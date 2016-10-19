Butkiewicz rushed 18 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns, Riihiluoma added 18 carries for 190 yards and another score, and MLWR (4-4) wiped away a four-game skid that looked capable of reaching five games, which would have been the program’s longest winless drought since 1992.

Struggles of that magnitude seemed unfathomable on a night in which the Rebels ran wild — 481 yards, to be precise — and looked like the Rebels of old. They averaged more than 10 yards per attempt and outgained the Hawks 151-16 in the first quarter.

“Getting a win definitely sends a message and gets us feeling good about practice (today) and feeling good about playoffs,” Riihiluoma said.

And that’s what it’s always been about at MLWR, preparing for the postseason. The first eight games, in coach Dave Louzek’s opinion, serve as a mere tuneup for the contests that count.

So the team’s unseemly 38-14 loss to Mora on Sept. 23 becomes a footnote. As do subsequent defeats to Pine City, Crosby-Ironton and Aitkin. The last two of those, against foes that are a combined 13-3, featured improved play, and Louzek has said in the past that there are only two kinds of bad losses — ones that end a season and ones that don’t serve as a springboard to improvement.

The Mora game was alarming.

“The first one was definitely because of a lack of effort,” Riihiluoma said. “That was really tough because lack of effort is just on us. The next game we improved effort-wise, and the next game we improved. We’ve improved each game. The losses are still tough to take, but knowing we’re improving each week has made it a little easier.”

Louzek said the key was eliminating mental mistakes that hindered a club that is normally so fundamentally solid.

In Wednesday’s regular-season finale, the Rebels executed their double-wing attack almost flawlessly. Butkiewicz, who rarely goes down on first contact but rather requires a group effort from the defense, had TD runs of 17, 3, 35 and 60 yards. On the 35-yarder, which gave MLWR a 24-8 halftime lead, he started inside and bulled through the heart of the Hawks defense before arcing outside and weaving through the secondary.

The big back, who’s been prone to these kinds of outbursts in three seasons as a starter, wasn’t concerned with his gaudy yardage total.

“My success is based on how we do as a team,” Butkiewicz said.

Riihiluoma’s score came on a 25-yard scamper, typical for the speedster. His interception with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter all but sealed it for the Rebels, who could be seeded as low as fifth for the upcoming Section 7AA playoffs, which would require a first-round road game Tuesday. That’s foreign territory for the 10-time defending section champs.

Still, it’s hard to imagine anyone is looking forward to facing MLWR. Butkiewicz says whether the Rebels are seeded fifth or first, as has been their custom, “nothing changes.”

That echoed his coach’s missive.

“My message has always been — when we’re 8-0 or 3-4 — that regular season is just preparation for playoffs,” Louzek said moments after Bo Moffett, a special-needs sophomore, took a knee to run out the clock. “It’s not about regular-season records; it’s all about being ready for playoffs.”

Hermantown (5-3), meanwhile, enters the Section 7AAAA race on a sour note. The Hawks have lost three of four after a 4-0 start, and have been decimated by injuries. Coach Daryl Illikainen expects his team to be close to full strength for the playoff opener. He’s also hoping for a more aggressive performance from his defense.

“The Rebels are well-coached and a good team,” Illikainen said. “But you can’t play like we did. I just felt like we sat back and watched them run. We haven’t been tackling great the last couple weeks, and we haven’t been attacking either.”

Junior Jake Hausmann paced the Hermantown offense with 116 rushing yards and two TDs, while sophomore Caden Potter added a rushing TD.

Moose Lake-WR 8-16-13-0—37

Hermantown... 0-8-8-8—24

MLWR — Bryceton Butkiewicz 17 run (Isaac Riihiluoma run)

MLWR — Butkiewicz 3 run (Joe Weidendorf run)

H — Jake Hausmann 1 run (Hausmann run)

MLWR — Butkiewicz 35 run (Butkiewicz run)

MLWR — Butkiewicz 60 run (Gabriele Incarbone kick)

H — Caden Potter 3 run (Andy Hooper pass from TJ Gamradt)

MLWR — Riihiluoma 25 run (kick failed)

H — Hausmann 5 run (Hausmann run)