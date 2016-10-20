Search
    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 11:27 p.m.

    Cross country

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Meet

    At Cloquet Country Club

    Boys, noon

    Girls, 12:50 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Saturday’s Meet

    At Lake Wissota G.C.

    Superior boys, 1 p.m.

    Superior girls, 2 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Today’s Meet

    At Wisconsin-Barron County

    Ashland, Northwestern boys, 4 p.m.

    Ashland, Northwestern girls, 4:45 p.m.

    Football

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AAAAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

    Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

    Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA

    Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 2

    Today’s First Round

    No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)

    No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

    No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

    DIVISION 4

    Today’s First Round

    No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

    No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

    No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

    BOYS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Result

    Championship

    At Lindstrom

    Duluth Denfeld 2, Chisago Lakes Area 1 (OT)

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s Result

    First Round

    No. 7 Superior (8-5-4) at No. 2 Hudson (13-6)

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s Result

    Second Round

    No. 5 Ashland (5-11-2) at No. 4 Somerset (8-8-2)

    GIRLS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Result

    Championship

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    North Branch 2, Princeton 1 (OT)

    Girls tennis

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    CLASS AA

    At Baseline Tennis Center,

    Minneapolis

    Tuesday’s Matches

    Quarterfinals

    Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.

    No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.

    Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon

    Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Matches

    Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

    Championship

    Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

    Third Place

    Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

    Fifth Place

    Consolation winners, noon

    CLASS A

    At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

    Minneapolis

    Tuesday’s Matches

    Quarterfinals

    Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.

    Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.

    St. James vs. Blake, noon

    Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Matches

    Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

    Championship

    Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

    Third Place

    Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

    Fifth Place

    Consolation winners, noon

    Volleyball

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AAA

    Wednesday’s First Round

    No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Quarterfinals

    St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

    Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

    Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.

    Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s Result

    First Round

    No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

