Prep playoff schedule

No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest

No. 8 Wausau West at No. 1 Menomonie

DIVISION 4

Friday’s First Round

No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Osceola

No. 6 Nekoosa at No. 3 West Salem

No. 7 Amery at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

BOYS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Championship

Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday’s Results

Quarterfinals

Duluth Denfeld 3, Duluth Marshall 1

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Grand Rapids 1

Hermantown 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

Chisago Lakes Area 0, Legacy Christian Academy 0, 2OTs (Chisago Lakes Area wins shootout)

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (11-4-3) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 6 p.m.

Hermantown (12-3-3) at Duluth Denfeld (14-4), 7 p.m. (PSS)

Thursday’s Championship

At Chisago Lakes High School,

Lindstrom

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s First Round

No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Championship

Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday’s Results

Quarterfinals

Princeton 4, Duluth Denfeld 0

Duluth Marshall 5, Grand Rapids 0

Hermantown 1, Chisago Lakes Area 0

North Branch 2, Cloquet-Carlton 1

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Hermantown (12-5-1) at Princeton (15-2-1), 4 p.m.

North Branch (10-7-1) at Duluth Marshall (14-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Championship

At Public Schools Stadium

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Saturday’s Results

At Elk River

Semifinals

Elk River 5, Big Lake 2

Duluth East 5, Princeton 2

Championship

Duluth East 4, Elk River 3

Individuals

At Elk River

Today’s Matches

Singles and doubles semifinals and finals, TBA

SECTION 7A

Today’s Semifinals

At Virginia

No. 2 South Pequot Lakes at No. 1 North Virginia, 10 a.m.

No. 2 North Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 1 South Pine City, 12:30 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Individuals

At Virginia

Thursday’s Matches

Singles and doubles quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday’s First Round

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.