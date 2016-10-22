Prep report: Denfeld draws Blake in soccer quarterfinals

The winner advances to a semifinal against the winner of St. Thomas Academy-St. Paul Como Park. That contest will be played Monday, Oct. 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Cross country

Northwestern wins section

The Northwestern boys and girls swept the Wisconsin Division 2, Sectional 1 meet Friday at Rice Lake.

The Tigers totaled 89 points to capture the boys team title. Ashland brothers Maury and Walker Miller were first and second, respectively, while Donny Pooler’s third-place finish paced Northwestern.

In the girls competition, Northwestern edged St. Croix Central 84-86, with Ashland third at 98 points.