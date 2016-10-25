Prep football: MLWR's decade of dominance over
For the first time since 2005, Moose Lake-Willow River won’t represent Section 7AA at the high school football state tournament.
The Rebels’ 10-year run atop the section came to a crashing close Tuesday night in a first-round home game in Willow River, where No. 4 MLWR was defeated 42-40 by fifth-seeded Rush City.
Trailing 42-32, Bryceton Butkiewicz ran for a touchdown and Isaac Riihiluoma added a two-point conversion run to whittle the Rebels’ deficit to two points with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Rush City (7-2) — MLWR coach Dave Louzek’s alma mater — drained the clock on its ensuing possession to advance to Saturday’s semifinals at top-seeded Eveleth-Gilbert.
It marked the Rebels’ first one-and-done postseason showing since they dropped their Section 5AAA opener in 2002.
ST. FRANCIS 51, DULUTH EAST 20
Senior running back Tommy Schweiger had a pair of long touchdown runs to lead the Fighting Saints to the Section 7AAAAA first-round home win.
Quarterback Jared Carda had a touchdown run and pass to stake third-seeded St. Francis (5-4) to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Senior quarterback Jack Rashid was 14-for-35 passing for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions for Duluth East (1-8). Tyler Seymour caught three passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Greyhounds.
Duluth East.................. 0-0-12-8—20
St. Francis............... 7-21-10-13—51
SF — Jared Carda 2 run (Hunter Dustman kick)
SF — Tommy Schweiger 62 run (Dustman kick)
SF — Cole Kirpach 28 pass from Carda (Dustman kick)
SF — Blake Huebner 2 run (Dustman kick)
DE — Jake Dubla 11 pass from Jack Rashid (kick failed)
SF — Dustman 32 field goal
SF — Lucas Kungel 15 interception return (Dustman kick)
DE — Rashid 71 run (pass failed)
SF — Schweiger 46 run (Dustman kick)
DE — Tyler Seymour 80 pass from Rashid (Joshua Daniels-Hanbury pass from Rashid)
SF — Cole Hansen 4 run (kick failed)
TWO HARBORS 55, INTERNATIONAL FALLS 7
Junior running back Spencer Ross ran for three touchdowns as the host Agates blew out the Broncos in a Section 7AAA first-round game.
Chad Nordean had two rushing touchdowns for No. 3 Two Harbors (6-3), which faces No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in a semifinal on Saturday.
International Falls........... 0-0-0-7—7
Two Harbors.............. 21-21-7-6—55
TH — Spencer Ross 5 run (Ryan Darsow kick)
TH — Chad Nordean 4 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Ross 56 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Ross 8 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Tyler Keech 9 pass from Keller Conrow (Darsow kick)
TH — Nordean 3 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Ian Johnson 4 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Bryan Dugger 4 run (kick failed)
IF — Aaron Bennett 34 pass from Nick Hedtke (Wyatt Amdahl kick)
PRINCETON 50, HIBBING 10
Senior running back Tim Bialka rushed for three touchdowns in the Tigers’ Section 7AAAA first-round home rout of Hibbing.
Princeton (3-6), seeded fourth, scored 43 of its 50 points while shutting out the fifth-seeded Bluejackets (2-7) in the first half. The Tigers travel to No. 1 Hermantown for Saturday’s semifinals.
Hibbing.......................... 0-0-7-3—10
Princeton................... 22-21-7-0—50
P — Tim Bialka 35 run (Jacob Carlson run)
P — Alec Schimming 23 pass from Damon Rademacher (Carlson run)
P — Bialka 67 run (pass failed)
P — Carlson 8 run (Carlson pass from Rademacher)
P — Luke Rogers 8 run (kick failed)
P — Bialka 18 run (Kylee Schmock kick)
H — Nick Belich 8 pass from Jake Jolowsky (Holden Law kick)
P — Rademacher 4 run (Schmock kick)
H — Law 22 field goal
CROSBY-IRONTON 48, MESABI EAST 0
Senior quarterback Noah Gindorff rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and threw for two more scores as the third-seeded Rangers (7-2) blew out the sixth-seeded Giants (1-8) in the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs in Crosby.
Jake Larson had 12 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown for Crosby-Ironton, which travels to No. 2 Royalton on Saturday.
Mesabi East..................... 0-0-0-0—0
Crosby-Ironton......... 14-20-14-0—48
CI — Michael Leonhardt 21 pass from Noah Gindorff (Logan Peterson kick)
CI — Gindorff 57 run (Peterson kick)
CI — Gindorff 70 run (run failed)
CI — Zach Myhre 68 run (kick failed)
CI — Jake Larson 38 run (Gindorff run)
CI — Gindorff 89 run (Peterson kick)
CI — Ben Edmundson 33 pass from Gindorff (Peterson kick)
DEER RIVER 24, BARNUM 0
Senior Jeffrey Moore accounted for all four touchdowns as the host Warriors (6-3) blanked the sixth-seeded Bombers (1-8) in a Section 7A first-round affair.
Moore piled up 170 rushing yards, while Jamaal Baird added 98.
No. 3 Deer River faces No. 2 Braham in a Saturday semifinal in Rush City.
Barnum............................ 0-0-0-0—0
Deer River................... 6-6-0-12—24
DR — Jeffrey Moore 26 pass from Noah Williams (pass failed)
DR — Moore 10 run (run failed)
DR — Moore 25 run (run failed)
DR — Moore 40 run (pass failed)
SILVER BAY 28, MCGREGOR 26
Senior quarterback Tanner Ketola was 6-for-7 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown while also running for another score as the Mariners edged the Mercuries at home in a Section 5 Nine-Man quarterfinal.
Ketola’s 63-yard scamper in the third quarter ended up as the game-winning touchdown, as both teams were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
After missing a two-point conversion attempt in the third quarter, McGregor was down by two points and driving at the Silver Bay 16-yard line with under a minute to play, before the Mariners sealed the win by recovering a fumble.
Brody Simonson rushed for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Mercuries (3-6).
No. 2 Silver Bay (6-2) will host No. 3 South Ridge in the second round Saturday.
Silver Bay..................... 6-8-14-0—28
McGregor.................... 0-20-6-0—26
SB — Tanner Ketola 11 run (kick failed)
M — Joey Glunz 2 run (run failed)
M — Brody Simonson 41 run (pass failed)
SB — Jason Blood 80 pass from Ketola (Ketola run)
M — Simonson 16 run (Simonson run)
SB — Giovanni Marolt 19 run (Ketola run)
SB — Ketola 63 run (pass failed)
M — Glunz 1 run (run failed)
CROMWELL-WRIGHT 55, CARLTON 0
Zion Smith threw four touchdown passes as the host Cardinals shut out the Bulldogs (0-9) in a Section 5 Nine-Man quarterfinal.
Nic Johnson had an 80-yard rushing touchdown for top-seeded Cromwell-Wright (9-0), which will host No. 4 Floodwood in Saturday’s semifinals.
Carlton............................. 0-0-0-0—0
Cromwell-Wright..... 20-21-14-0—55
CW — Kannon Korpela 14 pass from Zion Smith (kick failed)
CW — Alek Strikowski 10 pass from Smith (Smith run)
CW — Dillon Hoff 3 run (kick failed)
CW — Strikowski 6 pass from Smith (kick failed)
CW — Cameron Cahoon 24 run (Austin Lewandowski run)
CW — Nic Johnson 80 run (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)
CW — Cahoon 26 pass from Smith (Ryan Juntunen pass from Smith)
CW — A.J. House 24 run (run failed)
SOUTH RIDGE 18, WRENSHALL 14
The Panthers (6-3), seeded third in Section 5 Nine-Man, took the lead for good on Nick Carlson’s 49-yard TD pass to Mark Lisic in the fourth quarter.
Joe Janke totaled 192 rushing yards on 23 attempts for South Ridge.
Tyler Kelley led the Wrens (3-6) with 150 yards on the ground.
Wrenshall...................... 6-8-0-0—14
South Ridge................... 6-6-0-6—18
SR — Joe Janke 62 run (run failed)
W — Tyler Kelley 50 run (Kelley run)
SR — Nick Carlson 5 run (run failed)
W — Jared Kelley 50 run (T. Kelley run)
SR — Mark Lisic 49 pass from Carlson (pass failed)
FLOODWOOD 14, HILL CITY-NORTHLAND 6
Senior running back Dylan Graff rushed 30 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fourth-seeded Polar Bears to the Section 5 Nine-Nan quarterfinal win in a turnover-filled game in Floodwood.
All three scores came via 1-yard touchdown runs. Graff’s second TD of the game capped the Polar Bears’ opening possession of the third quarter and proved to be the game-winner.
Floodwood (7-2) won the regular-season meeting 38-6.
Hill City-Northland........... 6-0-0-0—6
Floodwood..................... 0-6-8-0—14
HCN — Cooper Kovall 1 run (run failed)
F — Dylan Graff 1 run (pass failed)
F — Graff 1 run (Graff run)
GIRLS TENNIS
East falls, Virginia advances
Duluth East lost three of four singles matches and once at doubles to fall 4-3 to St. Cloud Tech in a Minnesota Class AA state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The Greyhounds rebounded to beat Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the consolation bracket to book a spot in today’s fifth-place match.
In Class A, Virginia topped Roseau 5-2 in the quarterfinal round at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis to earn a spot opposite Rochester Lourdes in this morning’s semifinals.