Prep soccer and volleyball standings
BOYS SOCCER
Final Regular Season
LAKE SUPERIOR CONFERENCE
Team W-L-T Pts
x-Hermantown (10-3-3) 7-2-1 19
Duluth Denfeld (12-4) 6-2-0 18
Cloquet-EC (9-4-3) 4-1-3 17
Duluth Marshall (6-8-2) 4-2-2 11
Ashland (4-11-2) 1-5-1 9
Superior (8-5-4) 1-3-3 7
Proctor (4-9-3) 0-8-2 3
OTHERS
Team W-L-T Pct.
Duluth East 7-7-1 .500
Grand Rapids 6-7-3 .469
Hibbing-Chisholm 7-8-1 .469
Mesabi East Area 0-11-1 .042
GIRLS SOCCER
Final Regular Season
LAKE SUPERIOR CONFERENCE
Team W-L-T Pts
y-Hermantown (10-5-1) 6-2-0 12
y-Cloquet-Carlton (11-3-2) 5-2-0 12
Duluth Marshall (12-4-0) 5-3-0 10
Duluth Denfeld (6-9-1) 3-4-0 6
Proctor (2-13) 0-8-0 0
IRON SOCCER CONFERENCE
Team W-L-T Pts
Esko (8-7-1) 4-0-0 8
Hibbing-Chisholm (7-7-2) 4-1-2 5
Grand Rapids (4-7-4) 1-2-2 3.5
Two Harbors (4-10-2) 1-2-2 3.5
Mesabi East Area (1-10-0) 0-5-0 0
OTHERS
Team W-L-T Pct.
Duluth East 7-8-1 .469
VOLLEYBALL
LAKE SUPERIOR CONFERENCE
Team W-L Pts
x-Hermantown (21-3) 5-0 20
Duluth Marshall (19-4) 4-2 16
Duluth Denfeld (11-12) 4-2 16
Superior (6-11) 3-2 10
Proctor (6-15) 2-4 8
Cloquet (4-20) 1-3 4
Ashland (3-7) 0-6 0
POLAR LEAGUE
Large Schools
Team W-L Pts
x-Esko (15-9) 5-0 20
Cook County (17-3) 4-1 16
Moose Lake-WR (12-11) 3-2 12
Two Harbors (9-12) 2-3 8
South Ridge (10-13) 1-4 4
Barnum (5-14) 0-5 0
Small Schools
x-Carlton (18-8) 5-0 20
Cromwell-Wright (14-7) 4-1 16
Silver Bay (5-10) 2-3 8
Wrenshall (7-14) 2-3 8
Floodwood (3-17) 2-3 8
McGregor (3-17) 0-5 0
OTHERS
Team W-L Pct.
Greenway 20-5 .800
Grand Rapids 18-6 .750
Cherry 16-6 .727
North Woods 17-7 .708
International Falls 14-7 .667
Hibbing 8-4 .667
Virginia 14-10 .583
Mountain Iron-Buhl 13-10 .565
Duluth East 9-7 .563
Chisholm 8-13 .381
Ely 9-15 .375
Northeast Range 9-15 .375
Deer River 7-13 .350
Mesabi East 8-16 .333
Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-14 .222
Lakeview Christian 3-11 .214
Eveleth-Gilbert 3-18 .143
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 1-12 .077
x-clinched title
y-shared title