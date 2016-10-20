Hermantown and Cloquet received the top two seeds in the six-team Section 7AAAA and have byes into the semifinals. Duluth Denfeld, despite a 2-6 record is seeded third and will host North Branch at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Public Schools Stadium.

Grand Rapids is seeded first in Section 7AAAAA and won’t play until next Saturday’s semifinals. Duluth East was seeded sixth in that same section and opens at No. 3

St. Francis at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Late Wednesday

Virginia 24, Esko 21

Jack Zupetz passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the host Blue Devils won their regular-season finale to set up a rematch next Tuesday at Ewens Field in the first round of the Section 7AAA playoffs.

Virginia 0-7-7-10—24

Esko 0-7-6-8—21

E — Declan Sinnot-James 9 run (Bourgeault kick)

V — Andrew Wilcox 1 run (Cusick kick)

E — Dawsen Cossalter 17 run (kick failed)

V — Jack Zupetz 2 run (Cusick kick)

V — Drew Aho 6 pass from Zupetz (Cusick kick)

V — Conner Cusick 27 field goal

E — Branden Matteen 12 pass from Stone DeLeon (Reid Davidson pass from DeLeon)

GNK 46, Hibbing 14

Spencer Potter rushed for five touchdowns, including on runs of 67, 64 and 76, in the Titans’ regular-season finale at Hibbing.

GNK 8-16-8-14—46

Hibbing 0-0-14-0—14

GNK — Benjamin Steel 5 run (Michael Chupurdia run)

GNK — Spencer Potter 67 run (Steel pass from Chupurdia)

GNK — Potter 2 run (Nick Shea pass from Chupurdia)

H — Nick Belich 1 run (Anthony Kanipes pass from Travis Carruth)

GNK — Potter 3 run (Aksel Jenson run)

H — Belich 5 run (run failed)

GNK — Potter 64 run (run failed)

GNK — Potter 76 run (Mason Graves pass from Chupurdia)

Aitkin 28, Eveleth-Gilbert 7

Jack Kuppich tossed two touchdown passes and Caleb Curtiss scored twice to lead the Gobblers to the win at Aitkin.

Aitkin 0-8-6-14—28

Eveleth-Gilbert 0-0-0-7—7

A — Caleb Curtiss 9 pass from Jack Kuppich

A — Wyatt Kokesh 49 pass from Kuppich

A — Quin Miller 3 run (pass failed)

EG — Spencer Garland 50 kick return (Jonathan Day kick)

A — Curtiss 3 run (Wyatt Sanford run)

Hinckley-Finlayson 32, Chisholm 6

T.J. Johnson threw three touchdown passes, two to Travis Visser, and ran for two more scores in the Jaguars’ Northeast Silver subdistrict win in Chisholm.

Hinckley-Finlayson 0-20-6-6—32

Chisholm 0-0-0-6—6

HF — Travis Visser 15 pass from T.J. Johnson (Johnson kick)

HF — Johnson 1 run (Johnson kick)

HF — Visser 40 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

HF — Johnson 8 run (kick failed)

HF — Chayne Dunkley 20 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

C — Zack Skurla 11 run (pass failed)

Northeast Range 52,

Cook County 40

Jon Wenzel rushed for 251 yards on 36 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the Nighthawks past the Vikings at Babbitt.

Cook County 14-8-0-18—52

Northeast Range 6-14-8-24—40

NER — Alex Scholl 9 run (run failed)

CC — Sam O’Phelan 51 run (pass failed)

CC — Andrew Miller 64 run (O’Phelan run)

NER — Jon Wenzel 11 run (run failed)

CC — O’Phelan 55 run (O’Phelan run)

NER — Wenzel 1 run (Wenzel run)

NER — Wenzel 1 run (Wenzel run)

NER — Zach Anderson 21 run (Wenzel run)

CC — O’Phelan 59 run (pass failed)

NER — Wenzel 1 run (Wenzel run)

CC — Miller 42 run (run failed)

CC — MIller 1 run (pass failed)

NER — Wenzel 44 run (Wenzel run)