Prep report: Superior earns fifth straight playoff berth

Johnson completed 5 of 7 passes for 112 yards for the Spartans (6-3 overall, 4-3 Big Rivers), while Max Plunkett caught two passes for 81 yards and two TDs.

Superior had 416 yards compared to 104 for Eau Claire North (0-9, 0-7), with Drake Samarzia and Luke Drougas intercepting passes for the Spartans.

Superior.................... 21-21-0-0—42

Eau Claire North.............. 0-0-0-0—0

S — Gunnar Gronski 10 run (Sam Kline kick)

S — Gunner Johnson 5 run (Kline kick)

S — Max Plunkett 55 pass from Johnson (Kline kick)

S — Plunkett 26 pass from Johnson (Kline kick)

S — Conner Fonger 50 run (Kline kick)

S — Luke Drougas 28 run (Kline kick)

CHISAGO LAKES 34, DULUTH EAST 27

The Greyhounds dug themselves in too big of a hole in falling to the Wildcats in a North Central White game in Lindstrom, Minn.

Junior running back Cole Glenna had a pair of early touchdowns as Chisago Lakes (4-3) led 27-0 at the break and 34-0 early in the third quarter before East rallied.

Senior quarterback Jack Rashid was 22-for-36 passing for 298 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted four times. Tharold Kimball added eight carries for 82 yards and caught three passes for 81 yards and a score. Joshua Daniels-Hanbury caught 14 passes for 136 yards and another TD.

Duluth East.................. 0-0-7-20—27

Chisago Lakes........... 14-13-7-0—34

CL — Cole Glenna 39 run (Alexander Morehead kick)

CL — Mitchell Barrett 3 run (Morehead kick)

CL — Glenna 8 run (Morehead kick)

CL — Corbin Lee 1 run (kick failed)

CL — Mason Hill 7 pass from Barrett (Morehead kick)

DE — Jack Rashid 1 run (David Holliday kick)

DE — Tyler Seymour 6 pass from Rashid (kick blocked)

DE — Tharold Kimball 52 pass from Rashid (Holiday kick)

DE — Joshua Daniels-Hanbury 18 pass from Rashid (Holiday kick)

CLOQUET 21, HIBBING 7

Aahsan Maigag ran for 110 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, on 12 attempts as the Lumberjacks (5-2) topped the Bluejackets in a Northeast Red game in Cloquet.

Cloquet’s defense forced two turnovers and two sacks, while shutting out Hibbing (2-5) in the second half. Travis Carruth was 24-for-36 passing for 224 yards and a touchdown and interception for the Bluejackets.

Hibbing............................ 0-7-0-0—7

Cloquet.......................... 0-7-7-7—21

C —Joseph Deppa 37 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Noah Niemi kick)

H — James Gibson 3 pass from Travis Carruth (Holden Law kick)

C — Aahsan Maigag 69 run (Niemi kick)

C — Spencer Wehr 4 run (Niemi kick)

AITKIN 14, MLWR 6

Caleb Curtiss and Sam Peterson rushed for touchdowns and the Gobblers (6-1) gave the Rebels (3-4) their first four-game losing streak since 1993.

Moose Lake-WR. 0-6-0-0—6

Aitkin....... 7-7-0-0—14

A — Caleb Curtiss 23 run (Sam Peterson kick)

A — Peterson 13 run (Peterson kick)

MLWR — Bryceton Butkiewicz 10 run (pass failed)

EVELETH-GILBERT 26, GNK 22

Max Roberts rushed for a touchdown and caught one, and Jonathon Day kicked a pair of field goals to lead the visiting Golden Bears (6-1), ranked 10th in Class AA, to a narrow victory.

Tyler Kemp gave Eveleth-Gilbert breathing room when he returned an interception 40 yards for the Golden Bears’ final score.

The Titans (4-2) saw their four-game losing streak end.

Eveleth-Gilbert 3-14-3-6—26

Greenway/NK. 0-8-0-14—22

EG — Jonathan Day 22 field goal

EG — Max Roberts 20 run (Day kick)

GNK — Bay Zuehlke 28 pass from Michael Chupurdia (Benjamin Steel pass from Chupurdia)

EG — Roberts 7 pass from Jake Weston (Day kick)

EG — Day 40 field goal

GNK — Spencer Potter 6 pass from Chupurdia (pass failed)

EG — Tyler Kemp 40 interception return (pass failed)

GNK — Chupurdia 6 run (Zuehlke pass from Chupurdia)

TWO HARBORS 54, VIRGINIA 7

Ian Johnson ran for 177 yards and was one of three players to surpass 100 yards as the host Agates scored 54 consecutive points to beat the Blue Devils in a Northeast White game.

Spencer Ross had three rushing touchdowns and 139 yards for Two Harbors (5-2), while teammate Karter Kinn gained 100 yards on five attempts against Virginia (2-5).

Virginia............................ 0-0-0-7—7

Two Harbors............ 14-20-14-6—54

TH — Spencer Ross 1 run (Ryan Darsow kick)

TH — Ross 52 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Ross 7 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Chad Nordean 3 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Ian Johnson 62 run (kick failed)

TH — Ricky Brenna 23 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Tyler Estby 3 run (Darsow kick)

TH — Karter Kinn 84 run (kick failed)

V — Caleb Bialke 28 pass from Jack Zupetz (Connor Cusick kick)

MORA 33, ESKO 12

Stone DeLeon threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, but the Eskomos couldn’t match Mora’s offensive pace. Jeremiah Mentel scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Mora (5-2), which scored two unanswered touchdowns to secure the road win.

Esko............................... 0-6-6-0—12

Mora.......................... 0-7-14-12—33

M — Jeremiah Mantel 3 run (Matt Peters kick)

E — Dawsen Cossalter 15 pass from Stone DeLeon (kick failed)

M — Luke Anderson 2 run (Peters kick)

M — Isac Kelling 20 fumble return (Peters kick)

E — DeLeon 1 run (run failed)

M — Mantel 5 run (pass failed)

M — Idris Anderson 10 run (run failed)

BROOKLYN CENTER 26, INTERNATIONAL FALLS 24

Nick Hedtke scored three rushing touchdowns for the Broncos, who were edged by Brooklyn Center thanks to a two-point conversion.

Tyler Coffield had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for International Falls (0-7).

International Falls....... 0-12-6-6—24

Brooklyn Center........... 0-12-8-6—26

IF — Nick Hedtke 2 run (pass failed)

BC — Dayvia Gbor 5 run (kick failed)

BC — Tyler Miller 36 run (run failed)

IF — Hedtke 1 run (run failed)

IF — Hedtke 2 run (run failed)

BC — Brandyn Johnson 1 run (Gbor run)

BC — Johnson 3 run (kick failed)

IF — Tyler Coffield 88 kickoff return (pass failed)

DEER RIVER 34, CHISHOLM 15

Jamaal Baird rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors scored 18-first quarter points to top the Bluestreaks (2-4).

Chad Benham contributed to the Deer River (3-3) rushing attack with 91 yards and a touchdown.

Chisholm........................ 0-0-8-7—15

Deer River................. 18-0-0-16—34

DR — Dakota Goggleye 20 interception return (run failed)

DR— Jamaal Baird 1 run (run failed)

DR — Garret Schjenken 25 pass from Noah Williams (pass failed)

C — Eli Sundquist 19 pass from Skylar Appleman (Parker Pruitt pass from Harrison Reinke)

DR — Chad Benham 8 run (Tyler Anttila pass from Benham)

DR — Baird 5 run (Schjenken pass from Williams)

C — Ean Poulford 85 run (Kolin Howard kick)

RUSH CITY 54, MESABI EAST 12

The Tigers bolted to a 34-0 halftime lead and cruised to the Northeast Silver subdistrict win at Aurora.

Riley Sykes ran for 128 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns to pace Rush City (5-2).

Levi Skelton had 61 yards rushing on 11 attempts and ended the shutout with a fourth-quarter TD run.

Rush City.................. 20-14-20-0—54

Mesabi East................. 0-0-0-12—12

RC — Tyler Oscarson 10 run (kick failed)

RC — Riley Sykes 1 run (kick failed)

RC — Sykes 11 run (Dylan Mielke pass from Oscarson)

RC — Brandon Guptill 5 run (Vincent Schmidt-Kittler kick)

RC — Sykes 1 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)

RC — Cody McFee 36 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)

RC — Dylan Groshens 6 pass from Oscarson (kick blocked)

RC — Mielke 22 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)

ME — Levi Skelton 3 run (pass failed)

ME — John Grivette 5 run (pass failed)

CROMWELL-WRIGHT 69, MCGREGOR 0

Senior quarterback Zion Smith tossed four touchdown passes to lead ninth-ranked Cromwell-Wright (7-0) to the District 9 White victory over host McGregor (2-5).

Junior Nic Johnson returned two punts for touchdowns and also had a receiving score for the Cardinals, who earned their third straight shutout.

Cromwell-Wright..... 27-23-7-12—69

McGregor........................ 0-0-0-0—0

CW — Nic Johnson 51 punt return (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)

CW — Sam Kemper 4 pass from Zion Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Strelnieks 55 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Johnson 37 pass from Smith (kick failed)

CW — Johnson 70 punt return (Smith tun)

CW — Strelnieks 5 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Cameron Cahoon 47 interception return (Alek Striowski pass from Smith)

CW — Cahoon 36 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Kannon Korpela 70 run (pass failed)

CW — Cyril Sworski 1 run (pass failed)

SILVER BAY 30, COOK COUNTY 6

Tanner Ketola rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Mariners to the District 9 Blue victory.

Jason Blood added 88 rushing yards and a score for Silver Bay (4-2), while Sam O’Phelan rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown for Cook County (3-4).

Cook County..................... 6-0-0-0—6

Silver Bay..................... 0-8-14-8—30

CC — Sam O’Phelan 1 run (run failed)

SB — Tanner Ketola 56 run (Ketola run)

SB — Jason Blood 71 run (Ketola run)

SB — Giovanni Marolt 3 run (run failed)

SB — Ketola 4 run (Marolt run)

BOYS SOCCER

ANDOVER 3, DULUTH EAST 0

Logan Rohloff, Alexander Gutenberg and Hector Coronado scored goals as the top-seeded Huskies ended the Greyhounds’ season Thursday night in the Section 7AA semifinals.

DULUTH DENFELD 8, NORTH LAKES 0

Jon Faynik scored two goals in the first 17 minutes as the Hunters cruised to the Section 7A first-round win Thursday night at Public Schools Stadium.

The Hunters (13-4) are home again at 11 a.m. today to face Duluth Marshall in a quarterfinal at PSS.

HIBBING-CHISHOLM 6, NORTH BRANCH 1

Riley Versich netted a hat trick to lead the host Bluejackets to the 7A first-round win Thursday night.

Hibbing-Chisholm faces Hermantown in today’s quarterfinal round.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRAND RAPIDS 3, ESKO 2

The Thunderhawks won 4-3 in a six-round shootout after the 7A first-round game ended 2-2 in two overtimes at Esko.