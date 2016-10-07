Prep football standings
MINNESOTA
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
Monticello 5-1
Chisago Lakes 3-3
Big Lake 2-4
Princeton 2-4
Duluth East 1-5
North Branch 0-6
Friday’s Results
Big Lake 49, Duluth East 28
Monticello 49, Chisago Lakes 19
Princeton 18, North Branch 15
Northeast red
Hermantown 5-1
Proctor 5-1
Cloquet 4-2
Grand Rapids 4-2
Duluth Denfeld 2-4
Hibbing 2-4
Friday’s Results
Duluth Denfeld 42, Hibbing 13
Hermantown 38, Grand Rapids 14
Proctor 9, Cloquet 7
northeast white
Eveleth-Gilbert 5-1
Greenway/NK 4-1
Two Harbors 4-2
Virginia 2-4
International Falls 0-6
Friday’s Results
Eveleth-Gilbert 35, St. Agnes 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 54, Two Harbors 46
Virginia 21, International Falls 0
northeast blue
Aitkin 5-1
Crosby-Ironton 4-2
Mora 4-2
Moose Lake-WR 3-3
Esko 1-5
Pine City 1-5
Friday’s Results
Aitkin 27, Mora 20
Crosby-Ironton 37, Moose Lake-Willow River 36
Esko 34. Pine City 12
NORTHEAST SILVER
Hinckley-Finlayson 6-0
Braham 4-2
Chisholm 3-2
Rush City 3-2
Deer River 3-3
Barnum 1-5
East Central 1-5
Mesabi East 1-5
Friday’s Results
Braham 30, East Central 0
Chisholm at Rush City, night
Deer River 36, Mesabi East 20
Hinckley-Finlayson 35, Barnum 0
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 6-0
Floodwood 4-2
South Ridge 4-2
McGregor 2-4
Wrenshall 2-4
Carlton 0-6
Friday’s Results
Cromwell-Wright 59, Carlton 0
Floodwood 30, Wrenshall 26
South Ridge 52, McGregor 20
DISTRICT 9 blue
Ely 5-0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-2
Silver Bay 3-2
Cook County 2-3
Friday’s Results
Ely 37, Siren 20
Isle at Cook County, night
Silver Bay 22, Mountain Iron-Buhl 12
district 9 red
North Woods 6-0
Bigfork 3-3
Northeast Range 3-3
Kelliher-Northome 2-4
Littlefork-Big Falls 0-6
Friday’s Results
Kelliher/Northome 44, Lake of the Woods 18
Northeast Range 66, Littlefork-Big Falls 12
North Woods 2, Bigfork 0, forfeit
WISCONSIN
(Overall records in parentheses)
BIG RIVERS
x-Menomonie (7-1) 6-0
Hudson (6-2) 4-2
Rice Lake (6-2) 4-2
Chippewa Falls (5-3) 4-2
Superior (5-3) 3-3
Eau Claire Memorial (4-4) 2-4
River Falls (2-6) 1-5
Eau Claire North (0-8) 0-6
Friday’s Results
Rice Lake 42, Superior 35
Hudson 23, Chippewa Falls 15
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 17
River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 28
HEART O’NORTH
Chetek (7-1) 5-1
Hayward (7-1) 5-1
Northwestern (6-2) 5-1
Bloomer (5-3) 3-3
Cumberland (3-5) 3-3
Ladysmith (2-5) 1-4
Spooner (1-6) 1-4
Barron (0-8) 0-6
Friday’s Results
Northwestern 30, Cumberland 8
Chetek 68, Barron 0
Hayward 27, Bloomer 0
Spooner at Ladysmith, night
others
Ashland 1-7
Friday’s Result
Lakeland 22, Ashland 15
x-clinched title