News Tribune prep performances of the week

Senior led the way in Rails’ improbable 9-7 win at Cloquet by returning opening kickoff 82 yards for a TD, collecting a pair of interceptions and kicking game-winning 25-yard field goal with 20 seconds left

BRANDON CONKLIN

Superior

Boys soccer

Sophomore midfielder came up big late in second half as Spartans defeated Ashland for first time since 2011, forging a tie in 72nd minute and banging in

game-winner in 79th

CALLIE HOFF

Hermantown

Girls soccer

Senior forward pushed her team-leading goal tally to 24 by carding a hat trick in Hawks’ regular-season finale, a 3-0 win over Duluth Denfeld