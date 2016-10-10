Duluth Marshall’s Alli McKenna (3) controls the ball near Hermantown players during a high school girls soccer game on Friday at Corey Veech Field in Hermantown. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

During Alli McKenna and Rachel DeWitte’s first couple of seasons on the Duluth Marshall varsity, the Hilltoppers were little threat to the Hermantowns of the high school girls soccer world.

Marshall lost two games to Hermantown by a combined 8-2 when McKenna and DeWitte were eighth-graders and then fell 9-2 in a game during their freshman year.

So it was no surprise that both girls, now seniors, displayed beaming smiles after the Hilltoppers handed Hermantown a 4-1 defeat Friday.

“Most of our players play (traveling-league soccer) in the spring and throughout the summer, and when we came to this season we were ready for a game like this,” said McKenna, who is second behind freshman Maren Friday for the team’s goal-scoring lead and owns a team-high 24 points.

The Hermantown result only confirmed what others in Section 7A already had been thinking: This might be Marshall’s year.

The Hilltoppers (12-4) likely earned a No. 2 seed behind Princeton (13-2-1) for this week’s playoffs with their 3-1 victory over Proctor, part of a season-closing 11-1 run. Final seedings and first-round pairings will be released today.

“We have a younger team, but for some reason this year we all get along and click,” DeWitte, a holding midfielder, said. “It’s been amazing on the field with the girls. We have a chemistry that makes it happen.”

The team’s success also can be traced to the arrival of coach Nic Bacigalupo a year ago. A former Duluth East boys coach, Bacigalupo has refined coach-player communications and established more discipline.

“One hundred percent,” DeWitte said when asked how much of the team’s improvement can be credited to Bacigalupo. “He knows what he wants and he knows how to communicate that to us.”

Still, even in DeWitte and

McKenna’s early days on the team, the program appeared ready to turn the corner.

“It started four, five years ago,” Hermantown coach Scott Larson said. “They took a step in the right direction with (former coach) Matt Whitaker. They were much more disciplined and organized. The last couple years, Nic has taken that further. They’ve gotten faster and more ball aware. Look at Nic’s resume, he’s done it all. Kids have clearly bought into his program.”

Conversely, Bacigalupo credits his players for having the commitment to make themselves better.

“There’s a good core group of kids that wants to play soccer and learn. They ask questions and apply, and that’s been a pleasure,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent, and it’s a good mix of upperclassmen who have experience and some younger kids who are very talented and have a good future.”

McKenna, a striker, and DeWitte are part of the former group and the glue that bonds the sides together.

“They are the core nucleus of our team,” Bacigalupo said of his captains. “They really make things happen and run the show.”

Younger players such as eighth-grader Friday and freshman Victoria Thorson (who was on crutches for the Hermantown game) represent the latter group.

“We have a lot of younger girls who have excelled,” McKenna said. “They step up every single game and practice and do an amazing job.”

Cloquet-Carlton (11-3-2), Hermantown (10-4-1) and Esko (8-7-1) are other Northland teams that could contend in what is usually a topsy-turvy section.

The Lumberjacks, with high-scoring sophomore speedster Kendra Kelley (21 goals); the Hawks, led by equally high-scoring senior Callie Hoff (21 goals); and the Eskomos, with stingy goalkeeper Macy Sunnarborg (1.2 goals-against average), all have had close games against one another this season.

SECTION 7AA

East hopes to continue run

Like their male brethren, the Duluth East girls were seeded fourth in Section 7AA and will host St. Francis in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. today at Ordean Stadium.

The Greyhounds (7-8-1) overcame a slow start to go 6-2-1 down the stretch, including a 3-0 win over St. Francis.

Coach Steve Polkowski switched from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2 attack around that time.

“About halfway through the year, we switched our formation and moved some kids into different spots,” he said. “And the younger kids got used to playing varsity soccer, so they are now up to the speed where they had struggled in the beginning of the year against older, more physical kids.”

Senior Annie Reichhoff (six goals) is the Greyhounds’ chief goal-scoring threat, junior Gracie Butchart has the most points (12) and junior Anna Mayer (1.22 goals-against average) backstops a team that totaled six shutouts this fall.

“Anytime you win six of your last nine heading into the section tournament, everyone feels much better than losing six of nine,” Polkowski said. “We’re playing well at the right time.”