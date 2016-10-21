Superior ousted in prep football playoffs

As in, where’s Wilson?

On this night, he often could be found racing toward the end zone.

Seth Wilson turned 14 carries into 237 rushing yards and four touchdowns and, for good measure, the senior sparkplug returned a second-quarter kickoff 90 yards as the seventh-seeded Vikings plowed past No. 2 Superior 58-37 in the teams’ Division 2 playoff opener.

Listed generously at 6 feet and 198 pounds, Wilson, the son of former Oklahoma star and Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson, has a scholarship offer from North Dakota State, as well as an invite from Wisconsin to join the Badgers as a preferred walk-on next fall.

“I’m just riding the season out and see if I can pick up any more offers,” Seth Wilson said after his fourth 200-plus-yard performance of the season.

Wilson, who boasts a 40-yard dash time under 4.5 seconds, entered the night with 1,602 yards and 25 TDs.

The Spartans (6-4), meanwhile, came in confident thanks to a 35-30 road win over the Vikings (7-3) in Week 2.

And they energized their “Go Big Blue” chanting fans when junior Gunnar Gronski punctuated a game-opening, 72-yard drive by spurting almost untouched up the middle for 24 yards and the game’s first score.

Things were never better for Superior, which was in the postseason for a fifth consecutive year.

The Spartans had no answer for Holmen’s methodical ground game, which amassed more than 450 yards. Wilson alone averaged 17 yards per touch. He had 183 in the first half, 65 of which came immediately after Gronski’s TD. The first time he got his hands on the ball — on the Vikings’ first offensive play — he bounced outside and sprinted to daylight. It was a harbinger of things to come.

“It all starts up front,” Wilson said. “I bust a big one and they block even harder. Next thing you know, Drew Becker is breaking one.”

Becker, a diminutive junior, finished with 128 yards, including a 37-yard score in the second quarter.

That was the problem for the Spartans. Wilson isn’t the only playmaker in this attack that averages about 334 yards on the ground. Heck, Holmen didn’t even attempt a pass Friday.

Why mess with a good thing?

“We knew he (Wilson) was a special player,” Superior coach Bob DeMeyer said from a somber post-game scrum, where he was embracing his players with hugs and handshakes. “But they’ve got a lot of talented players. He’s got a heck of a supporting cast.”

The Spartans forged a 14-14 tie on Zach Tharge’s 8-yard scamper early in the second, but Wilson took the ensuing kick and worked more of his magic. He was stunned when the ball headed his way.

“We came in expecting them not to kick it to me at all,” Wilson said. “When I got it, I was shocked.”

That big play started a 37-7 run for the visitors.

The only Superior points during that stretch came on Sam Kline’s beautiful 20-yard TD catch of a Gunner Johnson floater. Kline, trailing a pair of defenders, alertly kept his eyes on the ball and juggled a deflection, coming down with the ball just inside the end line to make it 34-21 with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

Jonah Johnson kicked a 26-yard field goal as the second quarter expired, Wilson started the second half with a 35-yard trip to the end zone, and the Vikings started eyeing the second round. They will travel to Pulaski next week.

Holmen coach Travis Kowalski was greeted by cheers when he told his players, who had just concluded leading their student section in the school song: “We’re guaranteed four more practices and one more game.”

This time of year, that’s about all you can ask for — another chance.

Kowalski was asked what the difference was between Friday and his team’s loss to Superior on Aug. 26. Simple — the Vikings weren’t plagued by turnovers and penalties this time around, he said.

“Don’t beat yourself,” he said.

Lost in the Spartans’ season-ending loss was Johnson’s strong performance. The senior lefty completed his first seven pass attempts and ended the night 15-for-27 for 275 yards.

Gronski totaled 63 yards on the ground.

Holmen 14-23-14-7—58

Superior 7-14-8-8—37

S — Gunnar Gronski 24 run (Sam Kline kick)

H — Seth Wilson 65 run (Jonah Johnson kick)

H — Wilson 2 run (Johnson kick)

S — Zach Tharge 8 run (Kline kick)

H — Wilson 90 kick return (pass failed)

H — Drew Becker 37 run (Johnson kick)

H — Wilson 1 run (Johnson kick)

S — Kline 20 pass from Gunner Johnson (Kline kick)

H — Johnson 26 field goal

H — Wilson 35 run (Johnson kick)

H — Isaac Handland 3 run (Johnson kick)

S — Max Plunkett 34 pass from Johnson (Tharge run)

S — Johnson 1 run (Johnson run)

H — Drake Walensky 56 interception return (Johnson kick)