Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 11:01 p.m.

    girls golf

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 2

    Monday’s Meet

    At Hayward Golf Club

    Northwestern at sectionals, 9 a.m.

    Girls tennis

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday, Oct. 6

    Play-in Match

    No. 5 Mora at No. 4 Crosby-Ironton

    Monday, Oct. 10

    Subsection Semifinals

    North

    At Virginia

    No. 4 Duluth Marshall at No. 1 Virginia, 4 p.m.

    No. 3 Aitkin at No. 2 Eveleth-Gilbert, 4 p.m.

    South

    Crosby-Ironton/Mora winner at No. 1 Pine City, 4 p.m.

    No. 3 Pierz at No. 2 Pequot Lakes, 4 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Monday’s Matches

    At Eau Claire Memorial

    Superior at subsectionals, 9 a.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Monday’s Matches

    At Lakeland

    Ashland at subsectionals, 9 a.m.

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness