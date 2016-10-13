Prep summaries
Boys soccer
Washburn 0-0—0
Superior 3-2—5
First half — 1. Ty Russ, 25th minute; 2. Nathan Ferrando (Hunter Willmore), 30th; 3. Willmore (PK), 36th.
Second half — 4. Jarrett Kallinen (Maverick Peterson), 48th; 5. Ferrando (Kallinen), 51st.
Saves — Ricardo Stage, S, 1; Matt Kouba, W, 10.
Section 7A
Thursday’s First-Round Results
Spectrum 0-0—0
Duluth Marshall 4-3—7
First half — 1. Peyton Marshak (Conner Johnson) 8th; 2. Royce Pichetti (Keelan Golat) 27th; 3. George Grannis (Marshak), 28th; 4. Grannis (Pichetti), 30th.
Second half — 5. Golat (Marshak), 62nd; 6. Henry Campbell (PK), 70th; 7. Pichetti (Campbell), 71st.
Saves — Nic Semaan, DM, 0; Maddux Baggs, DM 0; Tyler Schwinhammer, S, 14.
Mesabi East Area 0-0—0
Hermantown 8-4—12
First half — 1. Parker Bjorlin (Parker Simmons), 3rd; 2. Simmons (Bjorlin), 5th; 3. Simmons (Kevin Harris), 11th; 4. Harris (Austin Danelski), 17th; 5. Simmons (Ryan Lenz), 17th; 6. Danelski (Lenz), 18th; 7. Parth Mishra (Cole Stokke), 24th; 8. Stokke (Mishra), 26th.
Second half — 9. Simmons, 43rd; 10. Harris (Mishra), 50th; 11. Lenz (Mishra), 57th; 12. Stokke (Graham Halverson), 63rd.
Saves — A.J. Harris, H, 1; Kevin Harris, H, 2; Brody Buatala, MEA, 13.
PACT 1-1—2
Cloquet-EC 5-5—10
First half — 1. CEC, Andy Acers (Dylan Johnson), 1st; 2. CEC, Kade Bender, 2nd; 3. CEC, Ryan Fredrickson (Johnson), 5th; 4. CEC, Acers (Jedd Anich), 8th; 5. CEC, Brendon Marti (Fredrickson), 25th; 6. P, Igor Shevchenko 37th.
Second half — 7. P, Alex Myrum, 45th; 8. CEC, Ryan Carlson (Scott Rousseau), 48th; 9. CEC, Anich (Fredrickson), 55th; 10. CEC, Zach Conklin (Johnson), 61st; 11. CEC, Rousseau, 70th; 12. CEC, Woody Waugh (Nathan Hammond), 74th.
Saves — Jay Boder, CEC, 0; Dylan Clark, CEC, 0; Tim Stariha, P, 9.
Girls soccer
Section 7A
Thursday’s First-Round Results
Hibbing-Chisholm 0-0—0
Duluth Denfeld 1-2—3
First half — 1. Katie East, 10th minute.
Second half — 2. Rachel Yagoda, 70th; 3. Katherine Skwira-Brown, 78th.
Saves — Kirsten Kelly, DD, 9; Alexa Gothard, HC, 16.
North Lakes Acad. 0-0—0
Cloquet-Carlton 9-4—13
First half — 1. Kiana Bender (Liz Couture), 2nd; 2. Bender (Kaitlyn Simmonds), 9th; 3. Alysha Anderson (Holly McGinn), 10th; 4. Brittney Bushman (Kendra Kelley), 19th; 5. Anderson (Bushman), 30th; 6. Kelley (Bender), 35th; 7. Bender (Simmonds), 36th; 8. Kelley (Bender), 38th; 9. Kelley (Sylvie Deters), 39th.
Second half — 10. Kenzie Stevenson (Deters), 47th; 11. Bushman (Payten Schneberger), 54th; 12. Sam Proulx (Simmonds), 63rd; 13. Simmonds (Mackenzie Brummer), 67th.
Saves — Kat Welman, CC, 1; Alena Miller, NLA, 23.
Proctor 0-0—0
Duluth Marshall 3-4—7
First half — 1. Alli McKenna (Maren Friday), 8th; 2. Lucy Campbell (McKenna), 25th; 3. Friday (Laine Williams), 31st.
Second half — 4. Gianna Kneepkens (Emily Lemker), 42nd; 5. McKenna (Williams), 50th; 6. Kneepkens, 53rd; 7. Friday, 60th.
Saves — Anna Thickens, DM, 2; Jessica Jahn, DM, 1; Kayla Little, P, 7.
Two Harbors 0-0—0
Hermantown 1-3—4
First half — 1. Callie Hoff (Miranda Rothe), 39th.
Second half — 2. Britta Birkeland (Rachelle Johnson), 41st; 3. Hoff (Rothe), 65th; 4. Hoff (Kaylee Anderson), 79th.
Saves — Carly Zierden, H, 3; unavailable, TH, 10.
Girls Swimming
Two Harbors-Silver Bay 107, Superior 78
200-yard medley relay — Superior (Carlee Noonan, Kate Lisak, Erin Walpole, Taylor Amundson) 2:14.26; 200 freestyle — Audrey Hanson, THSB, 2:25. 26; 200 individual medley — Katarina Hanson, THSB, 2:35.25; 50 freestyle — Kate Thomasen, THSB, 26.93; 1-meter diving — Alicia LeSage, S, 167.40; 100 butterfly — Noonan, S, 1:09.57; 100 freestyle —Thomasen, THSB, 58.44; 500 freestyle — K. Hanson, THSB, 6:04.18; 200 freestyle relay — Superior (Isabekl Dokhanchi, Emma Roden, Walpole, Noonan), 1:50.54; 100 backstroke — Riley Larson, THSB, 1:15.87; 100 breaststroke — Kaylee Overby, THSB 1:17.59; 400 freestyle relay — Two Harbors-Silver Bay (Jada Larson, K. Hanson, Overby, Thomasen), 4:06.68.
Girls Tennis
Section 7AA North Subsection
Singles
First round — Jaime Troumbly, Grand Rapids-Greenway, def. Noelle Meyers, St. Francis; Molly Scipioni, Hibbing-Chisholm, def. Bayley Anderson, Duluth Denfeld, 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Gray, Hermantown, def. Lindsey Lamirande, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Aturaliya, Duluth East, def. Jordan Troumbly, Grand Rapids-Greenway, 7-5, 6-4; Megan Chaffey, Hermantown, def. Megan Hautajarvi, Duluth Denfeld, 6-3, 6-0; Lillian Rue, Hibbing-Chisholm, def. Sadie Pennebaker, St. Francis, 6-2, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — Aili Hietala, Duluth East, def. Jaime Troumbly 6-0, 6-0; Gray def. Scipioni 6-2, 6-2; Aturaliya def. Rose Lundquist, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 6-2, 6-2; Chaffey def. Rue 7-5, 6-0.
Semifinals — Hietala def. Gray 6-0, 6-0; Aturaliya def. Chaffey 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
First round — Abby VanDeelen/Abby Halverson, Hermantown, def. Ally Martin/Courtney Beaupre, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 6-4, 6-2; Jordan Hyduke/Maria Valentini, Hibbing-Chisholm, def. Anna Leonard/Emma Schiltz, Duluth Denfeld, 6-1, 6-1; Heaven Hamling/Maddy Illikainen, Grand Rapids-Greenway, def. Morgan Granda/Bijou Towne, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 6-0, 6-0; Maddy Warner/Sara Hoag, Hibbing-Chisholm, def. Alisa Franchino/Grace Thull, St. Francis, 6-2, 6-4; Josie Humphreys/Alex Peterson, Duluth East, def. Myra Stauber/Julia Ketola, Duluth Denfeld, 6-0, 6-0; Marlis Green/Allison Mathwig, St. Francis, def. Joanna Tahtinen/Alissa Felmlee, Hermantown, 6-1, 6-2.
Quarterfinals — Brynne Hauer/Shay Callaway, Duluth East, def. VanDeelen/Halverson 6-0, 6-0; Hamling/Illikainen def. Hyduke/Valentini 6-4, 6-4; Megan Dulong/Emma Wagner, Grand Rapids-Greenway, def. Warner/Hoag 6-0, 6-0; Humphreys/Peterson def. Green/Mathwig 6-1, 6-3.
Semifinals — Hauer/Callaway def. Hamling/Illikainen 6-2, 6-1; Humphreys/Peterson def. Dulong/Wagner 7-5, 7-5.
Section 7A North Subsection
Singles
Quarterfinals — Cora Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, def. Nikki Courtemanche, Aitkin, 6-0, 6-0; Ava Warren, Virginia, def. Erica Anderson, Duluth Marshall, 6-0, 6-1; Lydia Browning, Aitkin, def. Whitley Graysmark, Duluth Marshall, 6-1, 6-1; Anna Seitz, Virginia, def. Sydney Hill, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals — Delich def. Warren 6-2, 6-2; Seitz def. Browning 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
Quarterfinals — Audrey Delich/Maddi Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, def. Courtney Brandt/Elley Graysmark, Duluth Marshall, 6-0, 6-0; Bethany Kinzer/Brynn Wilson, Aitkin, def. Cassie Cornell/Mia Cope-Robinson, Virginia, 6-2, 6-4; Angel Beaufeaux/Heather Gaulke, Aitkin, def. Kitana Honkola/Anna Melicher, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Callie Mauston/Alex Saxhaug, Virginia, def. Helaina Orn/Claire Boettcher, Duluth Marshall, 6-0, 6-4.
Semifinals — Delich/Jankila def. Kinzer/Wilson 6-0, 6-1; Mauston/Saxhaug def. Beaufeaux/Gaulke 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball
Deer River def. International Falls 29-27, 25-21, 25-13 — DR: Devanee Tibbetts 2AS, 10K, 2B, 21SA, 8D; Hope Schjenken 2AS, 12K, 5D; Ashley Drotts 6K; Myla Anttila 5K; Michaela Fairbanks 18D.
Duluth East def. Esko 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 — E: Taylor Robinson 20SA; Marais Houser 16SA; Hannah Stark 9K; Bridget Yellin 6K, 2B.
Ely def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 — E: Lida Dodge 28SA; Brielle Kallberg 19K, 3B, 3AS; Erika Mattson 5K.
Greenway def. Virginia 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21 — G: Claire Vekich 16K, 8D, 2B; Erin Gustason 14D, 37SA; Maggie Vekich 15D; Stacey Jamsa 5K, 4AS. V: Jada Williams 14D, 9K; Lexi Ahrens 11D, 17K, 2AS; Stephanie Sederlund 7D.
Hermantown def. Mora 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 — H: Jordyn Thomas 15SA, 8K, 12D; Haley Neumann 10SA; Sierra Bolen 8K, 5B; Ellie Gamradt 7K, 7B; Emma Peterson 9D; Keira Salo 9D. M: Anna Mork 10SA, 5K, 15D; Lindsay Boge 7SA; Mariah Ninefeldt 5K.
McGregor def. Barnum 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 — M: Dakota Boyd 10K, 21D; Shelby Kelley 13K, 19SA; Andrea Bohn 7K.
Proctor def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 — P: Sam Pogatchnik 11K, 14D; Libby Palokangas 28SA, 9D; Abby Rohweder 10K, 7B; Taylor Myers 3AS, 14D; Shanelle Oakland 12D.
Silver Bay def. Lakeview Christian Academy 22-25, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 — LCA: Lauren Bonin 5K, 4B; Sophie Reinertsen 7K; Lydia Swanson 17SA. SB: Kayla Klofstad 10K, 6AS; Alexxa DeQuevedo 6K; 3B; Jocelyn Russell 6K, 5D.
Superior def. Cloquet 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 — S: Makenzie Stariha 12SA, 9D; Autumn Siers 10D, 13SA; Caleigh Jensen 6AS, 17D, 12K, 10B; Hannah Hughes 14D; Hannah Kolanczyk 11K, 3B. C: Morgan Walsh 11K, 5AS, 10D; Callie Holm 23D; Lucy Sinkkonen 6K; Savannah Sears 8K.
Heart O’North Conference Tournament
At Northwestern
Hayward def. Cumberland 25-16, 25-7
Northwestern def. Spooner 25-18, 25-17
Cumberland def. Northwestern 25-22, 25-21
Hayward def. Spooner 25-13, 25-22
Cumberland def. Spooner 25-16, 25-23
Hayward def. Northwestern 25-23, 25-8