    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune Today at 10:38 p.m.

    MINNESOTA

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 5-1

    Chisago Lakes 3-3

    Big Lake 2-4

    Princeton 2-4

    Duluth East 1-5

    North Branch 0-6

    Friday’s Results

    Big Lake 49, Duluth East 28

    Monticello 49, Chisago Lakes 19

    Princeton 18, North Branch 15

    Northeast red

    Hermantown 5-1

    Proctor 5-1

    Cloquet 4-2

    Grand Rapids 4-2

    Duluth Denfeld 2-4

    Hibbing 2-4

    Friday’s Results

    Duluth Denfeld 42, Hibbing 13

    Hermantown 38, Grand Rapids 14

    Proctor 9, Cloquet 7

    northeast white

    Eveleth-Gilbert 5-1

    Greenway/NK 4-1

    Two Harbors 4-2

    Virginia 2-4

    International Falls 0-6

    Friday’s Results

    Eveleth-Gilbert 35, St. Agnes 0

    Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 54, Two Harbors 46

    Virginia 21, International Falls 0

    northeast blue

    Aitkin 5-1

    Crosby-Ironton 4-2

    Mora 4-2

    Moose Lake-WR 3-3

    Esko 1-5

    Pine City 1-5

    Friday’s Results

    Aitkin 27, Mora 20

    Crosby-Ironton 37, Moose Lake-Willow River 36

    Esko 34. Pine City 12

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 6-0

    Braham 4-2

    Chisholm 3-2

    Rush City 3-2

    Deer River 3-3

    Barnum 1-5

    East Central 1-5

    Mesabi East 1-5

    Friday’s Results

    Braham 30, East Central 0

    Chisholm at Rush City, night

    Deer River 36, Mesabi East 20

    Hinckley-Finlayson 35, Barnum 0

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 6-0

    Floodwood 4-2

    South Ridge 4-2

    McGregor 2-4

    Wrenshall 2-4

    Carlton 0-6

    Friday’s Results

    Cromwell-Wright 59, Carlton 0

    Floodwood 30, Wrenshall 26

    South Ridge 52, McGregor 20

    DISTRICT 9 blue

    Ely 5-0

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-2

    Silver Bay 3-2

    Cook County 2-3

    Friday’s Results

    Ely 37, Siren 20

    Isle at Cook County, night

    Silver Bay 22, Mountain Iron-Buhl 12

    district 9 red

    North Woods 6-0

    Bigfork 3-3

    Northeast Range 3-3

    Kelliher-Northome 2-4

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-6

    Friday’s Results

    Kelliher/Northome 44, Lake of the Woods 18

    Northeast Range 66, Littlefork-Big Falls 12

    North Woods 2, Bigfork 0, forfeit

    WISCONSIN

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    BIG RIVERS

    x-Menomonie (7-1) 6-0

    Hudson (6-2) 4-2

    Rice Lake (6-2) 4-2

    Chippewa Falls (5-3) 4-2

    Superior (5-3) 3-3

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-4) 2-4

    River Falls (2-6) 1-5

    Eau Claire North (0-8) 0-6

    Friday’s Results

    Rice Lake 42, Superior 35

    Hudson 23, Chippewa Falls 15

    Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 17

    River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 28

    HEART O’NORTH

    Chetek (7-1) 5-1

    Hayward (7-1) 5-1

    Northwestern (6-2) 5-1

    Bloomer (5-3) 3-3

    Cumberland (3-5) 3-3

    Ladysmith (2-5) 1-4

    Spooner (1-6) 1-4

    Barron (0-8) 0-6

    Friday’s Results

    Northwestern 30, Cumberland 8

    Chetek 68, Barron 0

    Hayward 27, Bloomer 0

    Spooner at Ladysmith, night

    others

    Ashland 1-7

    Friday’s Result

    Lakeland 22, Ashland 15

    x-clinched title

