Prep summaries
Cross country
Polar Conference Meet
Boys
Teams
1. Esko, 36; 2. Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, 41; 3. North Shore, 51; 4. South Ridge, 120.
Individuals
1. Ethan Olson, MLWRB, 16:41; 2. Joshua Kemp, E, 17:01; 3. Jacob Peron, NS, 17:39; 4. Sam Rengo, E, 17:46; 5. Noah Smith, NS, 17:52; 6. Cameron Dickey, CF, 18:12.0; 7. Will Surbaugh, NS, 18:12.3; 8. Tan Dipman, MLWRB, 18:14; 9. Wyatt Rauvola, Cromwell/Floodwood, 18:19; 10. Joseph Bustrak, MLWR, 18:24.
Girls
Teams
1. North Shore, 53; 2. Esko, 59; 3. South Ridge, 64; 4. Carlton, 77; 5. Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, 82.
Individuals
1. Erika Fox, C, 20:06; 2. Brittny Hillstrom, C, 21:09; 3. Savannah Gamst, MWB, 21:16; 4. Louise Ramberg, NS, 21:43; 5. Carle Helberg, E, 21:49; 6. Taina Koivisto, SR, 21:57; 7. Autumn Smith, NS, 22:04; 8. Cedar Gordon, NS, 22:06; 9. Elsa Mowers, E, 22:35; 10. Darionna Campbell, SR, 22:37.
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Late Result
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1, MesabI East Area 0
Tuesday’s Late Result
Walker-HA 0-1—1
MesabI East Area 0-0—0
First half — No scoring.
Second half — 1. Madison Zismer, 54th.
Girls tennis
Section 7AA
Quarterfinals
Duluth East 6,
Cambridge-Isanti 1
Singles — Aili Hietala, DE, def. Victoria Kosel 6-0, 6-0; Shay Callaway, DE, def. Andrea Fredlund 6-3, 6-2; Brynne Hauer, DE, def. Lillianne Marlton 6-2, 6-0; Lauren Aturaliya, DE, def. Abigail Bensen 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Josie Humphreys/Alex Peterson, DE, def. Shelby Parent/Stephanie Minnihan 6-3, 6-1; Alyssa Anderson/Lauren Kindem, CI, def. Maggie Payette/Ali Kruger 7-6 (3), 6-0; Emma Davis/Elle Christian, DE, def. Maysen Edlund/Kayla Leibel 6-2, 6-2.
Tuesday’s Late Results
Section 7AA
Quarterfinals
Big Lake 4,
Grand Rapids-Greenway 3
Singles — Karleigh Johnson, BL, def. Lacy Bocnuk 6-3, 6-4; Paige Domyahn, BL, def. Jordan Troumbly 6-3, 6-1; Ava Dotzler, BL, def. Stephanie Scherping 6-4, 6-2; Samantha Perovich, BL, def. Katie Adams 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Emma Wagner/Megan Dulong, GRG, def. Aleesha Moss/Hannah Kuhlow 6-3, 6-0; Maddy Illikainen/Heaven Hamling, GRG, def. Ashley Nelson/Natalie Akerman 6-3, 6-4; Ty Bischoff/Jaime Troumbly, GRG, def. Klara Kondrak/Lexi Wardarski 6-3, 7-5.
Princeton 6,
Hibbing-Chisholm 1
Singles — Kelsey Dorr, P, def. Molly Scipioni 6-0, 6-1; Anna Dahlen, P, def. Lillian Rue 6-0, 6-2; Aurora Schossow, P, def. Sara Hoag 6-3, 7-5; Marissa Seurer, P, def. Allie Bussey 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles — Gabby Dahlen/Reilee Schepper, P, def. Jordan Hyduke/Maria Valentini 6-1, 6-1; Julia Bjurman/Imani Mosher, P, def. Lilly Rewertz/Maddy Warner 6-2, 6-2; Maria Gherardi/Kayley Marschalk, HC, def. Jenna Pauly/Cloey Howard 7-5, 6-2.
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Late Results
Cherry def. Eveleth-Gilbert 24-26, 25-20, 22-25, 25-10, 15-13 — C: Haley Hansen 23K; Aliisa Mayry 23SA; Katie Peterson 5B. EG: McKenzie Perushek 7K, 14SA, 22D; Avery Straughter 10K, 5B; Sara Coldagelli 33D.
Chisholm def. Littlefork-Big Falls 25-15, 14-25, 25-22, 25-22 — C: Emily Berg 15K; Emily Anderson 30SA; Tessa Yaroscak 3AS, 7K; LFBF: Kaylee Kennedy 11K, 8D; Gina Thydean 4AS; Sydney Wendt 24SA.