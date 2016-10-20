Duluth Denfeld advances to state boys soccer tourney

Sophomore Jon Faynik’s right-foot rocket from about 20 yards out found the left corner of the net 3:40 into the first overtime to give Denfeld (16-4) a 2-1 victory over Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2) in the Section 7A championship game Thursday night on the Wildcats’ home field.

Faynik pulled the ball back across his body from left to right and blasted the shot past goalkeeper Reece Lawlor, setting off a Denfeld celebration that was still going on well after the awards ceremony.

“It feels amazing,” said Faynik, the Hunters’ leading goal-scorer all season. “I didn’t think it was going in. I got the ball and just decided to take a shot and it went in.”

It’s not the first time Anderson has seen Faynik strike with that kind of accuracy.

“It was a shot out of nowhere, same with Keegan’s to tie it up,” Anderson said of eighth-grader Keegan Chastey’s game-tying goal with 11:21 to play in regulation. “That’s what I stressed. Kick it low, you know where the net is.”

Denfeld advances to next week’s Minnesota Class A state tournament quarterfinals for the first time since its debut appearance in 2004. Matchups and sites will be determined Saturday morning, though it’s possible the Hunters could return to this same site.

The Hunters, who defeated Chisago Lakes Area 5-1 in the regular season, fell behind 1-0 on a Nils Gulbranson goal — the same scenario as during their late-September encounter.

Gulbranson, a junior forward who led the Wildcats with 26 goals during the regular season, headed in a corner kick at the 35:42 mark.

“We talked at halftime and before overtime, we said ‘Keep playing your game,’ ” Anderson said. “That’s what they did. They found openings and found the shots.”

The Hunters were kept off the board until the waning minutes. That was when Chastey, the son of English-born St. Scholastica men’s soccer coach Barry Chastey, came through at the moment he was the most tired.

“I was really tired,” Chastey said. “Just before (I scored), I was thinking about calling for a sub. But I said, ‘No, let’s fight through it and try to make something happen.’ This is the first time I’ve played the whole game. It was definitely worth it.”

Anderson knew Chastey, who was born in the United States and grew up playing soccer, was too vital to pull off the field.

“I was just bouncing him around (from position to position) and finding him space because he’s a quality player, and the kids all notice that,” Anderson said. “Most Americans are born with a baseball, a football or a hockey puck, he was born with a soccer ball at his feet.”

From that moment, Denfeld seemed to take control of the momentum.

“I still had hope, but I was starting to doubt until Keegan put the ball in,” Faynik said. “That boosted our morale.”

Faynik did more than boost morale for his teammates in the extra session, he gave the school a rare moment to celebrate a winning sports moment.

“It’s a long time coming for this team and this school, a long time coming,” Anderson said.

Duluth Denfeld 0-1-1—2

Chisago Lakes Area 1-0-0—1

First half — 1. CLA, Nils Gulbranson (Nick Pautz), 36th minute.

Second half — 2. DD, Keegan Chastey (Peter Foldesi), 70th.

Overtime — 3. DD, Jon Faynik (Brandon Hair), 84th.

Saves: James Faynik, DD, 6; Reece Lawlor, CLA, 5