Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:29 p.m.

    Football

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 2

    Friday’s First Round

    No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)

    No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

    No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

    DIVISION 4

    Friday’s First Round

    No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

    No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

    No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

    BOYS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Today’s Championship

    Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Today’s Semifinals

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (11-4-3) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 6 p.m.

    Hermantown (12-3-3) at Duluth Denfeld (14-4), 7 p.m. (PSS)

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Chisago Lakes High School,

    Lindstrom

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s First Round

    No. 7 Superior (8-5-4) at No. 2 Hudson (13-6), 5 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s Second Round

    No. 5 Ashland (5-11-2) at No. 4 Somerset (8-8-2), 4 p.m.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Today’s Championship

    Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Today’s Semifinals

    Hermantown (12-5-1) at Princeton (15-2-1), 4 p.m.

    North Branch (10-7-1) at Duluth Marshall (14-4), 4 p.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Public Schools Stadium

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    Girls tennis

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7A

    Monday’s Results

    At Virginia

    Semifinals

    Virginia 6, Pequot Lakes 1

    Pine City 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 3

    Championship

    Virginia 5, Pine City 2

    Individuals

    At Virginia

    Thursday’s Matches

    Singles and doubles quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.

    Volleyball

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s First Round

    No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Today’s First Round

    No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement