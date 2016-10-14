Prep report: Superior earns fifth straight playoff berth
Senior quarterback Gunner Johnson threw two touchdowns and ran for another as Superior clinched its fifth straight Wisconsin high school football playoff berth Friday night with a 42-0 Big Rivers Conference win at Eau Claire North.
Johnson completed 5 of 7 passes for 112 yards for the Spartans (6-3 overall, 4-3 Big Rivers), while Max Plunkett caught two passes for 81 yards and two TDs.
Superior had 416 yards compared to 104 for Eau Claire North (0-9, 0-7), with Drake Samarzia and Luke Drougas intercepting passes for the Spartans.
Superior.................... 21-21-0-0—42
Eau Claire North.............. 0-0-0-0—0
S — Gunnar Gronski 10 run (Sam Kline kick)
S — Gunner Johnson 5 run (Kline kick)
S — Max Plunkett 55 pass from Johnson (Kline kick)
S — Plunkett 26 pass from Johnson (Kline kick)
S — Conner Fonger 50 run (Kline kick)
S — Luke Drougas 28 run (Kline kick)
CHISAGO LAKES 34, DULUTH EAST 27
The Greyhounds dug themselves in too big of a hole in falling to the Wildcats in a North Central White game in Lindstrom, Minn.
Junior running back Cole Glenna had a pair of early touchdowns as Chisago Lakes (4-3) led 27-0 at the break and 34-0 early in the third quarter before East rallied.
Senior quarterback Jack Rashid was 22-for-36 passing for 298 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted four times. Tharold Kimball added eight carries for 82 yards and caught three passes for 81 yards and a score. Joshua Daniels-Hanbury caught 14 passes for 136 yards and another TD.
Duluth East.................. 0-0-7-20—27
Chisago Lakes........... 14-13-7-0—34
CL — Cole Glenna 39 run (Alexander Morehead kick)
CL — Mitchell Barrett 3 run (Morehead kick)
CL — Glenna 8 run (Morehead kick)
CL — Corbin Lee 1 run (kick failed)
CL — Mason Hill 7 pass from Barrett (Morehead kick)
DE — Jack Rashid 1 run (David Holliday kick)
DE — Tyler Seymour 6 pass from Rashid (kick blocked)
DE — Tharold Kimball 52 pass from Rashid (Holiday kick)
DE — Joshua Daniels-Hanbury 18 pass from Rashid (Holiday kick)
CLOQUET 21, HIBBING 7
Aahsan Maigag ran for 110 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, on 12 attempts as the Lumberjacks (5-2) topped the Bluejackets in a Northeast Red game in Cloquet.
Cloquet’s defense forced two turnovers and two sacks, while shutting out Hibbing (2-5) in the second half. Travis Carruth was 24-for-36 passing for 224 yards and a touchdown and interception for the Bluejackets.
Hibbing............................ 0-7-0-0—7
Cloquet.......................... 0-7-7-7—21
C —Joseph Deppa 37 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Noah Niemi kick)
H — James Gibson 3 pass from Travis Carruth (Holden Law kick)
C — Aahsan Maigag 69 run (Niemi kick)
C — Spencer Wehr 4 run (Niemi kick)
AITKIN 14, MLWR 6
Caleb Curtiss and Sam Peterson rushed for touchdowns and the Gobblers (6-1) gave the Rebels (3-4) their first four-game losing streak since 1993.
Moose Lake-WR. 0-6-0-0—6
Aitkin....... 7-7-0-0—14
A — Caleb Curtiss 23 run (Sam Peterson kick)
A — Peterson 13 run (Peterson kick)
MLWR — Bryceton Butkiewicz 10 run (pass failed)
EVELETH-GILBERT 26, GNK 22
Max Roberts rushed for a touchdown and caught one, and Jonathon Day kicked a pair of field goals to lead the visiting Golden Bears (6-1), ranked 10th in Class AA, to a narrow victory.
Tyler Kemp gave Eveleth-Gilbert breathing room when he returned an interception 40 yards for the Golden Bears’ final score.
The Titans (4-2) saw their four-game losing streak end.
Eveleth-Gilbert 3-14-3-6—26
Greenway/NK. 0-8-0-14—22
EG — Jonathan Day 22 field goal
EG — Max Roberts 20 run (Day kick)
GNK — Bay Zuehlke 28 pass from Michael Chupurdia (Benjamin Steel pass from Chupurdia)
EG — Roberts 7 pass from Jake Weston (Day kick)
EG — Day 40 field goal
GNK — Spencer Potter 6 pass from Chupurdia (pass failed)
EG — Tyler Kemp 40 interception return (pass failed)
GNK — Chupurdia 6 run (Zuehlke pass from Chupurdia)
TWO HARBORS 54, VIRGINIA 7
Ian Johnson ran for 177 yards and was one of three players to surpass 100 yards as the host Agates scored 54 consecutive points to beat the Blue Devils in a Northeast White game.
Spencer Ross had three rushing touchdowns and 139 yards for Two Harbors (5-2), while teammate Karter Kinn gained 100 yards on five attempts against Virginia (2-5).
Virginia............................ 0-0-0-7—7
Two Harbors............ 14-20-14-6—54
TH — Spencer Ross 1 run (Ryan Darsow kick)
TH — Ross 52 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Ross 7 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Chad Nordean 3 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Ian Johnson 62 run (kick failed)
TH — Ricky Brenna 23 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Tyler Estby 3 run (Darsow kick)
TH — Karter Kinn 84 run (kick failed)
V — Caleb Bialke 28 pass from Jack Zupetz (Connor Cusick kick)
MORA 33, ESKO 12
Stone DeLeon threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, but the Eskomos couldn’t match Mora’s offensive pace. Jeremiah Mentel scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Mora (5-2), which scored two unanswered touchdowns to secure the road win.
Esko............................... 0-6-6-0—12
Mora.......................... 0-7-14-12—33
M — Jeremiah Mantel 3 run (Matt Peters kick)
E — Dawsen Cossalter 15 pass from Stone DeLeon (kick failed)
M — Luke Anderson 2 run (Peters kick)
M — Isac Kelling 20 fumble return (Peters kick)
E — DeLeon 1 run (run failed)
M — Mantel 5 run (pass failed)
M — Idris Anderson 10 run (run failed)
BROOKLYN CENTER 26, INTERNATIONAL FALLS 24
Nick Hedtke scored three rushing touchdowns for the Broncos, who were edged by Brooklyn Center thanks to a two-point conversion.
Tyler Coffield had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for International Falls (0-7).
International Falls....... 0-12-6-6—24
Brooklyn Center........... 0-12-8-6—26
IF — Nick Hedtke 2 run (pass failed)
BC — Dayvia Gbor 5 run (kick failed)
BC — Tyler Miller 36 run (run failed)
IF — Hedtke 1 run (run failed)
IF — Hedtke 2 run (run failed)
BC — Brandyn Johnson 1 run (Gbor run)
BC — Johnson 3 run (kick failed)
IF — Tyler Coffield 88 kickoff return (pass failed)
DEER RIVER 34, CHISHOLM 15
Jamaal Baird rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors scored 18-first quarter points to top the Bluestreaks (2-4).
Chad Benham contributed to the Deer River (3-3) rushing attack with 91 yards and a touchdown.
Chisholm........................ 0-0-8-7—15
Deer River................. 18-0-0-16—34
DR — Dakota Goggleye 20 interception return (run failed)
DR— Jamaal Baird 1 run (run failed)
DR — Garret Schjenken 25 pass from Noah Williams (pass failed)
C — Eli Sundquist 19 pass from Skylar Appleman (Parker Pruitt pass from Harrison Reinke)
DR — Chad Benham 8 run (Tyler Anttila pass from Benham)
DR — Baird 5 run (Schjenken pass from Williams)
C — Ean Poulford 85 run (Kolin Howard kick)
RUSH CITY 54, MESABI EAST 12
The Tigers bolted to a 34-0 halftime lead and cruised to the Northeast Silver subdistrict win at Aurora.
Riley Sykes ran for 128 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns to pace Rush City (5-2).
Levi Skelton had 61 yards rushing on 11 attempts and ended the shutout with a fourth-quarter TD run.
Rush City.................. 20-14-20-0—54
Mesabi East................. 0-0-0-12—12
RC — Tyler Oscarson 10 run (kick failed)
RC — Riley Sykes 1 run (kick failed)
RC — Sykes 11 run (Dylan Mielke pass from Oscarson)
RC — Brandon Guptill 5 run (Vincent Schmidt-Kittler kick)
RC — Sykes 1 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)
RC — Cody McFee 36 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)
RC — Dylan Groshens 6 pass from Oscarson (kick blocked)
RC — Mielke 22 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)
ME — Levi Skelton 3 run (pass failed)
ME — John Grivette 5 run (pass failed)
CROMWELL-WRIGHT 69, MCGREGOR 0
Senior quarterback Zion Smith tossed four touchdown passes to lead ninth-ranked Cromwell-Wright (7-0) to the District 9 White victory over host McGregor (2-5).
Junior Nic Johnson returned two punts for touchdowns and also had a receiving score for the Cardinals, who earned their third straight shutout.
Cromwell-Wright..... 27-23-7-12—69
McGregor........................ 0-0-0-0—0
CW — Nic Johnson 51 punt return (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)
CW — Sam Kemper 4 pass from Zion Smith (Strelnieks kick)
CW — Strelnieks 55 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)
CW — Johnson 37 pass from Smith (kick failed)
CW — Johnson 70 punt return (Smith tun)
CW — Strelnieks 5 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)
CW — Cameron Cahoon 47 interception return (Alek Striowski pass from Smith)
CW — Cahoon 36 run (Strelnieks kick)
CW — Kannon Korpela 70 run (pass failed)
CW — Cyril Sworski 1 run (pass failed)
SILVER BAY 30, COOK COUNTY 6
Tanner Ketola rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Mariners to the District 9 Blue victory.
Jason Blood added 88 rushing yards and a score for Silver Bay (4-2), while Sam O’Phelan rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown for Cook County (3-4).
Cook County..................... 6-0-0-0—6
Silver Bay..................... 0-8-14-8—30
CC — Sam O’Phelan 1 run (run failed)
SB — Tanner Ketola 56 run (Ketola run)
SB — Jason Blood 71 run (Ketola run)
SB — Giovanni Marolt 3 run (run failed)
SB — Ketola 4 run (Marolt run)
BOYS SOCCER
ANDOVER 3, DULUTH EAST 0
Logan Rohloff, Alexander Gutenberg and Hector Coronado scored goals as the top-seeded Huskies ended the Greyhounds’ season Thursday night in the Section 7AA semifinals.
DULUTH DENFELD 8, NORTH LAKES 0
Jon Faynik scored two goals in the first 17 minutes as the Hunters cruised to the Section 7A first-round win Thursday night at Public Schools Stadium.
The Hunters (13-4) are home again at 11 a.m. today to face Duluth Marshall in a quarterfinal at PSS.
HIBBING-CHISHOLM 6, NORTH BRANCH 1
Riley Versich netted a hat trick to lead the host Bluejackets to the 7A first-round win Thursday night.
Hibbing-Chisholm faces Hermantown in today’s quarterfinal round.
GIRLS SOCCER
GRAND RAPIDS 3, ESKO 2
The Thunderhawks won 4-3 in a six-round shootout after the 7A first-round game ended 2-2 in two overtimes at Esko.