Prep playoff schedule
Cross country
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Meet
At Cloquet Country Club
Boys, noon
Girls, 12:50 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Saturday’s Meet
At Lake Wissota G.C.
Superior boys, 1 p.m.
Superior girls, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Today’s Meet
At Wisconsin-Barron County
Ashland, Northwestern boys, 4 p.m.
Ashland, Northwestern girls, 4:45 p.m.
Football
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAAAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.
Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.
Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Tuesday’s First Round
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s First Round
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA
Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 2
Today’s First Round
No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)
No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)
No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)
DIVISION 4
Today’s First Round
No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)
No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)
No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)
BOYS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Result
Championship
At Lindstrom
Duluth Denfeld 2, Chisago Lakes Area 1 (OT)
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday’s Result
First Round
No. 7 Superior (8-5-4) at No. 2 Hudson (13-6)
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Thursday’s Result
Second Round
No. 5 Ashland (5-11-2) at No. 4 Somerset (8-8-2)
GIRLS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Result
Championship
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
North Branch 2, Princeton 1 (OT)
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
At Baseline Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Matches
Quarterfinals
Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.
No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.
Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon
Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Matches
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
CLASS A
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Matches
Quarterfinals
Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.
Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.
St. James vs. Blake, noon
Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Matches
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation winners, noon
Volleyball
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAA
Wednesday’s First Round
No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Quarterfinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.
Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.
Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday’s Result
First Round
No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie