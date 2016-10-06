Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune Today at 10:01 p.m.

    MINNESOTA

    At 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 4-1

    Chisago Lakes 3-2

    Big Lake 1-4

    Duluth East 1-4

    Princeton 1-4

    North Branch 0-5

    Today’s Games

    Big Lake at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.

    Chisago Lakes at Monticello

    North Branch at Princeton

    NORTHEAST RED

    Cloquet 4-1

    Grand Rapids 4-1

    Hermantown 4-1

    Proctor 4-1

    Hibbing 2-3

    Duluth Denfeld 1-4

    Today’s Games

    Hibbing at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 6 p.m.

    Hermantown at Grand Rapids

    Proctor at Cloquet

    NORTHEAST WHITE

    Eveleth-Gilbert 4-1

    Two Harbors 4-1

    Greenway/NK 3-1

    Virginia 1-4

    International Falls 0-5

    Today’s Games

    St. Agnes at Eveleth-Gilbert, 6 p.m.

    International Falls at Virginia

    Two Harbors at Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin

    NORTHEAST BLUE

    Aitkin 4-1

    Mora 4-1

    Crosby-Ironton 3-2

    Moose Lake-WR 3-2

    Pine City 1-4

    Esko 0-5

    Today’s Games

    Pine City at Esko, 5 p.m.

    Moose Lake-Willow River at Crosby-Ironton

    Mora at Aitkin

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 5-0

    Braham 3-2

    Chisholm 3-2

    Rush City 3-2

    Deer River 2-3

    Barnum 1-4

    East Central 1-4

    Mesabi East 1-4

    Today’s Games

    Braham at East Central

    Chisholm at Rush City

    Hinckley-Finlayson at Barnum

    Mesabi East at Deer River

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 5-0

    Floodwood 3-2

    South Ridge 3-2

    McGregor 2-3

    Wrenshall 2-3

    Carlton 0-5

    Today’s Games

    Carlton at Cromwell-Wright

    South Ridge at McGregor

    Wrenshall at Floodwood

    DISTRICT 9 BLUE

    Ely 4-0

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-1

    Silver Bay 2-2

    Cook County 2-3

    Today’s Games

    Ely at Siren, 6 p.m.

    Isle at Cook County

    Silver Bay at Mountain Iron-Buhl

    DISTRICT 9 RED

    North Woods 5-0

    Bigfork 3-2

    Northeast Range 2-3

    Kelliher-Northome 1-4

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-5

    Today’s Games

    North Woods at Bigfork

    Kelliher/Northome at Lake of the Woods

    Littlefork-Big Falls at Northeast Range

    WISCONSIN

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    BIG RIVERS

    Menomonie (6-1) 5-0

    Chippewa Falls (5-2) 4-1

    Rice Lake (5-2) 3-2

    Hudson (5-2) 3-2

    Superior (5-2) 3-2

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-3) 2-3

    River Falls (1-6) 0-5

    Eau Claire North (0-7) 0-5

    Today’s Games

    Rice Lake at Superior

    Eau Claire North at River Falls

    Hudson at Chippewa Falls

    Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial

    HEART O’NORTH

    Chetek (6-1) 4-1

    Hayward (6-1) 4-1

    Northwestern (5-2) 4-1

    Bloomer (5-2) 3-2

    Cumberland (3-4) 3-2

    Ladysmith (2-5) 1-4

    Spooner (1-6) 1-4

    Barron (0-7) 0-5

    Today’s Games

    Northwestern at Cumberland

    Barron at Chetek

    Hayward at Bloomer

    Spooner at Ladysmith

    OTHERS

    Ashland 1-6

    Today’s Game

    Ashland at Lakeland

    Explore related topics:sportsprepsFootball
    Advertisement