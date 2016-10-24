Prep playoff schedule

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Meet

At Cloquet Country Club

Boys, noon

Girls, 12:50 p.m.

WISCONSIN

STATE MEET

Saturday’s Meet

At Ridges Golf Course,

Wisconsin Rapids

Ashland, Northwestern boys in Division 2 race, 12:35 p.m.

Ashland, Northwestern girls in Division 2 race, 2:25 p.m.

football

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAAAA

Today’s First Round

No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Semifinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

SECTION 7AAAA

Today’s First Round

No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Semifinals

Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Today’s First Round

No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Semifinals

Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Today’s First Round

No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m. (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

Saturday’s Semifinals

Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Today’s First Round

No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Semifinals

Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA

Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA

SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

Today’s Quarterfinals

No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)

Saturday’s Semifinals

Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA

Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA

SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

Today’s First Round

No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Semifinals

Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

At Benilde-St. Margaret H.S.,

St. Louis Park

Today’s Games

No. 2 Wayzata (16-0-3) vs. Owatonna (11-7-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Edina (15-3-1) vs. Burnsville (10-7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 4 Andover (14-2-2) vs. Moorhead (16-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Stillwater (19-0-0) vs. Mounds View (9-10-1), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday, Oct. 31

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s Games

At St. Cloud State

No. 1 Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. Bemidji (18-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Willmar (18-1-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

No. 2 Blake (15-3-2) vs. Duluth Denfeld (16-4-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 St. Thomas Academy (15-4-0) vs. St. Paul Como Park (11-5-3), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday, Oct. 31

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, noon

Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s Games

At Farmington H.S.

No. 2 Rosemount (15-1-2) vs. Minnetonka (12-5-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn (16-1-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

No. 1 East Ridge (14-4-1) vs. Andover (15-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Lakeville North (13-3-2) vs. No. 5 Centennial (15-0-3), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, noon

Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Championship

Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s Games

At Farmington H.S.

No. 2 St. Paul Academy and Summit (15-2-3) vs. Dover-Eyota (16-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3. Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. North Branch (12-7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

At St. Cloud State

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-4-1) vs. St. Cloud Apollo (13-3-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Hill-Murray (13-7-0) vs. No. 5 Waconia (17-3-0), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday, Oct. 31

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

At Baseline Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Today’s Matches

Quarterfinals

Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.

No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.

Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon

Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

CLASS A

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Today’s Matches

Quarterfinals

Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.

St. James vs. Blake, noon

Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

Volleyball

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAA

Wednesday’s First Round

No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Quarterfinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.

Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

SECTION7AA

Wednesday’s First Round

Subsection 1

No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Quarterfinals

At High Seed

Subsection 1

Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.

Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.

Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Monday’s Results

First Round

Subsection 1

Lakeview Christian Academy def. Floodwood 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11

Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe 25-5, 25-14, 25-3

Barnum def. McGregor 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Wrenshall def. Northland 25-11, 25-18, 25-13

Subsection 2

Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls 30-28, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20

Ely def. Mesabi East 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 15-4

Chisholm def. Bigfork 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Wednesday’s Second Round

Subsection 1

Lakeview Christian Academy (6-11) at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.

Silver Bay (8-11) at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.

Barnum (6-17) at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.

Wrenshall (9-16) at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Northeast Range (11-15) at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-12) at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.

Ely (10-17) at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.

Chisholm (11-13) at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.