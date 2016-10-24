Prep summaries
Boys cross country
All-Lake Superior Conference
First Team
Isaac Boedigheimer, sr., Cloquet; Maury Miller, jr., Ashland; Walker Miller, jr., Ashland; Aidan Ripp, soph., Cloquet; Conner Denman, sr., Cloquet; Parker Sinkkonen, sr., Cloquet; Blaine Bong, soph., Cloquet.
Second Team
Jean-Luc Genereau, sr., Cloquet; Evan Ruikka, sr., Duluth Marshall; Brendan Crayne, sr., Superior; Mason Thedens, jr., Hermantown; Blake Desmond, jr., Cloquet; Nate Bich., sr., Hermantown; Ben Nicolson, sr., Proctor.
Girls cross country
All-Lake Superior Conference
First Team
Anja Maijala, sr., Cloquet; Annika Voss, jr., Proctor; Ashlee Siegle, soph., Duluth Marshall; Amy Wallis, sr., Ashland; Kelly Lorenz, soph., Cloquet; Sophie Mattson, jr., Ashland; Hannah Bettendorf, jr., Proctor.
Second Team
Lauren Cawcutt, eighth, Cloquet; Aneesa Tucker, sr., Ashland; Laura Dahlin, eighth, Hermantown; Olivia Eggert, jr., Hermantown; Roz Larson, jr., Ashland; Chloe Kintop, soph., Superior; Audrey Phillips, jr., Superior.
Boys soccer
All-Lake Superior Conference
First Team
Parker Bjorlin, sr., Hermantown; Braden Emanuelson, sr., Duluth Denfeld; Evan Gray, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Parker Simmons, sr., Hermantown; Jon Faynik, soph., Duluth Denfeld; Royce Pichetti, jr., Duluth Marshall; Zach Conklin, jr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Jarrett Kallinen, jr., Superior; Riley Larson, jr., Ashland; Cody Fernandez, sr., Proctor; James Faynik, sr., Duluth Denfeld.
Second Team
Ryan Lenz, jr., Hermantown; Paul Foldesi, soph., Duluth Denfeld; Kade Bender, soph., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Keelan Golat, soph., Duluth Marshall; Blake Hanson, jr., Superior; Brandon Hair, sr., Duluth Denfeld; Bran Bystram, jr., Ashland; Trent Madill, jr., Hermantown; Evan O’Connor, jr., Proctor; Andy Acers, soph., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Jay Boder, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Girls soccer
All-Lake Superior Conference
First Team
Callie Hoff, sr., Hermantown; Alli McKenna, sr., Duluth Marshall; Alysha Anderson, sr., Cloquet-Carlton; Rachel DeWitte, sr., Duluth Marshall; Kendra Kelley, soph., Cloquet; Taylor Vold, jr., Hermantown; Lexi Cooke, soph., Cloquet-Carlton; Anna Eyer, jr., Duluth Marshall; Alison Schubitzke, sr., Proctor; Rachel Yagoda, jr., Duluth Denfeld; Anna Thickens, sr., Duluth Marshall.
Second Team
Mikayla Kero, sr., Hermantown; Ashley Hanson, soph., Proctor; Jenna Skull, sr., Duluth Denfeld; Sara Shirley, jr., Duluth Marshall; Dehli Heikes, soph., Hermantown; Jaxie Pogoreic, fr., Cloquet-Carlton; Lori Perich, jr., Proctor; Natalia Benson, sr., Hermantown; Sam Mark, soph., Duluth Marshall; Brandi Nelson, jr., Cloquet-Carlton.
Volleyball
Section 7A
Monday’s First-Round Results
Barnum def. McGregor 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 — B: Emily Miletich 4B, 4AS, 15D; Jessica Bird 8K, 20D; Lexi Bonneville 5K, 13D; Megan Liimatainen 30SA; Lea Peterson 33SA.
Ely def. Mesabi East 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 15-4 — E: Lida Dodge 43SA, 6AS; Erika Mattson 9K, 4AS; Brielle Kallberg 23K; Jenna Merhar 9K.
Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe 25-5, 25-14, 25-3 — SB: Kayla Klofstad 11K, 3B; Everly Bauck 9AS, 7D; Corrina Marolt 22SA, 5AS.
Wrenshall def. Northland 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 — W: Paige Johnson 19SA, 5AS; Ashley Johnson 11-for-11 serving, 14D; Emily Adkins 11K.