners edged the Mercuries at home in a Section 5 Nine-Man quarterfinal.

Ketola’s 63-yard scamper in the third quarter ended up as the game-winning touchdown, as both teams were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

After missing a two-point conversion attempt in the third quarter, McGregor was down by two points and driving at the Silver Bay 16-yard line with under a minute to play, before the Mariners sealed the win by recovering a fumble.

Brody Simonson rushed for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Mercuries (3-6).

No. 2 Silver Bay (6-2) will host No. 3 South Ridge in the second round Saturday.

Silver Bay..................... 6-8-14-0—28

McGregor.................... 0-20-6-0—26

SB — Tanner Ketola 11 run (kick failed)

M — Joey Glunz 2 run (run failed)

M — Brody Simonson 41 run (pass failed)

SB — Jason Blood 80 pass from Ketola (Ketola run)

M — Simonson 16 run (Simonson run)

SB — Giovanni Marolt 19 run (Ketola run)

SB — Ketola 63 run (pass failed)

M — Glunz 1 run (run failed)

CROMWELL-WRIGHT 55, CARLTON 0

Zion Smith threw four touchdown passes as the host Cardinals shut out the Bulldogs (0-9) in a Section 5 Nine-Man quarterfinal.

Nic Johnson had an 80-yard rushing touchdown for top-seeded Cromwell-Wright (9-0), which will host No. 4 Floodwood in Saturday’s semifinals.

Carlton............................. 0-0-0-0—0

Cromwell-Wright..... 20-21-14-0—55

CW — Kannon Korpela 14 pass from Zion Smith (kick failed)

CW — Alek Strikowski 10 pass from Smith (Smith run)

CW — Dillon Hoff 3 run (kick failed)

CW — Strikowski 6 pass from Smith (kick failed)

CW — Cameron Cahoon 24 run (Austin Lewandowski run)

CW — Nic Johnson 80 run (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)

CW — Cahoon 26 pass from Smith (Ryan Juntunen pass from Smith)

CW — A.J. House 24 run (run failed)

SOUTH RIDGE 18, WRENSHALL 14

The Panthers (6-3), seeded third in Section 5 Nine-Man, took the lead for good on Nick Carlson’s 49-yard TD pass to Mark Lisic in the fourth quarter.

Joe Janke totaled 192 rushing yards on 23 attempts for South Ridge.

Tyler Kelley led the Wrens (3-6) with 150 yards on the ground.

Wrenshall...................... 6-8-0-0—14

South Ridge................... 6-6-0-6—18

SR — Joe Janke 62 run (run failed)

W — Tyler Kelley 50 run (Kelley run)

SR — Nick Carlson 5 run (run failed)

W — Jared Kelley 50 run (T. Kelley run)

SR — Mark Lisic 49 pass from Carlson (pass failed)

FLOODWOOD 14, HILL CITY-NORTHLAND 6

Senior running back Dylan Graff rushed 30 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fourth-seeded Polar Bears to the Section 5 Nine-Nan quarterfinal win in a turnover-filled game in Floodwood.

All three scores came via 1-yard touchdown runs. Graff’s second TD of the game capped the Polar Bears’ opening possession of the third quarter and proved to be the game-winner.

Floodwood (7-2) won the regular-season meeting 38-6.

Hill City-Northland........... 6-0-0-0—6

Floodwood..................... 0-6-8-0—14

HCN — Cooper Kovall 1 run (run failed)

F — Dylan Graff 1 run (pass failed)

F — Graff 1 run (Graff run)

GIRLS TENNIS

East falls, Virginia advances

Duluth East lost three of four singles matches and once at doubles to fall 4-3 to St. Cloud Tech in a Minnesota Class AA state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

The Greyhounds rebounded to beat Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the consolation bracket to book a spot in today’s fifth-place match.

In Class A, Virginia topped Roseau 5-2 in the quarterfinal round at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis to earn a spot opposite Rochester Lourdes in this morning’s semifinals.