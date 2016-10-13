Friday's featured prep football games

When: 7 p.m.

Outlook: After having its 16-game regular-season winning streak ended by Cloquet on Sept. 30, Hermantown responded by scoring four second-half TDs to turn a 14-14 tie into a 38-14 victory at Grand Rapids last week. Senior QB T.J. Gamradt rushed for 155 yards on just five attempts (a 31-yard average) against the Thunderhawks. He and junior running back Jake Hausmann ran in two TDs apiece. Tonight, the Hawks can achieve something they haven’t done since 1987 — lead the all-time Hammer series (regular season only). They have won five in a row against Proctor, including last year’s 68-0 waxing, to draw even with the Rails at 32-32-1. Hermantown’s 27-7 victory in 1987 gave the Hawks a short-lived edge in this rivalry, 19-18-1. Hermantown concludes the regular season Wednesday vs. Moose Lake-Willow River. … It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Proctor won its third straight last week at Cloquet, where the Rails went more than 47 minutes without scoring, yet still left with a 9-7 victory. Senior John Aase returned the game’s opening kickoff 82 yards for a TD, then kicked a 25-yard field goal with 20 seconds to play. The Rails are ranked eighth in Class AAA and moved up to No. 2 in minnesota-scores.net’s Quality Results Formula. Statistically, Proctor isn’t overwhelming, but the Rails continue to find ways to win against a stout slate of opponents. Senior running back A.J. Maas (90 carries, 331 yards, 3 TDs) leads the offense. Junior QB John Pioro has thrown for 463 yards on 26-for-68 passing (38 percent). Aase has nine receptions for 223 yards and four TDs, and his five interceptions put him within striking distance of the program’s single-season record of seven, which Aase already shares with three others. The Rails host Two Harbors on Wednesday in a game that could solidify the top three seeds for the Section 7AAA playoffs.

EVELETH-GILBERT (5-1) AT GNK (4-1)

What: Northeast District game

When: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has won four in a row after dropping its season opener to Proctor. The Titans held off Two Harbors a week ago, 54-46, despite yielding 400-plus rushing yards and 22 fourth-quarter points. Senior running back Benjamin Steel caught two TDs and rushed for another in that contest. Senior QB Michael Chupurdia totaled three TD tosses and one on the ground. GNK, which is at Hibbing on Wednesday, has scored 106 points in its past two games. … Ranked 10th in Class AA, Eveleth-Gilbert has allowed 33 points through six games. The Golden Bears own four shutouts. They like to give the ball to senior running back Max Roberts (136 carries, 1,046 yards), who has 12 total TDs. Senior Jonathan Day is the rare high school kicker with both accuracy and range. Senior Kelly Hakala is second on the team with 458 rushing yards; he also leads the defense with 36 tackles. Eveleth-Gilbert, which won this matchup 21-8 in 2015, hosts Aitkin next week.