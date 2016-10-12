Search
    Prep soccer and volleyball standings

    By News Tribune Today at 11:11 p.m.

    BOYS SOCCER

    Final Regular Season

    LAKE SUPERIOR CONFERENCE

    Team W-L-T Pts

    x-Hermantown (10-3-3) 7-2-1 19

    Duluth Denfeld (12-4) 6-2-0 18

    Cloquet-EC (9-4-3) 4-1-3 17

    Duluth Marshall (6-8-2) 4-2-2 11

    Ashland (4-11-2) 1-5-1 9

    Superior (8-5-4) 1-3-3 7

    Proctor (4-9-3) 0-8-2 3

    OTHERS

    Team W-L-T Pct.

    Duluth East 7-7-1 .500

    Grand Rapids 6-7-3 .469

    Hibbing-Chisholm 7-8-1 .469

    Mesabi East Area 0-11-1 .042

    GIRLS SOCCER

    Final Regular Season

    LAKE SUPERIOR CONFERENCE

    Team W-L-T Pts

    y-Hermantown (10-5-1) 6-2-0 12

    y-Cloquet-Carlton (11-3-2) 5-2-0 12

    Duluth Marshall (12-4-0) 5-3-0 10

    Duluth Denfeld (6-9-1) 3-4-0 6

    Proctor (2-13) 0-8-0 0

    IRON SOCCER CONFERENCE

    Team W-L-T Pts

    Esko (8-7-1) 4-0-0 8

    Hibbing-Chisholm (7-7-2) 4-1-2 5

    Grand Rapids (4-7-4) 1-2-2 3.5

    Two Harbors (4-10-2) 1-2-2 3.5

    Mesabi East Area (1-10-0) 0-5-0 0

    OTHERS

    Team W-L-T Pct.

    Duluth East 7-8-1 .469

    VOLLEYBALL

    LAKE SUPERIOR CONFERENCE

    Team W-L Pts

    x-Hermantown (21-3) 5-0 20

    Duluth Marshall (19-4) 4-2 16

    Duluth Denfeld (11-12) 4-2 16

    Superior (6-11) 3-2 10

    Proctor (6-15) 2-4 8

    Cloquet (4-20) 1-3 4

    Ashland (3-7) 0-6 0

    POLAR LEAGUE

    Large Schools

    Team W-L Pts

    x-Esko (15-9) 5-0 20

    Cook County (17-3) 4-1 16

    Moose Lake-WR (12-11) 3-2 12

    Two Harbors (9-12) 2-3 8

    South Ridge (10-13) 1-4 4

    Barnum (5-14) 0-5 0

    Small Schools

    x-Carlton (18-8) 5-0 20

    Cromwell-Wright (14-7) 4-1 16

    Silver Bay (5-10) 2-3 8

    Wrenshall (7-14) 2-3 8

    Floodwood (3-17) 2-3 8

    McGregor (3-17) 0-5 0

    OTHERS

    Team W-L Pct.

    Greenway 20-5 .800

    Grand Rapids 18-6 .750

    Cherry 16-6 .727

    North Woods 17-7 .708

    International Falls 14-7 .667

    Hibbing 8-4 .667

    Virginia 14-10 .583

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 13-10 .565

    Duluth East 9-7 .563

    Chisholm 8-13 .381

    Ely 9-15 .375

    Northeast Range 9-15 .375

    Deer River 7-13 .350

    Mesabi East 8-16 .333

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-14 .222

    Lakeview Christian 3-11 .214

    Eveleth-Gilbert 3-18 .143

    Fond du Lac Ojibwe 1-12 .077

    x-clinched title

    y-shared title

