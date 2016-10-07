Prep summaries

Individuals

1. Ethan Olson, MLWR, 17:55.7; 2. Isaac Boedigheimer, C, 17:55.9; 3. Joshua Kemp, E, 18:40.8; 4. Conner Denman, C, 18:48.9; 5. Dylan Carlson, GNK, 18:49.9; 6. Aidan Ripp, C, 18:52.6; 7. Parker Sinkkonen, C, 18:56.7; 8. Andrew Arthur, DE, 18:58.0; 9. Joseph Kebbekus, DE, 18:58.1; 10. James Schwinghamer, Ely, 18:59.7.

Girls

Teams

1. Duluth East, 51; 2. Cloquet, 111; 3. Proctor, 120; 4. Hibbing, 130; 5. Greenway-Nashwauk Keewatin, 160; 6. North Shore, 183; 7. Hermantown, 191; 8. Esko, 235; 9. South Ridge, 239; 10. Grand Rapids, 259; 11. Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, 279; 12. International Falls, 287; 13. Eveleth-Gilbert, 291; 14. Ely, 327; 15. Mesabi East, 338; 16. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 410.

Individuals

1. Molly Weberg, DE, 21:23.9; 2. Emma Sertz, GR, 21:36.0; 3. Ellyssa Peterson, GNK, 21:44.4; 4. Anja Maijala, C, 21:55.4; 5. Lauren Dynek, DE, 22:01.1; 6. Lauren Cawcutt, C, 22:21.6; 7. Hannah Bettendorf, P, 22:24.4; 8. Lexi Erickson, IF, 22:26.2; 9. Izzy Sutherland, DE, 22:39.6; 10. Kelly Lorenz, C, 22:44.9.

Boys soccer

Duluth Marshall 0-1—1

Hermantown 0-0—0

First half — No scoring.

Second half — 1. George Grannis (Peyton Marshak), 65th minute.

Saves — Nicholas Semaan, DM, 10; A.J. Harris, H, 11.

Rice Lake 7, Superior 0

Thursday’s Late Result

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2, Proctor 0

Girls soccer

Duluth Marshall 1-3—4

Hermantown 1-0—1

First half — 1. DM, Maren Friday, 7th minute; 2. H, Dehli Heikes, 12th.

Second half — 3. DM, Friday (Emily Lemker), 63rd; 4. DM, Laine Williams (Alli McKenna), 67th; 5. DM, Gianna Kneepkens (Friday), 76th.

Saves — Anna Thickens, DM, 6; Carly Zierden, H, 8.

Thursday’s Late Result

Mesabi East Area 0-0—0

Hibbing-Chisholm 7-5—12

First half — 1. Alexa Gothard, 2nd; 2. Allyson Brandt, 5th; 3. Brandt, 8th; 4. Brandt, 9th; 5. Katie Carpenter, 24th; 6. Gothard, 34th; 7. Sydney Jolowsky, 34th.

Second half — 8. Tori Berg, 44th; 9. Hannah LaVigne, 54th; 10. LaVigne, 56th; 11. Jenna Frisell, 76th; 12. Madison Koepke, 79th.

Saves — Sammy Klander, MEA, 20; Kya Rybachek, HC, 0.

Girls swimming

Thursday’s Late Results

Eveleth-Gilbert 47, Hibbing 47

160 medley relay — Eveleth-Gilbert (Ellie Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 1:35:60; 200 freestyle — Megan Minne, H, 2:01.96; 160 individual medley — Ashley Hadrava, H, 1:52.13; 60 freestyle — Sydney Karpik, EG, 33.30; 100 butterfly — George, EG, 1:03.41; 100 freestyle — Minne, H, 55:07; 500 freestyle — Shelly Karpik. EG, 5:47.14; 160 freestyle relay — Hibbing (Hadrava, Maya Ziemba, Jordan Stish, Minne) 1:22.89; 100 backstroke —Jankila, EG, 1:09.59; 100 breaststroke — Hadrava, H, 1:14.00; 400 freestyle relay — Eveleth-Gilbert (Sydney Karpik, Jankila, George, Albrecht) 3:55.73.

Volleyball

Thursday’s Late Results

Cherry def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 25-11, 25-17, 25-9

Hermantown def. Proctor 25-18, 25-11, 25-27, 25-14

Hibbing def. Chisholm 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Hill City def. Northeast Range 25-13, 25-13, 25-22