    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:50 p.m.

    MINNESOTA

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 5-1

    Chisago Lakes 3-3

    Big Lake 2-4

    Princeton 2-4

    Duluth East 1-5

    North Branch 0-6

    Today’s Games

    Duluth East at Chisago Lakes

    Monticello at North Branch

    Princeton at Big Lake

    Northeast red

    Hermantown 5-1

    Proctor 5-1

    Cloquet 4-2

    Grand Rapids 4-2

    Duluth Denfeld 2-4

    Hibbing 2-4

    Today’s Games

    Duluth Denfeld at Grand Rapids

    Hibbing at Cloquet (WKLK-AM 1230)

    Proctor at Hermantown

    northeast white

    Eveleth-Gilbert 5-1

    Greenway/NK 4-1

    Two Harbors 4-2

    Virginia 2-4

    International Falls 0-6

    Today’s Games

    International Falls at Brooklyn Center, 5 p.m.

    Eveleth-Gilbert at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin

    Virginia at Two Harbors

    northeast blue

    Aitkin 5-1

    Crosby-Ironton 4-2

    Mora 4-2

    Moose Lake-WR 3-3

    Esko 1-5

    Pine City 1-5

    Today’s Games

    Crosby-Ironton at Pine City

    Moose Lake-Willow River at Aitkin (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

    Mora at Esko

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 6-0

    Braham 4-2

    Rush City 4-2

    Chisholm 3-3

    Deer River 3-3

    Barnum 1-5

    East Central 1-5

    Mesabi East 1-5

    Today’s Games

    Braham at Barnum

    Chisholm at Deer River

    East Central at Hinckley-Finlayson

    Rush City at Mesabi East

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 6-0

    Floodwood 4-2

    South Ridge 4-2

    McGregor 2-4

    Wrenshall 2-4

    Carlton 0-6

    Today’s Games

    Cromwell-Wright at McGregor

    Floodwood at Carlton (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    South Ridge at Wrenshall

    DISTRICT 9 blue

    Ely 5-0

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-2

    Silver Bay 3-2

    Cook County 3-3

    Today’s Games

    Cook County at Silver Bay

    Mountain Iron-Buhl at Ely

    district 9 red

    North Woods 6-0

    Bigfork 3-3

    Northeast Range 3-3

    Kelliher-Northome 2-4

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-6

    Today’s Games

    Bigfork at Kelliher/Northome

    Lake of the Woods at Littlefork-Big Falls

    Northeast Range at North Woods

    WISCONSIN

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    BIG RIVERS

    x-Menomonie (7-1) 6-0

    Hudson (6-2) 4-2

    Rice Lake (6-2) 4-2

    Chippewa Falls (5-3) 4-2

    Superior (5-3) 3-3

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-4) 2-4

    River Falls (2-6) 1-5

    Eau Claire North (0-8) 0-6

    Today’s Games

    Superior at Eau Claire North (ifan.tv)

    Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

    Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

    River Falls at Hudson

    HEART O’NORTH

    Chetek (7-1) 5-1

    Hayward (7-1) 5-1

    Northwestern (6-2) 5-1

    Bloomer (5-3) 3-3

    Cumberland (3-5) 3-3

    Ladysmith (3-5) 2-4

    Spooner (1-7) 1-5

    Barron (0-8) 0-6

    Today’s Games

    Ladysmith at Northwestern (ifan.tv)

    Bloomer at Barron

    Chetek at Spooner

    Cumberland at Hayward

    others

    Ashland 1-7

    Today’s Game

    Ashland at Rhinelander

    x-clinched title

