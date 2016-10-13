Prep football standings
MINNESOTA
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
Monticello 5-1
Chisago Lakes 3-3
Big Lake 2-4
Princeton 2-4
Duluth East 1-5
North Branch 0-6
Today’s Games
Duluth East at Chisago Lakes
Monticello at North Branch
Princeton at Big Lake
Northeast red
Hermantown 5-1
Proctor 5-1
Cloquet 4-2
Grand Rapids 4-2
Duluth Denfeld 2-4
Hibbing 2-4
Today’s Games
Duluth Denfeld at Grand Rapids
Hibbing at Cloquet (WKLK-AM 1230)
Proctor at Hermantown
northeast white
Eveleth-Gilbert 5-1
Greenway/NK 4-1
Two Harbors 4-2
Virginia 2-4
International Falls 0-6
Today’s Games
International Falls at Brooklyn Center, 5 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
Virginia at Two Harbors
northeast blue
Aitkin 5-1
Crosby-Ironton 4-2
Mora 4-2
Moose Lake-WR 3-3
Esko 1-5
Pine City 1-5
Today’s Games
Crosby-Ironton at Pine City
Moose Lake-Willow River at Aitkin (WMOZ-FM 106.9)
Mora at Esko
NORTHEAST SILVER
Hinckley-Finlayson 6-0
Braham 4-2
Rush City 4-2
Chisholm 3-3
Deer River 3-3
Barnum 1-5
East Central 1-5
Mesabi East 1-5
Today’s Games
Braham at Barnum
Chisholm at Deer River
East Central at Hinckley-Finlayson
Rush City at Mesabi East
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 6-0
Floodwood 4-2
South Ridge 4-2
McGregor 2-4
Wrenshall 2-4
Carlton 0-6
Today’s Games
Cromwell-Wright at McGregor
Floodwood at Carlton (WKLK-FM 96.5)
South Ridge at Wrenshall
DISTRICT 9 blue
Ely 5-0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-2
Silver Bay 3-2
Cook County 3-3
Today’s Games
Cook County at Silver Bay
Mountain Iron-Buhl at Ely
district 9 red
North Woods 6-0
Bigfork 3-3
Northeast Range 3-3
Kelliher-Northome 2-4
Littlefork-Big Falls 0-6
Today’s Games
Bigfork at Kelliher/Northome
Lake of the Woods at Littlefork-Big Falls
Northeast Range at North Woods
WISCONSIN
(Overall records in parentheses)
BIG RIVERS
x-Menomonie (7-1) 6-0
Hudson (6-2) 4-2
Rice Lake (6-2) 4-2
Chippewa Falls (5-3) 4-2
Superior (5-3) 3-3
Eau Claire Memorial (4-4) 2-4
River Falls (2-6) 1-5
Eau Claire North (0-8) 0-6
Today’s Games
Superior at Eau Claire North (ifan.tv)
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
River Falls at Hudson
HEART O’NORTH
Chetek (7-1) 5-1
Hayward (7-1) 5-1
Northwestern (6-2) 5-1
Bloomer (5-3) 3-3
Cumberland (3-5) 3-3
Ladysmith (3-5) 2-4
Spooner (1-7) 1-5
Barron (0-8) 0-6
Today’s Games
Ladysmith at Northwestern (ifan.tv)
Bloomer at Barron
Chetek at Spooner
Cumberland at Hayward
others
Ashland 1-7
Today’s Game
Ashland at Rhinelander
x-clinched title