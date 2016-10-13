Prep playoff schedule

Tuesday’s Championship

At High Seed

Blaine (11-5-2) at Andover (13-2-2), 5 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Results

First Round

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, North Branch 1

Hermantown 12, Mesabi East Area 0

Duluth Marshall 7, Spectrum 0

Duluth Denfeld 8, North Lakes Academy 0

Grand Rapids 5, Princeton 1

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 10, PACT 2

Legacy Christian Academy 2, Proctor 1

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

At High Seed

Hibbing-Chisholm (8-8-1) at Hermantown (11-3-3), noon

Duluth Marshall (7-8-2) at Duluth Denfeld (13-4), 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids (7-7-3) at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (10-4-3), 11 a.m.

Legacy Christian Academy (7-10) at Chisago Lakes Area (10-4-2), noon

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Thursday’s Results

Semifinals

Andover 3, St. Francis 1

Blaine 2, Anoka 1

Tuesday’s Championship

At High Seed

Blaine (11-6-1) at Andover (14-2-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s Results

First Round

North Branch 6, Spectrum 0

Cloquet-Carlton 13, North Lakes Academy 0

Grand Rapids 2, Esko 2 (Grand Rapids wins shootout)

Duluth Marshall 7, Proctor 0

Hermantown 4, Two Harbors 0

Chisago Lakes Area 15, Zimmerman 0

Duluth Denfeld 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

Princeton 11, Mesabi East Area 0

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

At High Seed

North Branch (9-7-1) at Cloquet-Carlton (12-3-2), TBA

Grand Rapids (5-7-4) at Duluth Marshall (13-4), 2 p.m.

Hermantown (11-5-1) at Chisago Lakes Area (8-6-1), TBA

Duluth Denfeld (7-9-1) at Princeton (14-2-1), 1 p.m.

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s Result

Duluth East 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Saturday’s Matches

At Elk River or Daytona

Semifinals

Big Lake at Elk River, 8 a.m.

Duluth East vs. Princeton, 8 a.m.

Championship, TBA

SECTION 7A

Monday’s Semifinals

At Virginia

No. 2 South Pequot Lakes at No. 1 North Virginia, 10 a.m.

No. 2 North Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 1 South Pine City, 12:30 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

First Round

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron, 7 p.m.