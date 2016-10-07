Prep mountain biking to debut in Duluth

Spirit Mountain has held numerous mountain biking races in the past, but on Sunday it will host a new race for the first time. The Minnesota High School Cycling League will make its first stop in Duluth since the league’s inception in 2012.

Duluth head coach Brian Hayden said he’s been working to bring a high school race here for the past three years and is excited to show off the trails.

“We’ve been traveling downstate for four years with five races per season,” he said. “It’ll be nice for us to sleep in our own beds before the race.”

One of the things that prevented a race from coming to Duluth sooner was finding a trail that met National Interscholastic Cycling Association standards. After combining several of Spirit Mountain’s existing trails, a course was designed that met those standards. Hayden said the course will utilize parts of a snowmobile trail, the Superior Hiking Trail, some of the ski slopes and also will wind through narrow trails in the woods.

Michael Davis, a Duluth East senior captain, said that his team will have an advantage over others not only because they will have ridden parts of the course before, but also because they are used to the elevation changes they’ll have to conquer.

“It’s a lot hillier than other courses,” Davis said. “It’s the hardest race of the year, but I’m mentally excited because I know when to attack and when to lay off.”

Davis said he’s hoping to finish in the top 10 and without any mechanical issues with his bike.

About 45 high school teams, primarily from Minnesota but also Wisconsin, are expected to compete, with the Northland being represented by two teams: The Duluth Composite Team consists of riders who attend schools from around the area, and the other is two-time defending state champion Duluth East.

Though technically a member of the composite team, East fields enough riders to score as its own squad.

Races begin at 8:30 a.m. beginning with junior high riders. They will be sent off in waves with the final race starting just after 2 p.m. For more information, visit minnesotamtb.org.