News Tribune prep performances of the week
Prep performances of the week
JOHN AASE
Proctor
Football
Senior led the way in Rails’ improbable 9-7 win at Cloquet by returning opening kickoff 82 yards for a TD, collecting a pair of interceptions and kicking game-winning 25-yard field goal with 20 seconds left
BRANDON CONKLIN
Superior
Boys soccer
Sophomore midfielder came up big late in second half as Spartans defeated Ashland for first time since 2011, forging a tie in 72nd minute and banging in
game-winner in 79th
CALLIE HOFF
Hermantown
Girls soccer
Senior forward pushed her team-leading goal tally to 24 by carding a hat trick in Hawks’ regular-season finale, a 3-0 win over Duluth Denfeld