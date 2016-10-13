Prep playoff schedule
BOYS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday’s Results
Semifinals
Andover 3, Duluth East 0
Blaine 1, Anoka 0
Tuesday’s Championship
At High Seed
Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Results
First Round
Hibbing-Chisholm 6, North Branch 1
Hermantown 12, Mesabi East Area 0
Duluth Marshall 7, Spectrum 0
Duluth Denfeld 8, North Lakes Academy 0
Grand Rapids 5, Princeton 1
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 10, PACT 2
Legacy Christian Academy 2, Proctor 1
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
At High Seed
Hibbing-Chisholm (8-8-1) at Hermantown (11-3-3), noon
Duluth Marshall (7-8-2) at Duluth Denfeld (13-4), 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids (7-7-3) at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (10-4-3), 11 a.m.
Legacy Christian Academy (7-10) at Chisago Lakes Area (10-4-2), noon
GIRLS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday’s Results
Semifinals
Andover 3, St. Francis 1
Blaine 2, Anoka 1
Tuesday’s Championship
At High Seed
Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Thursday’s Results
First Round
North Branch 6, Spectrum 0
Cloquet-Carlton 13, North Lakes Academy 0
Grand Rapids 2, Esko 2 (Grand Rapids wins shootout)
Duluth Marshall 7, Proctor 0
Hermantown 4, Two Harbors 0
Chisago Lakes Area 15, Zimmerman 0
Duluth Denfeld 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 0
Princeton 11, Mesabi East Area 0
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
At High Seed
North Branch (9-7-1) at Cloquet-Carlton (12-3-2), TBA
Grand Rapids (5-7-4) at Duluth Marshall (13-4), 2 p.m.
Hermantown (11-5-1) at Chisago Lakes Area (8-6-1), TBA
Duluth Denfeld (7-9-1) at Princeton (14-2-1), 1 p.m.
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Result
Duluth East 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Saturday’s Matches
At Elk River or Daytona
Semifinals
Big Lake at Elk River, 8 a.m.
Duluth East vs. Princeton, 8 a.m.
Championship, TBA
SECTION 7A
Monday’s Semifinals
At Virginia
No. 2 South Pequot Lakes at No. 1 North Virginia, 10 a.m.
No. 2 North Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 1 South Pine City, 12:30 p.m.
Championship — semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
First Round
No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.