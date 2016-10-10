Duluth Denfeld will carry a six-game winning streak into the high school boys soccer playoffs after Monday’s 3-1 Lake Superior Conference victory at Hermantown in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Jon Faynik scored twice for the Hunters (12-4), while James Faynik made 13 saves. Denfeld hasn’t lost since Sept. 22 (Duluth East). That setback was preceded by a 1-0 defeat vs. Hermantown.

Despite Monday’s result, the Hawks (10-3-3) once again are LSC champs.

The Section 7A playoffs start Thursday.

Girls soccer

Hermantown 3,

Duluth Denfeld 0

All three goals came from Callie Hoff as the Hawks (10-5-1) blanked the Hunters (6-9-1) in LSC action at home.

In a contest that was scoreless at halftime, Hoff’s hat trick came over the final 40 minutes, including goals in the 65th and 67th minutes to ice it.

Volleyball

Greenway 3, Hibbing 1

The visiting Raiders (19-5) broke open a 1-1 tie by claiming the next two games to win the Iron Range Conference tilt 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 25-17.

Greenway’s Erin Gustason tallied 32 set assists and Stacey Jamsa added 10 kills.

Kylah Lind had eight kills and eight blocks for the Bluejackets.