Prep playoff schedule
Cross country
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday’s Meet
At Princeton Golf Course
Boys, 2 p.m.
Girls, 2:45 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Meet
At Cloquet Country Club
Boys, noon
Girls, 12:50 p.m.
WISCONSIN
STATE MEET
Saturday’s Meet
At Ridges Golf Course,
Wisconsin Rapids
Ashland, Northwestern boys in Division 2 race, 12:35 p.m.
Ashland, Northwestern girls in Division 2 race, 2:25 p.m.
football
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAAAA
Today’s First Round
No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.
Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA
Today’s First Round
No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.
Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Today’s First Round
No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.
Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Today’s First Round
No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m. (WMOZ-FM 106.9)
Saturday’s Semifinals
Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.
Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Today’s First Round
No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA
Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA
SECTION 5 NINE-MAN
Today’s Quarterfinals
No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)
Saturday’s Semifinals
Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA
Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA
SECTION 7 NINE-MAN
Today’s First Round
No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.
Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
At Benilde-St. Margaret H.S.,
St. Louis Park
Today’s Games
No. 2 Wayzata (16-0-3) vs. Owatonna (11-7-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Edina (15-3-1) vs. Burnsville (10-7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No. 4 Andover (14-2-2) vs. Moorhead (16-2-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Stillwater (19-0-0) vs. Mounds View (9-10-1), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday, Oct. 31
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Games
At St. Cloud State
No. 1 Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. Bemidji (18-2-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Willmar (18-1-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
No. 2 Blake (15-3-2) vs. Duluth Denfeld (16-4-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 St. Thomas Academy (15-4-0) vs. St. Paul Como Park (11-5-3), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday, Oct. 31
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, noon
Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Games
At Farmington H.S.
No. 2 Rosemount (15-1-2) vs. Minnetonka (12-5-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn (16-1-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
No. 1 East Ridge (14-4-1) vs. Andover (15-2-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Lakeville North (13-3-2) vs. No. 5 Centennial (15-0-3), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, noon
Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Championship
Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s Games
At Farmington H.S.
No. 2 St. Paul Academy and Summit (15-2-3) vs. Dover-Eyota (16-3-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3. Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. North Branch (12-7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
At St. Cloud State
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-4-1) vs. St. Cloud Apollo (13-3-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hill-Murray (13-7-0) vs. No. 5 Waconia (17-3-0), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday, Oct. 31
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
At Baseline Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Today’s Matches
Quarterfinals
Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.
No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.
Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon
Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Matches
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
CLASS A
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Today’s Matches
Quarterfinals
Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.
Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.
St. James vs. Blake, noon
Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Matches
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
Volleyball
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAA
Wednesday’s First Round
No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.
Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.
Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.
SECTION7AA
Wednesday’s First Round
Subsection 1
No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
At High Seed
Subsection 1
Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.
Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.
Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Monday’s Results
First Round
Subsection 1
Lakeview Christian Academy def. Floodwood 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11
Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe 25-5, 25-14, 25-3
Barnum def. McGregor 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Wrenshall def. Northland 25-11, 25-18, 25-13
Subsection 2
Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls 30-28, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20
Ely def. Mesabi East 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 15-4
Chisholm def. Bigfork 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Wednesday’s Second Round
Subsection 1
Lakeview Christian Academy (6-11) at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.
Silver Bay (8-11) at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.
Barnum (6-17) at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.
Wrenshall (9-16) at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Northeast Range (11-15) at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-12) at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.
Ely (10-17) at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.
Chisholm (11-13) at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.