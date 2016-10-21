Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 11:26 p.m.

    Cross country

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday’s Meet

    At Princeton Golf Course

    Boys, 2 p.m.

    Girls, 2:45 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Meet

    At Cloquet Country Club

    Boys, noon

    Girls, 12:50 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Today’s Meet

    At Lake Wissota G.C.

    Superior boys, 1 p.m.

    Superior girls, 2 p.m.

    football

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AAAAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

    Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

    Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

    Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

    Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA

    Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA

    SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

    Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA

    Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA

    SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

    Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 2

    Friday’s First-Round Results

    Holmen 58, Superior 37

    Pulaski 35, Hortonville 28

    Green Bay Southwest 34, Ashwaubenon 10

    Menomonie 41, Wausau West 6

    DIVISION 4

    Friday’s First-Round Results

    St. Croix Central 35, Northwestern 20

    Osceola 28, Altoona 14

    West Salem 48, Nekoosa 22

    Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Amery 14

    BOYS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Result

    Championship

    At Lindstrom

    Duluth Denfeld 2, Chisago Lakes Area 1, OT

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s Result

    First Round

    Hudson 5, Superior 0

    DIVISION 3

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s Result

    Second Round

    Ashland 2, Somerset 0

    Saturday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Ashland (6-11-2) at No. 1 Amery, 3 p.m.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Result

    Championship

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    North Branch 2, Princeton 1, OT

    Girls tennis

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    CLASS AA

    At Baseline Tennis Center,

    Minneapolis

    Tuesday’s Matches

    Quarterfinals

    Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.

    No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.

    Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon

    Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Matches

    Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

    Championship

    Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

    Third Place

    Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

    Fifth Place

    Consolation winners, noon

    CLASS A

    At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

    Minneapolis

    Tuesday’s Matches

    Quarterfinals

    Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.

    Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.

    St. James vs. Blake, noon

    Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Matches

    Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

    Championship

    Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

    Third Place

    Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

    Fifth Place

    Consolation winners, noon

    Volleyball

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AAA

    Wednesday’s First Round

    No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Quarterfinals

    St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

    Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

    Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.

    Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

    SECTION7AA

    Wednesday’s First Round

    Subsection 1

    No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Quarterfinals

    At High Seed

    Subsection 1

    Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.

    Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.

    Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Monday’s First Round

    Subsection 1

    No. 9 Floodwood (3-19) at No. 8 Lakeview Christian Academy (5-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 12 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (2-14) at No. 5 Silver Bay (7-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 10 McGregor (4-18) at No. 7 Barnum (5-17), 7 p.m.

    No. 11 Northland (4-19) at No. 6 Wrenshall (8-16)

    Subsection 2

    No. 9 Northeast Range (10-15) at No. 8 Littlefork-Big Falls (9-13), 7 p.m.

    No. 12 Nashwauk-Keewatin (4-16) at No. 5 Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 10 Ely (9-17) at No. 7 Mesabi East (8-17), 7 p.m.

    No. 11 Bigfork (10-13) at No. 6 Chisholm (10-13), 7 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Second Round

    Subsection 1

    Floodwood/Lakeview Christian Academy winner at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.

    Fond du Lac Ojibwe/Silver Bay winner at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.

    McGregor/Barnum winner at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.

    Northland/Wrenshall winner at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Northeast Range/Littlefork-Big Falls winner at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.

    Nashwauk-Keewatin/Mountain Iron-Buhl winner at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.

    Ely/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.

    Bigfork/Chisholm winner at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s Result

    First Round

    Menomonie 3, Superior 0

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness