    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune Today at 6:53 p.m.

    MINNESOTA

    Final

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 6-2

    Big Lake 4-4

    Chisago Lakes 4-4

    Princeton 2-6

    Duluth East 1-7

    North Branch 0-8

    Wednesday’s Results

    St. Francis 20, Duluth East 13

    Big Lake 35, Buffalo 14

    Cambridge-Isanti 43, North Branch 14

    Rocori 48, Princeton 7

    Rogers 37, Chisago Lakes 13

    St. Michael-Albertville 36, Monticello 13

    NORTHEAST RED

    Proctor 7-1

    Grand Rapids 6-2

    Cloquet 5-3

    Hermantown 5-3

    Duluth Denfeld 2-6

    Hibbing 2-6

    Wednesday’s Results

    Grand Rapids 21, Pine City 7

    Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 46, Hibbing 14

    Moose Lake-Willow River 37, Hermantown 24

    Mora 48, Duluth Denfeld 8

    New Life Academy 24, Cloquet 21

    Proctor 12, Two Harbors 0

    NORTHEAST WHITE

    Eveleth-Gilbert 6-2

    Greenway/NK 5-2

    Two Harbors 5-3

    Virginia 3-5

    International Falls 0-8

    Wednesday’s Results

    Aitkin 28, Eveleth-Gilbert 7

    Crosby-Ironton 50, International Falls 0

    Virginia 24, Virginia 21

    NORTHEAST BLUE

    Aitkin 7-1

    Crosby-Ironton 6-2

    Mora 6-2

    Moose Lake-WR 4-4

    Esko 1-7

    Pine City 1-7

    Wednesday’s Results

    Grand Rapids 21, Pine City 7

    Moose Lake-Willow River 37, Hermantown 24

    Mora 48, Duluth Denfeld 8

    Virginia 24, Esko 21

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 8-0

    Braham 6-2

    Rush City 6-2

    Deer River 5-3

    Chisholm 3-5

    Barnum 1-7

    East Central 1-7

    Mesabi East 1-7

    Wednesday’s Results

    Braham 40, Mesabi East 12

    Deer River 48, East Central 21

    Hinckley-Finlayson 32, Chisholm 6

    Rush City 41, Barnum 8

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 8-0

    Floodwood 6-2

    South Ridge 5-3

    McGregor 3-5

    Wrenshall 3-5

    Carlton 0-8

    Wednesday’s Results

    Cromwell-Wright 67, Onamia 8

    Floodwood 52, Littlefork-Big Falls 6

    McGregor 36, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 34

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 32, South Ridge 20

    Silver Bay 20, Carlton 9

    Wrenshall 24, Isle 12

    DISTRICT 9 BLUE

    Ely 7-0

    Silver Bay 5-2

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-3

    Cook County 3-5

    Wednesday’s Results

    Ely 20, North Woods 12

    Northeast Range 52, Cook County 40

    DISTRICT 9 RED

    North Woods 7-1

    Bigfork 4-4

    Northeast Range 4-4

    Kelliher-Northome 3-5

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-8

    Wednesday’s Results

    Bigfork 32, Hill City/Northland 16

    Floodwood 52, Littlefork-Big Falls 6

    Ogilvie 67, Kelliher/Northome 8

