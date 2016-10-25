Fideldy wanted his players to face adversity and scramble out of the mess themselves. They did, recovering to win 26-24 while sweeping the Blue Devils. It was emblematic of a squad that can be streaking one moment, and slumping the next.

Which is why Fideldy says the Thunderhawks, on any given night, can be as good as any team in the area. Conversely, “we can also be as bad as any team in the area.”

That Jekyll and Hyde routine was on display during Grand Rapids’ regular season-capping loss at Stillwater on Monday night. The Thunderhawks were both dominant and downtrodden in the 17-25, 25-12, 25-12, 21-25, 15-6 setback. They couldn’t maintain the spark that resulted in first- and fourth-game wins.

“We literally got buried in sets two, three and five with the same athletes and the same rotations,” Fideldy said.

Consistency, then, is crucial for Grand Rapids, which carries the No. 4 seed into the Section 7AAA playoffs. The Thunderhawks get a first-round bye tonight and host either Anoka or Chisago Lakes on Friday.

This is a club with no shortage of weapons, as is typically the case for Northeastern Minnesota’s elite outfit. Junior Brianna Sutherland and sophomore Megan Walsh have totaled 261 and 239 kills, respectively, and junior Marissa Rossi has a gaudy 713 set assists.

Ali Geislinger, a senior captain, appropriately called Grand Rapids a “momentum team.” The Thunderhawks struggled early to put together a complete game, she said.

“We got away with that earlier in the season against weaker competition,” Geislinger, a middle hitter, said. “But now those teams get a lot stronger.”

Fideldy stuck with his script and tried to beef up his team’s schedule in preparation for the playoffs. There aren’t many Class AAA schools nearby, so the coach doesn’t balk at road trips. When he contacted Stillwater, the Ponies were content to travel to the Iron Range, but Fideldy wanted to face a top-notch team on the road to better simulate the postseason. If they’re victorious Friday, the Thunderhawks likely will play at top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals.

The coach was rehashing Monday’s defeat at Tuesday’s practice, and what Grand Rapids needs to brush up. Reached on the phone, he joked that his players were ready for a break from the preaching.

The Thunderhawks last won the section in 2013.

If they play up to their potential, a similar result is possible this time around. Grand Rapids boasts the kind of balance that keeps defenses guessing.

“I don’t even know where it’s going sometimes,” Geislinger cracked.

Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld begin a difficult path through the section with first-round road matches tonight. The Greyhounds visit St. Francis, while the Hunters are at Forest Lake.

SECTION 7AA

Hermantown seeks repeat

Behind the likes of Jordyn Thomas, Kailey Mihalik, Sierra Bolen and Ellie Gamradt, Hermantown begins defense of its Section 7AA title at home tonight against Eveleth-Gilbert.

The Hawks, winners of 10 straight, and Rush City are the No. 1 seeds in this 16-team bracket. Those squads met in a thrilling semifinal a year ago, when Hermantown fell behind 7-3 in the decisive fifth game before reeling off 10 consecutive points en route to the championship match. There, the Hawks defeated Greenway in four games to reach their first state tournament in 20 years.

The 6-foot-1 Bolen paces Hermantown at 2.9 kills per game, while the versatile Thomas, another 6-footer, averages 6.7 set assists. Defensively, Mihalik leads the way with 5.2 digs per game. The 6-2 Gamradt also is dangerous at the net.

Greenway and Aitkin are the No. 2 seeds.

The Raiders split with Hermantown this fall, avenging a Sept. 13 sweep by defeating the Hawks 2-1 on Oct. 1 at the Mora tournament. Always-in-the-mix Greenway boasts eighth-grader Claire Vekich (3.5 kills) and junior Hannah Goggleye (2.9).

Tonight’s first round gives way to Friday’s quarterfinals, with the Nov. 2 semifinals and Nov. 5 final at Duluth Denfeld.

SECTION 7A

What milestone at Deer River?

On the eve of the postseason, Deer River coach Connie Boyum-Erzar was happy to talk about her team’s prospects in Section 7A. What she didn’t want to discuss, however, was her recent inclusion in the 600-win club.

“How’d you find out about that?” Boyum-Erzar deadpanned when the topic was broached.

Twitter, of course, courtesy of the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.

In her 35th season guiding the Warriors, Boyum-Erzar became the state’s 11th prep coach to reach 600 victories (former Hibbing icon Gail Nucech was the first, in 1999) when Deer River defeated Swanville at the Oct. 15 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle tournament. The Warriors have since added two more, giving Boyum-Erzar 602 for her career. The most recent came Oct. 17 against Mountain Iron-Buhl, which happens to be Deer River’s foe tonight.

The fourth-seeded Warriors might only be 12-14, but it’s a well-earned mark considering they compete in the Iron Range Conference and don’t go overboard on Class A competition. Their first four matches — all losses — were against Grand Rapids, Carlton, Hibbing and Greenway. They took Carlton to five games and downed Hill City, one of 7A’s No. 1 seeds, in late September. Winners of four straight, Deer River might be playing its best volleyball of the fall.

“We took our lumps in the beginning of the season, but we’re playing well now,” Boyum-Erzar said. “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Cook County is the other No. 1, while Carlton and Cherry are the second seeds.

The Warriors have some depth, with setter Devanee Tibbetts running the offense. Middle hitter Hope Schjenken, outside hitter Maria Herfindahl and libero Michaela Fairbanks are experienced contributors.

Boyum-Erzar said 600 didn’t feel much different than the first 599. She “celebrated” by texting her husband, longtime Deer River baseball coach Jim Erzar, who has 376 wins in 35 seasons as Deer River’s head coach, according to the coaches association.

But that was about it.

Boyum-Erzar continued to downplay her milestone Tuesday night.

“That’s not the most important thing,” said Boyum-Erzar, who retired as a physical education and health teacher last spring.