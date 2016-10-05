Duluth East junior Brynne Hauer already has competed at the state girls tennis tournament three times, including twice as an individual, but there was something extra special in 2013 when the entire team made it.

The quest to qualify again begins Monday when the third-seeded Greyhounds host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the first round of the Section 7AA team competition.

“I would love to get back to state with the team again,” Hauer said. “It was a really great experience for everyone, and it’s obviously comforting to have all your friends there. We spend a lot of time together, so we get to know each other really well. They’re awesome.”

Making that 2013 state trip even more memorable was the fact that Hauer’s older sister, Elise, was a member of that Greyhounds squad. Elise is now a sophomore tennis player at St. Scholastica. The sisters are the daughters of former Minnesota Duluth and longtime NHL defenseman Brett Hauer, but tennis always has been their sport.

“I started playing tennis when I was pretty young and just fell in love with it,” Brynne said. “It’s a lifetime sport, for sure, and a family sport.”

East won 11 straight Section 7AA team titles from 1985 through 1995 but then went on a drought. That skid was snapped three years ago when the Greyhounds wrested the title away from six-time defending section champion Elk River.

Princeton has taken the past two section titles but East coach Lee Kruger thinks Elk River might be the team in the way of the Greyhounds’ goal of a state trip.

“That’s always the goal,” Kruger said, laughing.

Brynne Hauer played singles and doubles this year but will again team with freshman Shay Callaway to try to make it back to the state meet, where they went 0-2. Brynne likes the individual aspect of singles, but also loves the team aspect of doubles, being able to

support your teammate and friend. She leads the Greyhounds in their traditional team cheer before every match.

“Brynne is a good utility player, because she can do both singles and doubles,” Kruger said. “She just goes wherever we ask her to go. She always says, ‘Wherever you need me, coach,’ and that’s exactly what I need to hear. She’s always team first.”

Eighth-grader Aili Hietala and Callaway were East’s No. 1 and 2 singles players this year but Hauer isn’t far off. Her older sister was a six-year letterwinner for the Greyhounds, and she will be, too.

“It’s nice to get those kids coming through for six years. It certainly makes my job easier,” Kruger said. “We’ve got the young guns, but Brynne is in the mix, too. Brynne is a little bit streaky, but when she’s on, no one can beat her. She’s got a big forehand, groundstrokes, volleys, she’s got all the tools. When she’s confident, she is really, really tough to beat. Their dad was known for hockey, but between her and her sister, tennis has certainly taken over.”

The closest the girls ever came to hockey was figure skating.

Parents Brett and Hilaire have a tremendous amount of love and respect for tennis. They rarely miss one of Brynne’s matches, and they still occasionally challenge the sisters on the court.

Advantage sisters.

“It’s usually Elise and I against the parents,” Brynne said, laughing. “I’d say we win most of the time just because my parents aren’t exactly in shape as much as they have been in the past. We have fun with it.”

Through her father’s travels as a professional hockey player, the Hauer sisters had a unique upbringing. Brynne was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and also lived in Switzerland and Russia.

But after all those travels, Duluth was always home. Brynne Hauer is considering going to college here. While she has interest in the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State, she said reuniting with her sister at St. Scholastica is a definite possibility.

“Elise comes home to see us a lot, and getting to see our dog, Mabel, is just a plus,” Brynne said. “I’d love to join her at St. Scholastica, but I’ve still got a year to go. A lot could change, but we’ll see.”

Prep Newsmaker: Brynne Hauer

Prep status: Duluth East junior

Age: 16

Sports: Tennis

GPA: 3.75

School activities: Key Club and Hound Pack leader, where upperclassmen help orientate incoming freshmen

Family: Father, Brett; mother, Hilaire; sister Elise, 19

Pet: Mabel (golden retriever)

Face-to-face with Brynne Hauer

If I could meet one person – dead or alive – who would it be? Serena Williams

If school were closed today, I would: Stay at home with Mabel (her dog), hang out with family and eat pizza

Fear or phobia: Clowns are always a little creepy

One thing most people don’t know about me: I was born in Canada (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

My ideal vacation: Anywhere warm (to her which her coach said, “You’re in the wrong state, kid.”)

Pet peeve: People constantly clicking their pens in school

Last website I visited: Infinite Campus, part of Duluth Public Schools

If I had a million dollars, I’d buy: Plane tickets to travel, and a lot of stuff for Mabel

The toughest athlete I’ve competed against: Girls on our team, including our No. 1 and 2 singles, Aili Hietala and Shay Callaway

Hobbies: I sing in our choir at school and at Holy Rosary

Favorite singer: Adele

Car I drive: 2016 Nissan Rogue

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s lasagna (Dad does the grilling, which is good, too)

At the top of my bucket list is: Skydiving

If you could star in any type of movie, what genre would it be: Horror

Best postgame meal: Pasta

Social media of choice: Instagram