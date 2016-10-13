Prep report: Hoff hat trick helps out Hawks
Another Callie Hoff hat trick powered the Hermantown girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Two Harbors in the opening round of the Section 7A playoffs Thursday in Hermantown.
Hoff scored once in the first half and twice in the second as the fifth-seeded Hawks (11-5-1) advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals at No. 4 Chisago Lakes Area, a 15-0 winner over Zimmerman on Thursday.
Hoff now has 27 goals. It was her second hat trick in as many games.
Duluth Denfeld 3,
Hibbing-Chisholm 0
Three different players scored to propel the eighth-seeded and host Hunters (7-9-1) into a quarterfinal against No. 1 Princeton on Saturday.
Kirsten Kelly made nine saves for Denfeld, which avenged a regular-season loss to the Bluejackets.
Football
North Woods 40,
Northeast Range 20
Explosive plays led the Grizzlies (7-0) to another one-sided win in Cook.
Mike Buchanan paced the state’s 10th-ranked nine-man team with three extended rushing touchdowns — 31 yards, 35 yards and 71 yards. Teammate Brendan Parson, meanwhile, produced a 44-yard TD run and a 75-yard kickoff return. North Woods, coming off a forfeit victory over Bigfork, has yet to be tested.
That could change Wednesday when the Grizzlies wrap up the regular season with a home date against Ely.
Northeast Range 6-0-0-14—20
North Woods 14-12-14-0—40
NW — Mike Buchanan 31 run (pass failed)
NW — Brendan Parson 44 run (Garrett Abramson Run)
NER — Ben Novak 28 pass from Travis Loewen (pass failed)
NW — Buchanan 35 run (pass failed)
NW — Buchanan 71 run (run failed)
NW — Parson 75 kick return (Tate Olson Kick)
NW — George Bibeau 1 pass from Tate Olson (Olson kick)
NER — Loewen 4 run (Zach Anderson run)
NER — Brett Rosendahl 4 run (Run failed)
Briefly
Superior announces new coaches
Superior High School on Thursday announced the hiring of three coaches: Kayla Chilstrom is the new girls hockey coach after serving as an assistant the past four seasons; Bob Coleman takes over the wrestling team, a role he held previously at Northwestern; and Karrigan Grimstad will coach gymnastics.