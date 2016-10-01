Prep summaries
boys soccer
Duluth Marshall 0-0—0
Chisago Lakes Area 1-1—2
Hermantown 0-0-0-0—0
Cloquet-EC 0-0-0-0—0
First half — No scoring.
Second half — No scoring.
First overtime — No scoring.
Second overtime — No scoring.
Saves — A.J. Harris, H, 6; Jay Boder, CEC, 10.
North Branch 0-0—0
Duluth Denfeld 2-4—6
First half — 1. DD, Filip Bjorstrand (Jon Faynik), 10th minute; 2. DD, Brady Bastyr (Paul Foldesi), 11th.
Second half — 3. DD, Jake Marciniak (Braden Emanuelson), 49th; 4. Peter Foldesi (Tim Pryzbyl), 57th; Ben Gibson (Keegan Chastey), 69th; Maison Oliver (Gibson), 74th.
Saves — Tyler Wilcox, NB, 7; James Foldesi, DD, 1; Eric Gibson, DD, 0.
Grand Rapids 1, East Grand Forks 1
Hibbing-Chisholm 3, Crookston 0
Friday’s Late Results
Ashland 1-1—2
Merrill 2-1—3
girls soccer
East Grand Forks 0-0—0
Esko 2-0—2
First half — 1. E, Terryn McColley (Karlie Kulas), 2nd minute; 2. E, Jackie Erkkila (Kulas), 10th.
Second half — No scoring.
Saves — McKenzie Whalen, EGF, 10; Macy Sunnarborg, E, 4.
Hermantown 0-1—1
Cloquet-Carlton 2-0—2
First half — 1. CC, Sylvie Deters (Brittany Bushman), 4th minute; 2, CC, Bushman (Erin Turner), 26th.
Second half — 3. H, Kennedy Lucia, 67th.
Saves — Brandi Nelson, CC, 9; Carly Zierden, H, 7.
Chisago Lakes 8, Duluth Denfeld 0
Minnetonka 2, Duluth East 1
girls tennis
Superior 4, Ashland 3
Singles — Taylor Vyskocil, A, def. Madisen Myer 6-1, 7-5; Sydney Vyskocil, A, def. Creede McClellan 6-2, 6-0; Mystic Raddatz, S, def. Kylie Rackouski 6-0, 6-4; Connie Rickman, A, def. Emma Ferrando 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Allie Thul/Hannah Thul, S, def. Amanda Lashbrook/Sam Adair, 6-0, 6-1; Desiree Jensen/Madelyn Graham, S, def. Jaida Larson/Alphia Korpela 7-5, 6-4; Aili Eibon/Angel Raddatz, S, def. Sophia Root/Kieren Nortunen 6-1, 6-3.
Volleyball
Two Harbors Invitational
Silver Bay def. Two Harbors 25-21, 14-25, 15-12
Proctor def. Mesabi East 28-30, 25-16, 15-13
Cook County def. Mesabi East 25-13, 25-21
Silver Bay def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-17, 25-16
Cook County def. Proctor 25-23, 25-10
Two Harbors def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-11, 25-23
Championship — Cook County def. Silver Bay 25-7, 23-25, 15-9
Third place — Proctor def. Two Harbors 25-17, 25-16
Fifth place — Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mesabi East 11-25, 25-14, 15-11