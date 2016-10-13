Search
    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:52 p.m.

    BOYS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday’s Results

    Semifinals

    Andover 3, Duluth East 0

    Blaine 1, Anoka 0

    Tuesday’s Championship

    At High Seed

    Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Results

    First Round

    Hibbing-Chisholm 6, North Branch 1

    Hermantown 12, Mesabi East Area 0

    Duluth Marshall 7, Spectrum 0

    Duluth Denfeld 8, North Lakes Academy 0

    Grand Rapids 5, Princeton 1

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 10, PACT 2

    Legacy Christian Academy 2, Proctor 1

    Saturday’s Quarterfinals

    At High Seed

    Hibbing-Chisholm (8-8-1) at Hermantown (11-3-3), noon

    Duluth Marshall (7-8-2) at Duluth Denfeld (13-4), 11 a.m.

    Grand Rapids (7-7-3) at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (10-4-3), 11 a.m.

    Legacy Christian Academy (7-10) at Chisago Lakes Area (10-4-2), noon

    GIRLS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday’s Results

    Semifinals

    Andover 3, St. Francis 1

    Blaine 2, Anoka 1

    Tuesday’s Championship

    At High Seed

    Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday’s Results

    First Round

    North Branch 6, Spectrum 0

    Cloquet-Carlton 13, North Lakes Academy 0

    Grand Rapids 2, Esko 2 (Grand Rapids wins shootout)

    Duluth Marshall 7, Proctor 0

    Hermantown 4, Two Harbors 0

    Chisago Lakes Area 15, Zimmerman 0

    Duluth Denfeld 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

    Princeton 11, Mesabi East Area 0

    Saturday’s Quarterfinals

    At High Seed

    North Branch (9-7-1) at Cloquet-Carlton (12-3-2), TBA

    Grand Rapids (5-7-4) at Duluth Marshall (13-4), 2 p.m.

    Hermantown (11-5-1) at Chisago Lakes Area (8-6-1), TBA

    Duluth Denfeld (7-9-1) at Princeton (14-2-1), 1 p.m.

    Girls tennis

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Quarterfinals

    Wednesday’s Result

    Duluth East 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1

    Saturday’s Matches

    At Elk River or Daytona

    Semifinals

    Big Lake at Elk River, 8 a.m.

    Duluth East vs. Princeton, 8 a.m.

    Championship, TBA

    SECTION 7A

    Monday’s Semifinals

    At Virginia

    No. 2 South Pequot Lakes at No. 1 North Virginia, 10 a.m.

    No. 2 North Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 1 South Pine City, 12:30 p.m.

    Championship — semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

    Volleyball

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    First Round

    No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.

