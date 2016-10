Prep playoff schedule

Anoka 3, Coon Rapids 0

Blaine 6, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Thursday’s Semifinals

Duluth East (7-7-1) at Andover (12-2-2), TBA

Anoka (12-5) at Blaine (10-5-2), TBA

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s First Round

No. 11 North Branch (3-13) at No. 6 Hibbing-Chisholm (7-8-1), 4 p.m.

No. 14 Mesabi East Area (0-10-1) at No. 3 Hermantown (10-3-3), 4 p.m.

No. 10 Spectrum (2-10-1) at No. 7 Duluth Marshall (6-8-2), TBA

No. 15 North Lakes Academy (1-13-1) at No. 2 Duluth Denfeld (12-4), 8 p.m. (PSS)

No. 12 Princeton (3-13) at No. 5 Grand Rapids (6-7-3), 7 p.m.

No. 13 PACT (3-12) at No. 4 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (9-4-3), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Legacy Christian Academy (6-10) at No. 8 Proctor (4-9-3), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

At High Seed

Hibbing-Chisholm/North Branch winner vs. Hermantown/Mesabi East Area, TBA

Duluth Marshall/Spectrum winner vs. Duluth Denfeld/North Lakes Academy winner, TBA

Grand Rapids/Princeton winner vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton/PACT winner, TBA

Proctor/Legacy Christian winner at No. 1 Chisago Lakes Area (10-4-2), noon

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Quarterfinal Results

St. Francis 1, Duluth East 0

Anoka 4, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Blaine 4, Forest Lake 2

Thursday’s Semifinals

At High Seed

St. Francis (10-6-1) at Andover (13-2-1), TBA

Anoka (9-7-1) at Blaine (10-6-1), TBA

SECTION 7A

Thursday’s First Round

No. 11 Spectrum (5-9) at No. 6 North Branch (8-7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 North Lakes Academy (4-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Carlton (11-3-2), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Grand Rapids (4-7-4) at No. 7 Esko (8-7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Proctor (2-13) at No. 2 Duluth Marshall (12-4), TBA

No. 12 Two Harbors (4-10-2) at No. 5 Hermantown (10-5-1), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Zimmerman (5-9-1) at No. 4 Chisago Lakes Area (7-6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Hibbing-Chisholm (7-7-2) at No. 8 Duluth Denfeld (6-9-1), 6 p.m. (PSS)

No. 16 Mesabi East Area (1-9) at No. 1 Princeton (13-2-1), 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

At High Seed

North Branch/Spectrum winner vs. Cloquet-Carlton/North Lakes Academy winner, TBA

Esko/Grand Rapids winner vs. Duluth Marshall/Proctor winner, TBA

Hermantown/Two Harbors winner vs. Chisago Lakes Area/Zimmerman winner, TBA

Duluth Denfeld/Hibbing-Chisholm winner vs. Princeton/Mesabi East Area, TBA

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Monday’s First-Round Results

Princeton 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

Hibbing 4, Hermantown 3

Cambridge-Isanti 6, Andover 1

Duluth East 7, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

Grand Rapids-Greenway 7, St. Francis 0

Big Lake 7, North Branch 0

Chisago Lakes 4, Forest Lake 3

Tuesday’s Quarterfinal Results

Elk River 7, Chisago Lakes 0

Princeton 6, Hibbing 1

Big Lake 4, Grand Rapids-Greenway 3

Today’s Quarterfinal

Cambridge-Isanti at Duluth East (Arrowhead), noon

Individuals

North Subsection

Thursday’s Matches

At Arrowhead, Duluth

First-round singles and doubles, 8 a.m.

SECTION 7A

Subsections

Monday’s Semifinal Results

North

At Virginia

Virginia 7, Duluth Marshall 0

Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Aitkin 2

South

Pine City 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Pierz 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Next Monday’s Semifinals

At Virginia

No. 2 South Pequot Lakes at No. 1 North Virginia, 10 a.m.

No. 2 North Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 1 South Pine City, 12:30 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Individuals

North Subsection

Thursday’s Matches

At Virginia

First-round singles, 9 a.m.

First-round doubles, 11 a.m.