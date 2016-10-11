Prep report: Cloquet sweeps LSC running titles

Cloquet seniors Isaac Boedigheimer and Anja Maijala won individual titles and helped their teams to Lake Superior Conference cross country championships Tuesday at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club in Ashland.

Boedigheimer was timed in 16 minutes, 42.4 seconds for 5 kilometers to edge out Ashland brothers Maury and Walker Miller.

The Lumberjacks totaled 23 points to cruise to the boys team title.

Maijala won the girls race in 20:15.7, about 10 seconds ahead of Proctor’s Annika Voss, to lead Cloquet to a 10-point win over Ashland.

Boys soccer

Duluth East 11, St. Francis 0

Will Francis scored three of the Greyhounds’ nine second-half goals to cruise to the Section 7AA quarterfinal win at Ordean Stadium.

Brian Waddick netted two second-half goals and Nick Lanigan scored once in each half as fourth-seeded East (7-7-1) advanced to a semifinal meeting at top-seeded Andover on Thursday.

Girls soccer

St. Francis 1, Duluth East 0

Holly Anderson’s second-half goal lifted the Saints to the Section 7AA quarterfinal win at Ordean Stadium.

The Greyhounds’ season ended at 7-9-1.

Volleyball

Duluth Denfeld 3,

Duluth East 0

Caitlin Schneeweis had 10 kills to pace the host Hunters to the 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 win over the crosstown Greyhounds.

Proctor 3, Cloquet 1

Abby Rohweder’s 13 kills led four players in double-digit kills as the host Rails triumphed in the LSC match.

Girls golf

Tigers’ Maki ties for 29th

Northwestern’s Kendra Maki shot a 99 in Tuesday’s second round of the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet at University Ridge in Madison to tie for 29th overall.

Maki was 61-over par for 36 holes.

Sarah Busey of Racine St. Catherines won with a 7-over 151 total, while Hayward’s Emily Neff finished seventh at 25-over.