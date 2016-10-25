Denfeld to try and salvage girls basketball season

Pearson and coach Adair Ballavance, though, are in the process of revamping the Hunters’ schedule. They are dropping all Class AAA and AAAA opponents, with the exception of those in the Lake Superior Conference. The objective is to put together a slate that won’t overwhelm a young squad comprised heavily of first-time players.

An early head count suggests more than 20 interested girls. That’s a remarkably small number for a school the size of Denfeld (grades 9-12 enrollment of 710), but it could be enough to keep the team afloat.

“We’ve seen this coming the last four years,” Pearson said. “Our numbers at the youth level have been low for years, and now they’re working their way through our program.”

The Hunters graduated the bulk of last season’s roster, which helped Denfeld go 14-12, its first winning record since 2003-04.

Practice starts Nov. 14. That day will bring clarity to the situation and allow the school to make a final determination.

Girls basketball isn’t the only sport at Denfeld struggling with numbers. Also on Nov. 14, the boys hockey season starts, and it’s expected the Hunters won’t have nearly enough players for a junior varsity. Coach Kevin Smalley said earlier this month he doesn’t expect to have a JV, though he’s optimistic that a healthy group of bantams will make the hiatus only temporary.

Pearson also noted that the school hasn’t fielded a girls golf team in years.