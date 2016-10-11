Prep summaries

Individuals

1. Isaac Boedigheimer, C, 16:42.4; 2. Maury Miller, A, 16:57.1; 3. Walker Miller, A, 17:20.0; 4. Aidan Ripp, C, 17:23.8; 5. Conner Denman, C, 17:36.7; 6. Parker Sinkkonen, C, 17:42.7; 7. Blaine Bong, C, 17:50.6; 8. Jeal-Luc Genereau, C, 17:58.0; 9. Evan Ruikka, DM, 18:11.6; 10. Brendan Crayne, S, 18:16.5.

Girls

Teams

1. Cloquet, 51; 2. Ashland, 61; 3. Proctor, 67; 4. Superior, 88; 5. Hermantown, 99; 6. Duluth Marshall, 116.

Individuals

1. Anja Maijala, C, 20:15.7; 2. Annika Voss, P, 20:25.9; 3. Ashlee Siegle, DM, 20:28.7; 4. Amy Wallis, A, 20:42.7; 5. Kelly Lorenz, C, 20:49.5; 6. Sophie Mattson, A, 20:52.6; 7. Hannah Bettendorf, P, 21:09.0; 8. Lauren Cawcutt, C, 21:19.0; 9. Anessa Tucker, A, 21:22.6; 10. Lauren Dahlin, H, 21:22.9.

Heart O’North Conference Meet

Boys

Teams

1. Northwestern, 55; 2. Bloomer, 70; 3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 92; 4. Ladysmith, 101; 5. Hayward, 111; 6. Barron, 137; 7. Spooner, 176; 8. Cumberland, 181.

Individuals

1. Donny Pooler, N, 16:35.5; 2. Gavin Faountaine, C, 16:48.9; 3. Dale Hetke, L, 17:20.6; 4. Connor Berg, L, 17:23.2; 5. Alex Conrad, Bl., 17:25.3; 6. Ethan Thompson, Ba., 17:33.5; 7. Josiah Morris, CW, 17:41.3; 8. Matt Koenitzer, CW, 17:48.4; 9. Tim Coyne, H, 17:52.2; 10. Zach Pooler, N, 17:54.5.

Girls

Teams

1. Northwestern, 31; 2. Hayward, 48; 3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 104; 4. Cumberland, 108; 5. Bloomer, 119; 6. Barron, 126.

Individuals

1. Emily Freagon, Bl., 20:27.1; 2. Nel Hanson, H, 20:37.0; 3. Abby Nelson, N, 20:49.4; 4. Kalli Parks, CW, 20:58.7; 5. Emma Smykalski, N, 21:23.3; 6. Journey Amindson, N, 21:24.8; 7. Hailey Miller, H, 21:31.3; 8. Serenity Hetke, L, 21:31.5; 9. Caitlin Johnson, N, 21:38.0; 10. Nia Albright, N, 21:40.7.

boys soccer

Section 7AA Quarterfinals

St. Francis 0-0—0

Duluth East 2-9—11

First half — 1. Nick Lanigan (Louis Turner), 16th minute; 2. Zach Madill, 36th.

Second half — 3. Brian Waddick (Nolan Friday), 42nd; 4. Lanigan (Friday), 55th; 5. Friday (Seth Hoffman), 60th; 6. Turner (Max Nachtsheim), 62nd; 7. Will Francis (Hoffman), 64th; 8. Francis, 67th; 9. Waddick (Magnus Kittleson), 69th; 10. Francis (Anton Anderson), 73rd; 11. Michael Reichhoff (Sean Brueninghaus), 76th.

Saves — Ben Hilliard, DE, 6; Koby Duchene, SF, 8.

Monday’s Late Result

Superior 2-1—3

Hayward 0-1—1

First half — 1. S, J. Kallinen (M. Peterson), 25th; 2. S, J. Peterson (B. Hanson), 32nd.

Second half — 3. H, E. Wolfe (K. Bergman), 72nd; 4. S, Hanson (Kallinen), 79th.

Saves — Cal Berti, S, 17; Cole Bergman, H, 5; Marshall Kennell, H, 1.

girls soccer

Monday’s Late Results

Bemidji 1-1—2

Grand Rapids 0-0—0

First half — 1. Rachael Holm, 4th minute.

Second half — 2. Isabelle Morin (Destiny Christoffeson), 42nd.

Saves — Laura Bieberdorf, B, 1; Justyne Diaz, GR, 7.

Two Harbors 0-0—0

Hibbing-Chisholm 2-0—2

First half — 1. Jessy Moyer (Sydney Jolowsky), 15th; 2. Kimberly Rotness (Allyson Brandt).

Second half — No scoring.

Saves — Callie Bergerson, TH, 13; Alexa Gothard, HC, 5.

girls swimming

Grand Rapids 114, Eveleth-Gilbert 65

200 medley relay — Grand Rapids (Jordan Colter, Annie Farlardeau, Samara Schlauderaff, Bianka Busching), 2:09.22; 200 individual medley — Mollie Albrecht, EG, 2:27.30; 50 freestyle — Jessica Schneider, GR, 26.90; 1-meter diving — Amanda Hernsman, GR, 220.40; 100 butterfly — Annalie Marinucci, GR, 1:07.96; 100 freestyle — Schneider, GR, 1:01.16; 500 freestyle — Albrecht, EG, 5:58.75; 200 freestyle relay — Grand Rapids (Kate Bustrom, Marinucci, Abby Bauman, Schneider), 1:46.83; 100 backstroke — Bauman, GR. 1:11.11; 100 breaststroke — Maddie Sumner, EG, 1:29.13; 400 freestyle relay — Grand Rapids (Bauman, Schneider, Marinucci, Bustrom), 4:00.86.

Proctor/Hermantown 54, Superior 40

200 medley - 160 medley relay — Superior (Isabel Dokhanchi, Erin Walpole, Carlee Noonan, Emma Roden), 1:37.25 ; 200 freestyle — Haley Melin, PH, 2:19.10; 200 individual medley - 160 individual medley — Noonan, S, 1:54.84; 50 freestyle - 60 freestyle, Hannah Ewer, PH, 33.13; 100 butterfly — Ariel Carlson, PH, 1:10.75; 100 freestyle — Walpole, S, 1:00.90; 500 freestyle — Megan Bettendorf, PH, 6:39.65; 200 freestyle relay - 160 freestyle relay — Proctor/Hermantown (Ewer, Kaela Mesojedec, Monica Niesen, Sophie Foster), 1:28.66; 100 backstroke — Noonan, S, 1:07.69; 100 breaststroke — Walpole, S, 1:14.50; 400 freestyle relay — Superior (Taylor Amundson, Noonan, Dokhanchi, Walpole), 4:17.19.

Girls tennis

Monday’s Late Result

Section 7AA

First Round

Hibbing-Chisholm 4, Hermantown 3

Singles — Megan Chaffey, Herm., def. Molly Scipioni 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; Kierney Gray, Herm., def. Lillian Rue 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 10-8; Sara Hoag, Hibb., def. Chloe Lange 6-3, 6-3; Allie Bussey, Hibb., def. Torii Thomas 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles — Jordan Hyduke/Maria Valentini, Hibb., def. Abby Halverson/Abby VanDeelen 6-1, 6-2; Joanna Tahtinen/Alison Felmlee, Herm., def. Lilly Rewertz/Maddy Warner 6-2, 6-2; Maria Gherardi/Kayley Marschalk, Hibb., def. Ryan Gray/Drew Gray 6-1, 6-1.

Volleyball

Carlton def, Barnum 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 — C: Taylor Nelson 13K; Alaina Bennett 8K; Brynne Mickel 22SA.

Cook County def. Cromwell-Wright 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 — CC: Meredith Sutton 19K, 28D; Tarin Hanson 41SA; Alyssa Lashinski 10K, 5B, 25D; CW: Bailey Gronner 22K, 12D; Chelsea Swatek 21D; Alyssa Hoff 17D; Taya Hakamaki 29SA.

Duluth Denfeld def. Duluth East 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 — DE: Maya Callaway 12D; Kashay Sheff 7D; Libby Nelson 12SA; Audrey Beaudry 6SA. DD: Lauren Huchel 7K, 3B, 10D; Caitlin Schneeweis 10K; Ashley Larson 6D; Bella Larson 8D.

Duluth Marshall def. Northeast Range 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 — DM: Kate Kleinschmidt 12K, 3B, 7D; Ashlyn Cummins 10K, 15D; Maggie Landherr 30SA, 14D; Aleksie Rengel 15D; Emily Poelma 3B. NR: Lori Huseby 7K; Hannah Reichensperger 3B; Maree Poppenhagen 16SA.

Esko def. Floodwood 26-24, 25-14, 25-14 — E: Taylor Robinson 29SA, 11D; Marais Houser 12D; Hannah Stark 11D, 13K; Bridget Yellin 12K, 6B; Ava Gonsorowski.

Greenway def. International Falls 25-11, 25-19, 25-13 — G: Claire Vekich 13K, 10D; Hannah Goggleye 9K, 2B; Alex Sanderson 6K, 10D; Erin Gustason 37SA, 10D.

Moose Lake-Willow River def. McGregor 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 — MLWR: Ally Bode 13K, 12D; DonnaMae Smith 12D; Ruby Mohelsky 5K.

Proctor def. Cloquet 26-24, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20 — P: Libby Palokangas 36SA, 7D; Sam Pogatchnik 11K, 8D; Abby Rohweder 13K, 3B, 8D; Maddy Horvath 12K, 11D; Taylor Myers 11K, 26D. C: Morgan Walsh 15K, 4AS, 10D; Callie Holm 3AS, 18D; Tess Kavanaugh 15SA, 5AS.

South Ridge def. Silver Bay 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 — SR: Marriah Janke 14K, 10D; Shayna Preston 28SA, 7AS; Delanie Bushbaum 9K. SB: Cora Carter 8K; Everly Bauck 5AS, 11D; Jenny Walewski 15SA.

Two Harbors def. Wrenshall 25-10, 25-18, 25-22 — TH: Tori Bott 11K, 4B; Brianna McGrath 5K, 9D; Ayla Lemke 4AS, 4B; Alyssa Ruberg 23SA. W: Paige Johnson 24SA; Cheyanne Carlson 10K; Emily Adkins 8K; Liberty Bauer 5K; Abby Belcastro 8D.

Virginia def. Deer River 15-25, 25-16, 30-28, 17-25, 15-13 — V: Lexi Ahrens 26K, 2B, 9D; Sarah Voss 30AS; Maddy Hokkanen 7K, 6B; Jada Williams 7K, 8D. DR: Michaela Fairbanks 43D; Ashley Drotts 9K, Hope Schjenken 21K, 4B; Devanee Tibbetts 4AS, 9K, 35SA.

Monday’s Late Result

Cherry def. Northeast Range 3-0 — NR: Maree Poppenhagen 16SA; Rebecca Nelmark 14D; Lori Huseby 7K. C: Haley Hansen 19K, 4B; Natalie Anderson 14D; Shaina Olson 6K, 2AS, 12D.