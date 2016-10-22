Prep report: Denfeld draws Blake in soccer quarterfinals
The Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team learned Saturday it is headed back to a place of celebration.
The Hunters (16-4), winners of Section 7A, were randomly drawn to play No. 2 seed Blake (15-3-2) in a Minnesota Class A high school state tournament quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the same Chisago Lakes Area High School field in Lindstrom, Minn., that they won their section title.
The winner advances to a semifinal against the winner of St. Thomas Academy-St. Paul Como Park. That contest will be played Monday, Oct. 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Cross country
Northwestern wins section
The Northwestern boys and girls swept the Wisconsin Division 2, Sectional 1 meet Friday at Rice Lake.
The Tigers totaled 89 points to capture the boys team title. Ashland brothers Maury and Walker Miller were first and second, respectively, while Donny Pooler’s third-place finish paced Northwestern.
In the girls competition, Northwestern edged St. Croix Central 84-86, with Ashland third at 98 points.