Prep report: Duluth East, Virginia qualify for state tennis
The Northland excelled Monday as section high school girls tennis winners were crowned.
The Duluth East tandem of junior Brynne Hauer and freshman Shay Callaway won the Section 7AA doubles title with a 7-6, 6-0 victory over Princeton’s Kelsey Dorr and Reilee Schipper.
Hauer and Callaway, who already were headed to the Minnesota Class AA state tournament as part of the team champions, will be joined in the individual event by eighth-grade teammate Aili Heitala, who reached the singles final before falling 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 to Elk River’s Meagan Brown.
The Class AA tournament is Oct. 25-28 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
In Section 7A, Virginia won twice to claim the team title and advance to the Class A state tournament next week at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The Blue Devils topped Pequot Lakes 6-1 in the semifinals and then knocked off Pine City 5-2 in the title match.
Ava Warren, Grace Paulsen and Mary Skorich won at singles for Virginia, while the doubles duos of Amelia Cope-Robinson and Cassie Cornell and Caleece Myhre and Katie Scherf won their matches to secure the championship.