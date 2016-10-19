Prep football standings
MINNESOTA
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
Monticello 6-2
Big Lake 4-4
Chisago Lakes 4-4
Princeton 2-6
Duluth East 1-7
North Branch 0-8
Wednesday’s Results
St. Francis 20, Duluth East 13
Big Lake 35, Buffalo 14
Cambridge-Isanti 43, North Branch 14
Rocori 48, Princeton 7
Rogers 37, Chisago Lakes 13
St. Michael-Albertville 36, Monticello 13
NORTHEAST RED
Proctor 7-1
Grand Rapids 6-2
Cloquet 5-3
Hermantown 5-3
Duluth Denfeld 2-6
Hibbing 2-6
Wednesday’s Results
Grand Rapids 21, Pine City 7
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 46, Hibbing 14
Moose Lake-Willow River 37, Hermantown 24
Mora 48, Duluth Denfeld 8
New Life Academy 24, Cloquet 21
Proctor 12, Two Harbors 0
NORTHEAST WHITE
Eveleth-Gilbert 6-2
Greenway/NK 5-2
Two Harbors 5-3
Virginia 3-5
International Falls 0-8
Wednesday’s Results
Aitkin 28, Eveleth-Gilbert 7
Crosby-Ironton 50, International Falls 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 46, Hibbing 14
Proctor 12, Two Harbors 0
Virginia 24, Esko 21
NORTHEAST BLUE
Aitkin 7-1
Crosby-Ironton 6-2
Mora 6-2
Moose Lake-WR 4-4
Esko 1-7
Pine City 1-7
Wednesday’s Results
Aitkin 28, Eveleth-Gilbert 7
Crosby-Ironton 50, International Falls 0
Grand Rapids 21, Pine City 7
Moose Lake-Willow River 37, Hermantown 24
Mora 48, Duluth Denfeld 8
Virginia 24, Esko 21
NORTHEAST SILVER
Hinckley-Finlayson 8-0
Braham 6-2
Rush City 6-2
Deer River 5-3
Chisholm 3-5
Barnum 1-7
East Central 1-7
Mesabi East 1-7
Wednesday’s Results
Braham 40, Mesabi East 12
Deer River 48, East Central 21
Hinckley-Finlayson 32, Chisholm 6
Rush City 41, Barnum 8
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 8-0
Floodwood 6-2
South Ridge 5-3
McGregor 3-5
Wrenshall 3-5
Carlton 0-8
Wednesday’s Results
Cromwell-Wright 67, Onamia 8
Floodwood 52, Littlefork-Big Falls 6
McGregor 36, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 34
Mountain Iron-Buhl 32, South Ridge 20
Silver Bay 20, Carlton 9
Wrenshall 24, Isle 12
DISTRICT 9 blue
Ely 7-0
Silver Bay 5-2
Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-3
Cook County 3-5
Wednesday’s Results
Ely 20, North Woods 12
Mountain Iron-Buhl 32, South Ridge 20
Northeast Range 52, Cook County 40
Silver Bay 20, Carlton 9
DISTRICT 9 RED
North Woods 7-1
Bigfork 4-4
Northeast Range 4-4
Kelliher-Northome 3-5
Littlefork-Big Falls 0-8
Wednesday’s Results
Bigfork 32, Hill City/Northland 16
Ely 20, North Woods 12
Floodwood 52, Littlefork-Big Falls 6
Northeast Range 52, Cook County 40
Ogilvie 67, Kelliher/Northome 8