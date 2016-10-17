Prep playoff schedule
Football
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 2
Friday’s First Round
No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)
No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)
No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)
DIVISION 4
Friday’s First Round
No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)
No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)
No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)
BOYS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Today’s Championship
Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Today’s Semifinals
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (11-4-3) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 6 p.m.
Hermantown (12-3-3) at Duluth Denfeld (14-4), 7 p.m. (PSS)
Thursday’s Championship
At Chisago Lakes High School,
Lindstrom
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday’s First Round
No. 7 Superior (8-5-4) at No. 2 Hudson (13-6), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Thursday’s Second Round
No. 5 Ashland (5-11-2) at No. 4 Somerset (8-8-2), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Today’s Championship
Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Today’s Semifinals
Hermantown (12-5-1) at Princeton (15-2-1), 4 p.m.
North Branch (10-7-1) at Duluth Marshall (14-4), 4 p.m.
Thursday’s Championship
At Public Schools Stadium
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7A
Monday’s Results
At Virginia
Semifinals
Virginia 6, Pequot Lakes 1
Pine City 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 3
Championship
Virginia 5, Pine City 2
Individuals
At Virginia
Thursday’s Matches
Singles and doubles quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday’s First Round
No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Today’s First Round
No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.