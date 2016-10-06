Prep football standings
MINNESOTA
At 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
Monticello 4-1
Chisago Lakes 3-2
Big Lake 1-4
Duluth East 1-4
Princeton 1-4
North Branch 0-5
Today’s Games
Big Lake at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.
Chisago Lakes at Monticello
North Branch at Princeton
NORTHEAST RED
Cloquet 4-1
Grand Rapids 4-1
Hermantown 4-1
Proctor 4-1
Hibbing 2-3
Duluth Denfeld 1-4
Today’s Games
Hibbing at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 6 p.m.
Hermantown at Grand Rapids
Proctor at Cloquet
NORTHEAST WHITE
Eveleth-Gilbert 4-1
Two Harbors 4-1
Greenway/NK 3-1
Virginia 1-4
International Falls 0-5
Today’s Games
St. Agnes at Eveleth-Gilbert, 6 p.m.
International Falls at Virginia
Two Harbors at Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin
NORTHEAST BLUE
Aitkin 4-1
Mora 4-1
Crosby-Ironton 3-2
Moose Lake-WR 3-2
Pine City 1-4
Esko 0-5
Today’s Games
Pine City at Esko, 5 p.m.
Moose Lake-Willow River at Crosby-Ironton
Mora at Aitkin
NORTHEAST SILVER
Hinckley-Finlayson 5-0
Braham 3-2
Chisholm 3-2
Rush City 3-2
Deer River 2-3
Barnum 1-4
East Central 1-4
Mesabi East 1-4
Today’s Games
Braham at East Central
Chisholm at Rush City
Hinckley-Finlayson at Barnum
Mesabi East at Deer River
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 5-0
Floodwood 3-2
South Ridge 3-2
McGregor 2-3
Wrenshall 2-3
Carlton 0-5
Today’s Games
Carlton at Cromwell-Wright
South Ridge at McGregor
Wrenshall at Floodwood
DISTRICT 9 BLUE
Ely 4-0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-1
Silver Bay 2-2
Cook County 2-3
Today’s Games
Ely at Siren, 6 p.m.
Isle at Cook County
Silver Bay at Mountain Iron-Buhl
DISTRICT 9 RED
North Woods 5-0
Bigfork 3-2
Northeast Range 2-3
Kelliher-Northome 1-4
Littlefork-Big Falls 0-5
Today’s Games
North Woods at Bigfork
Kelliher/Northome at Lake of the Woods
Littlefork-Big Falls at Northeast Range
WISCONSIN
(Overall records in parentheses)
BIG RIVERS
Menomonie (6-1) 5-0
Chippewa Falls (5-2) 4-1
Rice Lake (5-2) 3-2
Hudson (5-2) 3-2
Superior (5-2) 3-2
Eau Claire Memorial (4-3) 2-3
River Falls (1-6) 0-5
Eau Claire North (0-7) 0-5
Today’s Games
Rice Lake at Superior
Eau Claire North at River Falls
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial
HEART O’NORTH
Chetek (6-1) 4-1
Hayward (6-1) 4-1
Northwestern (5-2) 4-1
Bloomer (5-2) 3-2
Cumberland (3-4) 3-2
Ladysmith (2-5) 1-4
Spooner (1-6) 1-4
Barron (0-7) 0-5
Today’s Games
Northwestern at Cumberland
Barron at Chetek
Hayward at Bloomer
Spooner at Ladysmith
OTHERS
Ashland 1-6
Today’s Game
Ashland at Lakeland