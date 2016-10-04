Prep summaries

At Hatchery Creek County Park

Individuals

1. Maury Miller, A, 18:07; 2. Walker Miller, A, 18:08.1; 3. Gavin Faountaine, C, 18:55; 4. Gavin Martell, D, 19:01.5; 5. Connor Berg, L, 19:19.2.

Girls

Teams

1. Northwestern, 38; 2. Hayward, 92; 3. Cameron, 98; 4. Ashland, 124; 5. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 160; 6. Cumberland, 165; 7. Barron, 192; 8. Shell Lake, 194; 9. Spooner, 197; 10. Bloomer, 224; 11. Washburn, 233.

Individuals

1. Amy Wallis, A, 21:50; 2. Abby Nelson, N, 22:40; 3. Emily Freagon, B, 22:52.2; 4. Kalli Parks, CW, 23:02.7; 5. Nel Hanson, H, 23:24.2.

girls golf

Monday’s Late Results

Wisconsin Subsectionals

Division 1

At Eau Claire Memorial

Teams

Eau Claire Memorial 24, Menomonie 18, Hudson 10, Eau Claire North 8, New Richmond 8, River Falls 4, Chippewa Falls 2, Superior 0.

Division 2

At Lakeland

Teams

Antigo 18, Pacelli 18, Lakeland 14, Ashland 8, Medford 8, Newman Catholic 8, Columbus Catholic 2, Assumption 0, Phillips 0.

boys soccer

Duluth Denfeld 1-1—2

Superior 1-0—1

First half — 1. DD, Caden Rathke (Keegan Chastey), 4th minute; 2. S, Eddy O’Brien (Maverick Peterson), 11th.

Second half — 3. DD, Rathke, 62nd.

Saves — James Faynik, DD, 2; Cal Berti, S, 5.

Proctor 1-0—1

Duluth Marshall 2-0—2

First half — 1. DM, Conner Johnson (Peyton Marshak), 13th; 2. DM, Griffin Pichetti (Keelan Golat), 15th; 3. P, Will Palokangas, 37th.

Second half — No scoring.

Saves — Maddux Baggs, DM, 3; Teran Lind, P, 13.

Monday’s Late Result

Hibbing-Chisholm 1-1-0-0—2

Grand Rapids 1-1-0-0—2

No scoring summary available.

Saves — Michael Kubena, HC, 9; Devon Mackey, GR, 5.

girls soccer

Cloquet-Carlton 2-1—3

Proctor 2-0—2

First half — 1. CC, Kendra Kelly (Kiana Bender), 1st minute; 2. CC, Kelly (Brittney Bushman), 3rd; 3. P, Abby Haugen, 25th; 4. P, Alison Schubitzke, 37th.

Second half — 5. C, Bushman (Kelly), 48th.

Saves — Kat Welman, C, 7; Kayla Little, P, 7.

Esko 2-0—2

Duluth Denfeld 0-0—0

First half — 1. Jackie Erkkila, 27th; 2. Erkkila (Paige Hill), 33rd.

Second half — No scoring.

Saves — Macy Sunnarborg, E, 8; Kirsten Kelly, DD, 12.

Duluth Marshall 4-2—6

Grand Rapids 0-1—1

First half — 1. DM, Maren Friday (Victoria Thorson), 5th; 2. DM, Friday (Thorson), 8th; 3. DM, Anna Eyer (Jazlyn Mackey), 16th; 4. DM, Thorson (Friday), 39th.

Second half — 5. DM, Friday (Rachel DeWitte), 43rd; 6. DM, Gianna Kneepkens (Bella Kartch), 70th; 7. GR, own goal, 80th.

Saves — Anna Thickens, DM, 4; Jessica Jahn, DM, 1; Andrea Kemppainen, GR 8.

girls swimming

Duluth Denfeld 101, Proctor-Hermantown 79

200 medley relay — Duluth Denfeld (Erin Rudd, Keeli Gustafson, Maggie Kaptonak, Hannah Feyen), 2:05.29; 200 freestyle — Kaptonak, DD, 2:19.03; 200 individual medley — Feyen, DD, 2:33.74; 50 freestyle — Hannah Ewer, PH, 27.25; 1-meter diving — Shelby Johnson, DD, 172.55; 100 butterfly — Rudd, DD, 1:06.34; 100 freestyle — Kaptonak, DD, 1:01.29; 500 freestyle — Samantha Mullvain, PH, 6:31.38; 200 freestyle relay — Duluth Denfeld (Rudd, Lindsay Johnson, Gracie Anderson, Feyen), 1:52.31; 100 backstroke — Ariel Carlson, PH, 1:12.58; 100 breaststroke — Kayla Nelson, DD, 1:16.78; 400 freestyle relay — Duluth Denfeld (Kaptonak, Johnson, Nelson, Feyen), 4:12.76.

Hibbing 110, Mesabi East 76

200 medley relay — Hibbing (Ashley Hadrava, Natalie Skorich, Maria Wangensteen, Meghan Minne), 2:01.21; 200 freestyle — Anna Johnson, ME, 2:08.94; 200 individual medley — Hadrava, H, 2:27.82; 50 freestyle — Minne, H, 25.81; 1-meter diving — Nyah Adams, H, 213; 100 butterfly — Megan Brown, H, 1:06.80; 100 freestyle — Minne, H, 55.66; 500 freestyle — Haylee Pahule, H, 5:55.57; 200 freestyle relay — Hibbing (Hadrava, Maya Ziemba, Brooke Thronson, Minne), 1:45.79; 100 backstroke — Hannah Nygaard, ME, 1:09.86; 100 breaststroke — Ava Hill, ME, 1:16.46; 400 freestyle relay — Mesabi East (Lindsey Luke, Isabelle Kalb, Ava Hill, Johnson), 4:00.21.

Duluth East 57, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 37

200 yard medley — Duluth East (Kaiya Smith, Emily Pearson, Annika Jarvela, Emma Anderson), 2:07.27; 200 freestyle — Faith Carlson, CEC, 2:12.40; 200 individual medley — Hazel Kemp, DE, 2:30.09; 50 freestyle — Makayla Suominen, CEC, 24.53; 100 butterfly — Harriet Anderson, DE, 1:12.00; 100 freestyle — Suominen, CEC, 54.50; 500 freestyle — Smith, DE, 6:00.12; 200 freestyle relay — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Carlson, Rachel Gorski, Elizabeth House, Suominen), CEC, 1:47.96; 100 backstroke — Kemp, DE, 1:13.97; 100 breaststroke — Gorski, CEC, 1:19.76; 400 freestyle relay — Duluth East (Addeline Swor, Kemp, Anderson, Pearson), 4:04.07.

girls tennis

Duluth Marshall 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

Singles — Rose Lundquist, CEC, def. Erica Anderson 6-4, 7-6, 6-1; Whitley Graysmark, DM, def. Lindsey Lamirande 6-1, 6-2; Elley Graysmark, DM, def. Michelle Jokinen 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Courtney Brandt, DM, def. Autumn Moynan 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles — Claire Boettcher/Helaina Orn, DM, def. Ally Martin/Courtney Beaupre 6-3, 6-2; Bijou Towne/Morgan Granada, CEC, def. Alayah Johnson-Jennings/Emily Casey 6-2, 6-3; Alexis Roseth/Josie Fobbe, DM, def. Erin Genereau/Nicole Blatchford 6-4, 4-6, (10-6).

Monday’s Late Results

Wisconsin Sectionals

Division 2

At Hayward Golf Club

Teams

Top 2 Advance to State

1. Hayward, 335; 2. Spooner, 349; 3. Northwestern, 391; 4. Baldwin-Woodville, 392; 5. Ellsworth, 395; 6. Ladysmith, 399; 7. Amery, 433; 8. Osceola, 457.

Individuals

1. Lauren Tremblay, Hayward, 79; 2. Dani DeWitt, Spooner, 82; 3. (tie) Kennedy Patrick, Hayward, and Emily Neff, Hayward, 335; 5. Gabby Tremblay, Hayward, 86.

Also qualified: 9. Kendra Maki, Northwestern, 90.

volleyball

Carlton def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 — C (16-7): Taylor Nelson 12K; Abby Mickle 12K; Alaina Bennett 8K; Brynne Mickle 36SA.

Cook County def. Floodwood 25-19, 25-12, 25-22 — F: Ryann Koivisto 6K; Mikayla Koivisto 6K, 11D; Alexis Stokke 11D. CC: Meredith Sutton 16K, 16D; Tarin Hanson 22SA; Reilly Wahlers 7K; Alyssa Lashinski 15D; Raina Ryden 17D.

Deer River def. Eveleth Gilbert 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 — DR: Devanee Tibbetts 16SA, 15D; Hope Schjenken 13K; Myla Anttila 5K; Maria Herfindahl 6K; Michaela Fairbanks 5AS 12D. EG: Sara Coldagelli 12D; Avery Straughter 7K.

Duluth East def. Superior 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11— DE: Grace Mitchell 17K; Daisy Hoops 8K; Maya Callaway 44D, 5AS; Brook Huusko 25D; Kirstin Cotter 28SA; Audrey Beaudry 14SA. S: Chloe Wilson 16K; Hannah Hughes 21D; Hannah Kolanczyk 5K, 7B; Autumn Siers 14SA; Makenzie Stariha 13SA, 6K; Payton Shuster 22D; Caleigh Jensen 17D.

Esko def. Cromwell-Wright 25-23, 25-16, 29-27 — CW: Bailey Gronner 15K; Taya Hakamaki 24SA, 12D; Alyssa Hoff 12D. E: Taylor Robinson 31SA, 10D; Judy Wagemaker 15D, 9k; Marais Houser 21D; Bryanna Wefel 5K; Bridget Yellin 8K; Taiya Gregg 6K.

Grand Rapids def. Virginia 25-15, 26-24, 25-17 — V: Lexi Ahrens 19K, 12D; Jada Williams 10D.

Greenway def. Mesabi East 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 — G: Alex Sanderson 9K; Claire Vekich 12K, 4AS; Erin Gustason 30SA; Maggie Vekich 10D.

Hibbing def. Cloquet 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 — H: Alissa Siekkinen 8K, 2AS; Ashley Daniels 9K, 7D; Emily Gardeski 6K, 2AS; Hunter Sundvall 13D; Kylah Lind 8K, 4B; Mallery Lind 8K, 28SA. C: Morgan Walsh 7K, 12D; Alahna Ninneman 8K; Payton Anderson 7AS; Callie Holm 18D.

International Falls def. Chisholm 25-14, 25-22, 25-22 — C: Emily Anderson 17SA; Emily Berg 5K; Katelyn Larson 14D. IF: Bailey Milette 6K; Emma Gilbert 7K; Jena Sullivan 9K; Janet Humbert 4AS; Bianca Carlson 28SA, 4AS; Lauren Rautio 21D.

Ladysmith def. Northwestern 25-9, 25-15, 25-16 — NW: Sara Lahti 7K; Meggan Lind 14SA; Brooke Ogren 11D.

Northeast Range def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 — NER: Maree Poppenhagen 39SA; Sophie Lenz 19K, 14D; Lori Huseby 15K, 19D, 2B; Lyric Johnson 8K, 7D.

Pine City def. Barnum 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 — B: Jessica Bird 4K, 13D; Meghan Liimatainen 13SA; Emily Miletich 3B; Aleah Orlowski 17D; Lea Peterson 13D.

South Ridge def. McGregor 25-7, 25-23, 25-10 — SR: Marriah Janke 11K; Celia Olesiak 5K; Delainie Bushbaum 6K.

Two Harbors def. Silver Bay 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 — TH: Ayla Lemke 16K, 16D; Tori Bott 12K; Alyssa Ruberg 30SA, 3AS. SB: Kayla Klofstad 18K, 17D; Hattie Koehler 26D; Brooke McMillen 6K, 9D.