Prep playoff schedule

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Saturday’s Meet

At Lake Wissota G.C.

Superior boys, 1 p.m.

Superior girls, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Today’s Meet

At Wisconsin-Barron County

Ashland, Northwestern boys, 4 p.m.

Ashland, Northwestern girls, 4:45 p.m.

Football

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAAAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

SECTION 7AAAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Tuesday’s First Round

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s First Round

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA

Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 2

Today’s First Round

No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)

No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

DIVISION 4

Today’s First Round

No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

BOYS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Result

Championship

At Lindstrom

Duluth Denfeld 2, Chisago Lakes Area 1 (OT)

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s Result

First Round

No. 7 Superior (8-5-4) at No. 2 Hudson (13-6)

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Thursday’s Result

Second Round

No. 5 Ashland (5-11-2) at No. 4 Somerset (8-8-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Result

Championship

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

North Branch 2, Princeton 1 (OT)

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

At Baseline Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Matches

Quarterfinals

Delano vs. No. 1 Edina, 8 a.m.

No. 5 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Prior Lake, 10 a.m.

Duluth East vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Tech, noon

Rochester Mayo vs. No. 3 Eagan, 2 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

CLASS A

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Matches

Quarterfinals

Virginia vs. Roseau, 8 a.m.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska Area, 10 a.m.

St. James vs. Blake, noon

Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth Place

Consolation winners, noon

Volleyball

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAA

Wednesday’s First Round

No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Quarterfinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.

Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s Result

First Round

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie