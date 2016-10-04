Ken Sunnarborg bordered on incredulous when asked if he had some time to discuss Duluth Denfeld’s 1947 boys basketball state championship.

Could Sunnarborg spare a few minutes?

“Well, now that’s a loaded question,” he guffawed to a reporter last week. “I hope YOU have the time.”

The 87-year-old Sunnarborg, a starting guard for a Denfeld team that gripped the city’s imagination while winning three state tournament games in Minneapolis by a combined 10 points, then put his almost-encyclopedic mind to work.

“First of all, 440 high schools started out in March of 1947 — in sub-district, district and regional tournaments — to be in the final eight teams at Williams Arena (then named the University of Minnesota Field House) to play for the state championship,” Sunnarborg said. “One class, one state champion.”

Led by their all-senior starting five of Sunnarborg, Paul Nace, Larry Tessier, Eugene “Pug” Norlander and Rudy Monson, the Hunters survived the carnage. Both Sunnarborg and Norlander — two of the five players on the roster still living — credited first year-coach Lloyd Holm’s defensive acumen.

The 1946-47 club is part of the school’s latest Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Saturday.

The Hunters entered the postseason with three losses. They avenged one of them in the District 26 semifinals, a 53-37 win over Duluth Central in a contest Norlander called “probably our best game of the year.” Next was a 47-30 dispatching of Morgan Park that sent Denfeld to the Region 7 tournament in Hibbing. There, the Hunters clipped the host Bluejackets — another opponent they had lost to in the regular season — 35-32 before defeating Ely 55-39 in the final to secure the program’s first state berth.

It was the third time at state for Holm, who led Red Wing to consecutive runner-up finishes in 1940-41. His charges, meanwhile, went in bug-eyed. Fourth-ranked Denfeld was accustomed to playing in front of a few hundred fans.

“We went to Williams Arena and three nights, packed house — 15,000 people every night. You talk about pressure; that’s pressure,” Sunnarborg said. “We wondered what in the world. It was a marvel to us. Most of us had never even been to Minneapolis.”

They adjusted quickly and put a stop to Granite Falls’ 15-game winning streak with a 44-37 win in the quarterfinals. Monson, nicknamed the Blonde Bomber by News Tribune sportswriter Sid Peterson, scored 11 first-half points, Nace had 12 total and Denfeld received quality bench play to set up a showdown with top-ranked Mountain Lake.

Monson, who died in June 2011, was the godfather of current Hunters coach Jeff Nace, whose father, Paul, “set the team in motion,” according to Sunnarborg.

That’s what he did in the semifinals when the point guard gathered an offensive rebound and buried the game-winner, about a 15-foot jump shot, with 17 seconds remaining. Norlander, Denfeld’s homecoming king that year, called it a “cautious game” that was dominated by defense and timidity. The Hunters hung on, 30-29, marking the end of Mountain Lake’s winning streak at 24 games.

Crosby-Ironton was a 41-39 winner over Minneapolis Marshall that same day, setting up the state tournament’s first all-northern title tilt.

Denfeld already was 2-0 against the Rangers, but that meant little on March 29, 1947.

“Boy, had they improved when we played them at state,” Norlander said. “They were really hustling and pressing. It was a tough game. We were behind at the half before we got going in the second half.”

Monson tallied 22 points to lead the way and the Hunters, in front of 15,668 fans, denied Crosby-Ironton 46-44. Monson and Paul Nace were named All-State for their efforts in bringing the city its first high school basketball state championship.

The group returned to town the next afternoon, in three automobiles that were met by fans and family near Spirit Mountain. Together, they paraded down the hill. A frenzied crowd, including Mayor George Johnson, who would give the Hunters a key to the city, was waiting in the Denfeld parking lot. Certainly, many had to be holding that day’s 84-page News Tribune, the cover of which featured a blaring and above-the-fold headline: “Denfeld Defeats C-I For State Cage Crown.”

“Once we got into the regional tournament, and then to state, suddenly it wasn’t just Denfeld High School,” Sunnarborg said. “This was Duluth’s team and the whole city of Duluth was behind us.”

While it would be 54 years before another Denfeld squad qualified for state, it didn’t take long for Duluth to produce its second champ; Central was triumphant in 1950.

For Sunnarborg, the events of 69 years ago remain fresh, vivid.

“It’s something that you think about for a lifetime,” he said.

Saturday’s ceremony starts at 1 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

Also this weekend, Duluth East is celebrating its 2016 Hall of Fame class. That includes Kara Goucher, who, as Kara Wheeler, led the Greyhounds to four consecutive Class AA cross country state championships before graduating in 1996. She also was the individual champ in 1993 and runner-up in 1994. After East, she was a two-time outdoor track and field national champion at the University of Colorado (3,000 and 5,000 meters), plus a cross country champion. Goucher then won a bronze medal (later upgraded to silver) in the 10,000-meter run at the 2007 world championships in Osaka, Japan, and competed in both the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

A ceremony to honor the five-person class takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ordean Stadium.