Prep report: CEC tops Hermantown in girls soccer rematch

Brittany Bushman scored a goal and assisted on another as Cloquet-Carlton avenged an earlier defeat to Hermantown and beat the Hawks 2-1 in a Lake Superior Conference high school girls soccer game Saturday in Cloquet.

Goalkeeper Brandi Nelson made nine saves for the Lumberjacks (9-3-2 overall, 4-2 LSC).

Kennedy Lucia netted the lone goal for Hermantown (7-3-1, 3-1).

Esko 2, East Grand Forks 0

Terryn McColley and Jackie Erkkila scored first-half goals to back Macy Sunnarborg’s four-save shutout in the Eskomos’ home win.

Boys soccer

Hermantown 0, CEC 0

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Jay Boder (10 saves) and Hermantown’s A.J. Harris (six saves) were the stars of the LSC rivals’ double-overtime tie at Cloquet.

The Hawks are 8-1-3 overall and lead the conference at 6-0-1.

Duluth Denfeld 6,

North Branch 0

Six players scored goals as the Hunters cruised to the nonconference win at Public Schools Stadium.

Football

Proctor 30, Duluth Denfeld 12

John Aase caught a pair of touchdown passes from John Pioro to lead the Rails to the Northeast Red Subdistrict home win Friday night.

Pioro was 5-for-12 for 102 passing yards.

Montrell McMillan had 42 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Hunters, while Jacob Herold rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Proctor 6-7-7-10—30

Duluth Denfeld 6-6-0-0—12

DD — Montrell McMillian 45 run (conversion failed)

P — John Asse 19 pass from John Pioro (kick failed)

DD — Jacob Herold 2 run (conversion failed)

P — Aase 30 pass from Pioro (Aase kick)

P — Dakota Ellis-Ciaccio 31 run (Aase kick)

P — Aase 29 field goal

P — Cody Hampton 8 run (Aase kick)

Grand Rapids 57, Hibbing 14

Gavin Kushel ran for a pair of rushing touchdowns as the visiting Thunderhawks scored 30 unanswered points in the second quarter to down the Bluejackets in a Northeast Red game Friday night.

Grand Rapids scored three TDs off Hibbing turnovers.

Grand Rapids 14-30-6-7—57

Hibbing 14-0-0-0—14

GR — Cole Brainerd 87 kickoff return (Grant Hengrenes kick)

H — Joe Flaten 90 kickoff return (kick failed)

GR — Ty LeCrone 43 run (Hengrenes kick)

H — Travis Carruth 3 run (Anthony Kanipes pass from Carruth)

GR — Brody Holm 1 run (Hengrenes kick)

GR — Safety

GR — LeCrone 62 pass from Tyler Baird (Hengrenes kick)

GR — Gavin Kuschel 42 run (Holm run)

GR — Kermit Goins 8 run (kick failed)

GR — Kuschel 29 run (kick failed)

GR — Ethan Panchyshyn 25 run (Hengrenes kick)

Chisholm 28,

Mesabi East 16

Skylar Sundquist connected with Eli Sundquist on a 95-yard touchdown pass as the host Bluestreaks topped the Giants on Friday night.

Levi Skelton had 108 rushing yards on 23 carries for Mesabi East.

Mesabi East 0-0-0-16—16

Chisholm 6-16-6-0—28

C — Eli Sundquist 95 pass from Skyler Appleman (run failed)

C — Harrison Reinke fumble recovery (Reinke run)

C — Reinke 55 pass from Sundquist (Zack Skurla pass from Collin Howard)

C — Tyler Copeland 43 run (run failed)

ME — John Grivette 1 run (Levi Skalton run)

ME — Devin Anderson 15 pass from Tyler Baribeau (Grivette run)

Ely 62, Hill City/Northland 8

Josh Heiman rushed for 208 yards on 18 carries and Matt Gerzin ran for 197 rushing yards as the Timberwolves rolled to the easy win Friday night at Hill City.

Augie Richter recorded 10 tackles for the Timberwolves (5-0).

Ely 20-14-13-15—62

Hill City/Northland 0-0-8-0—9

E — Josh Heiman 51 run (run failed)

E — Heiman 15 run (run failed)

E — Blaise Lah 45 run (Heiman run)

E — Carter Gualke 2 run (run failed)

E — Heiman 5 run (Gualke run)

HCN — Coleman 78 pass from Koeval (run)

E — Matt Gerzin 78 run (Felipe Reis kick)

E — Nate Netiffee 3 run (Eli Conoway run)

E — Conoway 2 run (Reis kick)