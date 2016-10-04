Prep report: Greyhounds outlast Spartans in 5

Duluth East received 17 kills from Grace Mitchell and outlasted Superior 3-2 in high school volleyball Tuesday night in Superior.

Kirstin Cotter added 28 set assists and Maya Callaway totaled 44 digs for the Greyhounds (9-5), who won 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11. They have alternated wins and losses over their past seven matches, since a 6-2 start.

Chloe Wilson had 16 kills for the Spartans.

Boys soccer

Duluth Denfeld 2, Superior 1

The Hunters (10-4) won their fourth straight, this one a Lake Superior Conference tilt in Superior, where Caden Rathke scored twice to propel the visitors.

Duluth Marshall 2, Proctor 1

The Hilltoppers peppered Rails goalkeeper Teran Lind, but could only muster two goals — from Conner Johnson and Griffin Pichetti — en route to the LSC victory at home.

Lind ended the night with 13 saves, while Maddux Baggs tallied three for Marshall (5-8-2).

Girls soccer

Esko 2, Duluth Denfeld 0

Jackie Erkkila’s first-half goals six minutes apart spurred the visiting Eskomos (8-6-1) to a blanking of the Hunters (6-7) at Public Schools Stadium.

Esko’s Macy Sunnarborg made eight saves.

Girls golf

Northwestern’s Maki advances to state

Northwestern junior Kendra Maki fired an 18-over-par 90 at Monday’s Division 2 sectional meet at Hayward Golf Course to qualify for the state meet.

The top two teams — in this case, Hayward and Spooner — advance, plus the top three individuals not on those teams. Maki finished ninth overall, 11 shots behind medalist Lauren Tremblay of Hayward.

Wisconsin’s state meet is next week at University Ridge in Madison.