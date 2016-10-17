Prep playoff schedule

Recommended for you

No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

DIVISION 4

Friday’s First Round

No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

BOYS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Today’s Championship

Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Today’s Semifinals

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (11-4-3) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 6 p.m.

Hermantown (12-3-3) at Duluth Denfeld (14-4), 7 p.m. (PSS)

Thursday’s Championship

At Chisago Lakes High School,

Lindstrom

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s First Round

No. 7 Superior (8-5-4) at No. 2 Hudson (13-6), 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Thursday’s Second Round

No. 5 Ashland (5-11-2) at No. 4 Somerset (8-8-2), 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Today’s Championship

Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Today’s Semifinals

Hermantown (12-5-1) at Princeton (15-2-1), 4 p.m.

North Branch (10-7-1) at Duluth Marshall (14-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Championship

At Public Schools Stadium

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7A

Monday’s Results

At Virginia

Semifinals

Virginia 6, Pequot Lakes 1

Pine City 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 3

Championship

Virginia 5, Pine City 2

Individuals

At Virginia

Thursday’s Matches

Singles and doubles quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s First Round

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Today’s First Round

No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.