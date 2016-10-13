Prep football standings

North Branch 0-6

Today’s Games

Duluth East at Chisago Lakes

Monticello at North Branch

Princeton at Big Lake

Northeast red

Hermantown 5-1

Proctor 5-1

Cloquet 4-2

Grand Rapids 4-2

Duluth Denfeld 2-4

Hibbing 2-4

Today’s Games

Duluth Denfeld at Grand Rapids

Hibbing at Cloquet (WKLK-AM 1230)

Proctor at Hermantown

northeast white

Eveleth-Gilbert 5-1

Greenway/NK 4-1

Two Harbors 4-2

Virginia 2-4

International Falls 0-6

Today’s Games

International Falls at Brooklyn Center, 5 p.m.

Eveleth-Gilbert at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin

Virginia at Two Harbors

northeast blue

Aitkin 5-1

Crosby-Ironton 4-2

Mora 4-2

Moose Lake-WR 3-3

Esko 1-5

Pine City 1-5

Today’s Games

Crosby-Ironton at Pine City

Moose Lake-Willow River at Aitkin (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

Mora at Esko

NORTHEAST SILVER

Hinckley-Finlayson 6-0

Braham 4-2

Rush City 4-2

Chisholm 3-3

Deer River 3-3

Barnum 1-5

East Central 1-5

Mesabi East 1-5

Today’s Games

Braham at Barnum

Chisholm at Deer River

East Central at Hinckley-Finlayson

Rush City at Mesabi East

DISTRICT 9 WHITE

Cromwell-Wright 6-0

Floodwood 4-2

South Ridge 4-2

McGregor 2-4

Wrenshall 2-4

Carlton 0-6

Today’s Games

Cromwell-Wright at McGregor

Floodwood at Carlton (WKLK-FM 96.5)

South Ridge at Wrenshall

DISTRICT 9 blue

Ely 5-0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-2

Silver Bay 3-2

Cook County 3-3

Today’s Games

Cook County at Silver Bay

Mountain Iron-Buhl at Ely

district 9 red

North Woods 6-0

Bigfork 3-3

Northeast Range 3-3

Kelliher-Northome 2-4

Littlefork-Big Falls 0-6

Today’s Games

Bigfork at Kelliher/Northome

Lake of the Woods at Littlefork-Big Falls

Northeast Range at North Woods

WISCONSIN

(Overall records in parentheses)

BIG RIVERS

x-Menomonie (7-1) 6-0

Hudson (6-2) 4-2

Rice Lake (6-2) 4-2

Chippewa Falls (5-3) 4-2

Superior (5-3) 3-3

Eau Claire Memorial (4-4) 2-4

River Falls (2-6) 1-5

Eau Claire North (0-8) 0-6

Today’s Games

Superior at Eau Claire North (ifan.tv)

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

River Falls at Hudson

HEART O’NORTH

Chetek (7-1) 5-1

Hayward (7-1) 5-1

Northwestern (6-2) 5-1

Bloomer (5-3) 3-3

Cumberland (3-5) 3-3

Ladysmith (3-5) 2-4

Spooner (1-7) 1-5

Barron (0-8) 0-6

Today’s Games

Ladysmith at Northwestern (ifan.tv)

Bloomer at Barron

Chetek at Spooner

Cumberland at Hayward

others

Ashland 1-7

Today’s Game

Ashland at Rhinelander

x-clinched title