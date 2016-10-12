Search
    News Tribune prep performances of the week

    By News Tribune Today at 11:05 p.m.

    Prep performances of the week

    JOHN AASE

    Proctor

    Football

    Senior led the way in Rails’ improbable 9-7 win at Cloquet by returning opening kickoff 82 yards for a TD, collecting a pair of interceptions and kicking game-winning 25-yard field goal with 20 seconds left

    BRANDON CONKLIN

    Superior

    Boys soccer

    Sophomore midfielder came up big late in second half as Spartans defeated Ashland for first time since 2011, forging a tie in 72nd minute and banging in

    game-winner in 79th

    CALLIE HOFF

    Hermantown

    Girls soccer

    Senior forward pushed her team-leading goal tally to 24 by carding a hat trick in Hawks’ regular-season finale, a 3-0 win over Duluth Denfeld

