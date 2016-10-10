Hermantown’s David Wabik (15) and Duluth Marshall’s Ben Wallerstein (4) compete for the ball during a high school boys soccer game on Friday at Corey Veech Field in Hermantown. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Hermantown entered the 2016 high school boys soccer season as reigning Section 7A champions, but with very few of those players who had celebrated that win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Public Schools Stadium.

As it turned out, the graduation of 13 seniors didn’t greatly affect the Hawks’ performance on the field and the presence of all the new faces meant a renewed desire to follow up on their predecessors’ success.

“Not many people thought we were going to be very special, and we’ve proven a lot of people wrong,” senior midfielder Parker Bjorlin said. “We have high expectations.”

The Hawks (10-3-3 after a 3-1loss to Duluth Denfeld on Monday night) will find out their section seeding today when 7A pairings are announced ahead of Thursday’s first round of the playoffs. As of Monday, Hermantown was sitting second behind Chisago Lakes Area (10-4-2) in the Quality Results Formula, the minnesota-scores.net-based method that 7A uses to seed its field.

It took the Hawks a few games to become acclimated to their new lineup, beating Providence Academy 3-2 in overtime to open the season and following that with a 2-1 loss to Rochester Lourdes. That marked Hermantown’s first regular-season loss since 2014.

“With losing 13 seniors, at the beginning we weren’t sure where everyone was supposed to be (on the field),” said Bjorlin, who scored the winning goal against CEC in last year’s section final. “But after the first two games, we figured it all out.”

A 12-game unbeaten streak followed, including four one-goal victories.

“I wasn’t really sure what we’d bring to the table this year,” coach David Thompson said. “It’s been more than a pleasant surprise. The guys have played consistent all year.”

Part of the reason for the team’s success, according to Thompson, is a relaxed attitude among the players, who excel during tight situations.

“They are a loose bunch; they’re kind of goofy,” the coach said. “I wasn’t sure how that would translate into results, but it’s worked well for us.”

Ryan Lenz (14 goals), Parker Simmons (10 goals, 10 assists) and Bjorlin (seven points) — the three returning starters from last year’s Class A state tournament quarterfinalist — are leading the team this season. Goalkeeper A.J. Harris has posted a 1.04 goals-against average and four shutouts.

“We’ve been passing the ball really well and it hasn’t been just one guy,” Simmons, a senior striker, said. “We’ve been passing it around, and when we’ve been getting the opportunity to score we’ve been putting it away.”

Bjorlin says self-discipline and hard work have kept the Hawks near the top of the section.

“If we play our best, there’s no reason we can’t make it to state again,” he said.

As it did in that section final, CEC (9-4-3) packed in its defense in a 0-0 tie with Hermantown near the end of the season. The Lumberjacks, who finished the regular season on a 6-1-2 run, represent one of the main roadblocks despite a 5-1 loss to Hermantown early in the season.

Andy Acers and Kade Bender have combined on 11 goals while Jay Boder has a 1.54 goals-against average.

Denfeld (12-4) poses a serious threat as well, led by the brotherly duo of goal-scoring phenom Jon Faynik and goalkeeper James Faynik.

SECTION 7AA

East plays at home

Duluth East (6-7-1) earned a No. 4 seed for the Section 7AA playoffs and plays host to fifth-seeded St. Francis in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. today at Ordean Stadium.

Junior midfielder Nolan Friday (11 goals) and junior forward Nick Lanigan (5-7—12) lead the Greyhounds in scoring and goalkeepers Matthew Campbell and Ben Hilliard have each posted three shutouts.

East has won five of its last seven games after playing a tough early season schedule.

“Our first half of the season was pretty stacked with the top teams in the state,” East coach Nick Bremer said. “At least four of the teams we’ve played were ranked in the top 10 at some point during the year.”

Andover earned the section’s top seed and lies in East’s path in a possible semifinal matchup.