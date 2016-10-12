Hermantown’s Callie Hoff (6) heads the ball in a girls soccer game against Duluth Marshall on Friday. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

So when the Hermantown senior striker faced opponents this season, most tended to mark her closely on the field. Some even marked her off the field such as when a Duluth East defender followed her to the bench as she was being substituted.

“A lot of teams do focus on me, but I try not to let it get in my head,” Hoff said.

Foes haven’t been able to slow down Hoff much this year, either. She enters today’s Section 7A first-round matchup against Two Harbors with 24 goals.

“She’s an outstanding player, one of the best we’ve had,” Hawks coach Scott Larson said. “When she’s in a positive mind-set and playing hard, she’s more or less unstoppable. And a lot of our kids go right along with her when she’s in the zone.”

That’s been the case much of the season, including when she netted a hat trick in the regular-season finale against Duluth Denfeld.

Now she hopes to help the Hawks (10-5-1) back to the 7A title game, where Hermantown’s season has ended three consecutive years.

The first two losses came via shootouts before Princeton handed the Hawks a 4-0 defeat in 2015.

To avoid another heartbreaking defeat, Hermantown players have been practicing shootouts as the playoffs approached.

“We’ve done two extremes with the same result,” Larson said. “Three years ago, we practiced every other day for the last three weeks and lost in a shootout. The next year we said, ‘not doing it at all’ and lost in a shootout again.”

Hoff made her shootout attempt as a sophomore and is confident she can convert again if necessary.

“The biggest thing is not changing where (we shoot),” Hoff said. “When go up to shoot in games, we usually freak ourselves out. We’re just practicing not changing where we’re going to go. Hopefully if we have a shootout this year, it will turn out better.”

Hoff, a center in hockey who will take her on-ice skills to Wisconsin-River Falls next year, says there’s more pressure in soccer shootouts than taking a penalty shot in hockey.

“There’s so much pressure on you to make it,” she said, “and then if you don’t, you feel like everything fell apart because of you.”

Senior midfielder Mikayla Kero knows the feeling. She missed her shootout try two years ago and has been among those taking extra attempts in practice.

The best shootout plan, Kero says, is to avoid them altogether.

“We don’t want it to come down to that,” she said.

The key might be to do what the Hawks have been doing all season: keep feeding Hoff the ball.

Kero and Hoff have been hockey and soccer teammates for several years, including the last three on the soccer varsity, so Kero knows the importance of finding Hoff on the field or ice.

“We really like to work together,” Kero said. “I love getting her the ball because I know she’ll find the back of the net. In big situations, she can really put the ball away.”

Hoff acknowledges her teammates have just as much to do with her scoring and, with opponents concentrating so much on Hoff, it has opened up more scoring chances for them.

“We’re getting scoring from other places, too, because she’s so heavily marked that it creates opportunities for other players,” said Kero, who has one goal and five assists.

Though Larson believes Hoff has Division II-caliber soccer talent, the 17-year-old chose to play hockey in college. River Falls was last season’s NCAA Division III runners-up.

“I have always loved hockey much more,” Hoff said. “I thought I would take my opportunity to keep playing the game I always loved.”

Larson says Hoff’s early decision on which college to attend and which sport to play allowed her to enjoy her final soccer season even more.

“There’s no pressure of ‘Who’s in the stands watching? Who’s scouting me? What do my stats look like?’ “ he said.

Prep newsmaker: Callie Hoff

Prep status: Hermantown senior

Age: 17

Sports: Hockey, soccer

GPA: 3.2

School activities: Link Crew, junior rotarian

Family: Father, Sandy; mother, Natalie; brother, Braden, 19

Pet: Cat named Cinder

Plans: Attend Wisconsin-River Falls to play hockey and study health and human performance and exercise science

Face-to-face with Callie Hoff

If I could meet one person – dead or alive – who would it be? U.S. national soccer player Alex Morgan

If school were closed today, I would: Hang out with friends

Fear or phobia: Snakes

One thing people don’t know about me: I can wiggle my ears

My ideal vacation: Bora Bora

Last website I visited: mnsoccerhub.com

If I had a million dollars, I’d: Try to meet Sidney Crosby and hang out with him

The toughest athlete I’ve competed against: Former Duluth East goalkeeper Roni Rudolph

Favorite musician: Luke Bryan

Car I drive: 2015 platinum-colored Honda CRV

Favorite home-cooked meal: Dad’s grilled steak

At the top of my bucket list is: Bungy jump in the Swiss Alps

What is the best pre-game meal: Subway’s turkey bacon ranch

What is your pregame playlist: Team’s warmup CD

Social media of choice: Twitter