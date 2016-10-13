Prep report: Hoff hat trick helps out Hawks

Hoff scored once in the first half and twice in the second as the fifth-seeded Hawks (11-5-1) advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals at No. 4 Chisago Lakes Area, a 15-0 winner over Zimmerman on Thursday.

Hoff now has 27 goals. It was her second hat trick in as many games.

Duluth Denfeld 3,

Hibbing-Chisholm 0

Three different players scored to propel the eighth-seeded and host Hunters (7-9-1) into a quarterfinal against No. 1 Princeton on Saturday.

Kirsten Kelly made nine saves for Denfeld, which avenged a regular-season loss to the Bluejackets.

Football

North Woods 40,

Northeast Range 20

Explosive plays led the Grizzlies (7-0) to another one-sided win in Cook.

Mike Buchanan paced the state’s 10th-ranked nine-man team with three extended rushing touchdowns — 31 yards, 35 yards and 71 yards. Teammate Brendan Parson, meanwhile, produced a 44-yard TD run and a 75-yard kickoff return. North Woods, coming off a forfeit victory over Bigfork, has yet to be tested.

That could change Wednesday when the Grizzlies wrap up the regular season with a home date against Ely.

Northeast Range 6-0-0-14—20

North Woods 14-12-14-0—40

NW — Mike Buchanan 31 run (pass failed)

NW — Brendan Parson 44 run (Garrett Abramson Run)

NER — Ben Novak 28 pass from Travis Loewen (pass failed)

NW — Buchanan 35 run (pass failed)

NW — Buchanan 71 run (run failed)

NW — Parson 75 kick return (Tate Olson Kick)

NW — George Bibeau 1 pass from Tate Olson (Olson kick)

NER — Loewen 4 run (Zach Anderson run)

NER — Brett Rosendahl 4 run (Run failed)

Briefly

Superior announces new coaches

Superior High School on Thursday announced the hiring of three coaches: Kayla Chilstrom is the new girls hockey coach after serving as an assistant the past four seasons; Bob Coleman takes over the wrestling team, a role he held previously at Northwestern; and Karrigan Grimstad will coach gymnastics.