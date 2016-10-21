Prep playoff schedule
Cross country
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday’s Meet
At Princeton Golf Course
Boys, 2 p.m.
Girls, 2:45 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Meet
At Cloquet Country Club
Boys, noon
Girls, 12:50 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Today’s Meet
At Lake Wissota G.C.
Superior boys, 1 p.m.
Superior girls, 2 p.m.
football
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAAAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.
Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.
Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.
Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.
Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA
Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA
SECTION 5 NINE-MAN
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA
Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA
SECTION 7 NINE-MAN
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.
Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 2
Friday’s First-Round Results
Holmen 58, Superior 37
Pulaski 35, Hortonville 28
Green Bay Southwest 34, Ashwaubenon 10
Menomonie 41, Wausau West 6
DIVISION 4
Friday’s First-Round Results
St. Croix Central 35, Northwestern 20
Osceola 28, Altoona 14
West Salem 48, Nekoosa 22
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Amery 14
BOYS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Result
Championship
At Lindstrom
Duluth Denfeld 2, Chisago Lakes Area 1, OT
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday’s Result
First Round
Hudson 5, Superior 0
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1
Thursday’s Result
Second Round
Ashland 2, Somerset 0
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Ashland (6-11-2) at No. 1 Amery, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Result
Championship
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
North Branch 2, Princeton 1, OT
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
At Baseline Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Matches
Quarterfinals
Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.
No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.
Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon
Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Matches
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
CLASS A
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Matches
Quarterfinals
Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.
Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.
St. James vs. Blake, noon
Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Matches
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
Volleyball
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAA
Wednesday’s First Round
No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Quarterfinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.
Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.
Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.
SECTION7AA
Wednesday’s First Round
Subsection 1
No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Quarterfinals
At High Seed
Subsection 1
Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.
Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.
Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Monday’s First Round
Subsection 1
No. 9 Floodwood (3-19) at No. 8 Lakeview Christian Academy (5-11), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (2-14) at No. 5 Silver Bay (7-11), 7 p.m.
No. 10 McGregor (4-18) at No. 7 Barnum (5-17), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Northland (4-19) at No. 6 Wrenshall (8-16)
Subsection 2
No. 9 Northeast Range (10-15) at No. 8 Littlefork-Big Falls (9-13), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Nashwauk-Keewatin (4-16) at No. 5 Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-12), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Ely (9-17) at No. 7 Mesabi East (8-17), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Bigfork (10-13) at No. 6 Chisholm (10-13), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Second Round
Subsection 1
Floodwood/Lakeview Christian Academy winner at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.
Fond du Lac Ojibwe/Silver Bay winner at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.
McGregor/Barnum winner at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.
Northland/Wrenshall winner at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Northeast Range/Littlefork-Big Falls winner at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.
Nashwauk-Keewatin/Mountain Iron-Buhl winner at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.
Ely/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.
Bigfork/Chisholm winner at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday’s Result
First Round
Menomonie 3, Superior 0