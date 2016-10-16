Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 5:31 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 2

    Friday’s First Round

    No. 7 Holmen at No. 2 Superior, 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Pulaski at No. 3 Hortonville

    No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest

    No. 8 Wausau West at No. 1 Menomonie

    DIVISION 4

    Friday’s First Round

    No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Osceola

    No. 6 Nekoosa at No. 3 West Salem

    No. 7 Amery at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

    BOYS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday’s Results

    Quarterfinals

    Duluth Denfeld 3, Duluth Marshall 1

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Grand Rapids 1

    Hermantown 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

    Chisago Lakes Area 0, Legacy Christian Academy 0, 2OTs (Chisago Lakes Area wins shootout)

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (11-4-3) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 6 p.m.

    Hermantown (12-3-3) at Duluth Denfeld (14-4), 7 p.m. (PSS)

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Chisago Lakes High School,

    Lindstrom

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s First Round

    No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday’s Results

    Quarterfinals

    Princeton 4, Duluth Denfeld 0

    Duluth Marshall 5, Grand Rapids 0

    Hermantown 1, Chisago Lakes Area 0

    North Branch 2, Cloquet-Carlton 1

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Hermantown (12-5-1) at Princeton (15-2-1), 4 p.m.

    North Branch (10-7-1) at Duluth Marshall (14-4), 4 p.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Public Schools Stadium

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    Girls tennis

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday’s Results

    At Elk River

    Semifinals

    Elk River 5, Big Lake 2

    Duluth East 5, Princeton 2

    Championship

    Duluth East 4, Elk River 3

    Individuals

    At Elk River

    Today’s Matches

    Singles and doubles semifinals and finals, TBA

    SECTION 7A

    Today’s Semifinals

    At Virginia

    No. 2 South Pequot Lakes at No. 1 North Virginia, 10 a.m.

    No. 2 North Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 1 South Pine City, 12:30 p.m.

    Championship — semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

    Individuals

    At Virginia

    Thursday’s Matches

    Singles and doubles quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.

    Volleyball

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday’s First Round

    No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement