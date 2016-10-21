Prep playoff schedule

Recommended for you

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Meet

At Cloquet Country Club

Boys, noon

Girls, 12:50 p.m.

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Today’s Meet

At Lake Wissota G.C.

Superior boys, 1 p.m.

Superior girls, 2 p.m.

football

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAAAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

SECTION 7AAAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA

Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA

SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA

Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA

SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 2

Friday’s First-Round Results

Holmen 58, Superior 37

Pulaski 35, Hortonville 28

Green Bay Southwest 34, Ashwaubenon 10

Menomonie 41, Wausau West 6

DIVISION 4

Friday’s First-Round Results

St. Croix Central 35, Northwestern 20

Osceola 28, Altoona 14

West Salem 48, Nekoosa 22

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Amery 14

BOYS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Result

Championship

At Lindstrom

Duluth Denfeld 2, Chisago Lakes Area 1, OT

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s Result

First Round

Hudson 5, Superior 0

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1

Thursday’s Result

Second Round

Ashland 2, Somerset 0

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Ashland (6-11-2) at No. 1 Amery, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Result

Championship

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

North Branch 2, Princeton 1, OT

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

At Baseline Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Matches

Quarterfinals

Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.

No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.

Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon

Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

CLASS A

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Matches

Quarterfinals

Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.

St. James vs. Blake, noon

Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

Volleyball

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAA

Wednesday’s First Round

No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Quarterfinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.

Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

SECTION7AA

Wednesday’s First Round

Subsection 1

No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Quarterfinals

At High Seed

Subsection 1

Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.

Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.

Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Monday’s First Round

Subsection 1

No. 9 Floodwood (3-19) at No. 8 Lakeview Christian Academy (5-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (2-14) at No. 5 Silver Bay (7-11), 7 p.m.

No. 10 McGregor (4-18) at No. 7 Barnum (5-17), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Northland (4-19) at No. 6 Wrenshall (8-16)

Subsection 2

No. 9 Northeast Range (10-15) at No. 8 Littlefork-Big Falls (9-13), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Nashwauk-Keewatin (4-16) at No. 5 Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-12), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Ely (9-17) at No. 7 Mesabi East (8-17), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Bigfork (10-13) at No. 6 Chisholm (10-13), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Second Round

Subsection 1

Floodwood/Lakeview Christian Academy winner at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.

Fond du Lac Ojibwe/Silver Bay winner at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.

McGregor/Barnum winner at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.

Northland/Wrenshall winner at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Northeast Range/Littlefork-Big Falls winner at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.

Nashwauk-Keewatin/Mountain Iron-Buhl winner at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.

Ely/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.

Bigfork/Chisholm winner at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s Result

First Round

Menomonie 3, Superior 0