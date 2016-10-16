Prep summaries
Girls swimming
Saturday’s Late Results
Taconite Invitational
Teams
1. Duluth East, 271; 2. Mesabi East, 189; 3. Eveleth-Gilbert, 184; 4. International Falls, 180; 5. Two Harbors-Silver Bay, 161; 6. Duluth Denfeld, 138; 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 102; 8. Proctor-Hermantown, 64; 9. Virginia, 53; 10. Chisholm, 32; 11. Northeast Range/Ely, 15.
State True Team
At Minneapolis
Teams
1. Visitation 2,163.5; 2. Hutchinson 2,044; 3. Sartell-St. Stephen 1,869.5; 4. Northfield 1,674; 5. Breck School 1,498; 6. Mankato West 1,488.5; 7. Melrose Area 1,368; 8. Foley 1,250.5; 9. Monticello 1,185.5; 10. Dassel-Cokato 1,182; 11. Detroit Lakes 1,016.5; 12. Hibbing 897.
Individuals
1-meter diving — 1. Claire Boschee, Sartell, 416.85; 200-yard medley relay — 1. Hutchinson, 1:50.14; 200 freestyle — 1. Lexi Kucera, Hutchinson, 1:55.14;
200 individual medley — 1. Alyssa Eckstein, Monticello, 2:11.41; 50 freestyle — 1. Kasey Milstroh, Foley, 23.99; 100 butterfly — 1. Lorelei Gaertner, Visitation, 58.73; 100 freestyle — 1. Kasey Milstroh, Foley, 52.28; 500 freestyle — 1. Maria Mattaini, Visitation, 5:11.93; 200 freestyle relay — 1. Visitation, 1:40.66; 100 backstroke — 1. Anna Ellis, Sartell, 58.82; 100 breaststroke — 1. Sophia Nevin, Northfield, 1:06.62; 400 freestyle relay — 1. Hutchinson, 3:38.58.