Ellyssa Peterson (right) of Greenway Nashwauk chases Caitlin Covington of Perham during the girls’ Class A meet at the 66th Swain Invitational. Peterson placed fifth, Covington fourth. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Cloquet’s Isaac Boedigheimer nears the finish line at the 66th Swain Invitational on Saturday. He finished second in the Class AA meet.

Runners enter a left turn shortly after the start of the boys Class A race at the Swain Invitational on Saturday in Duluth. Photos by Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Cloquet senior Isaac Boedigheimer set a high standard for himself at the Swain Invitational by winning the middle school race as an eighth-grader.

It portended a fruitful future at one of Minnesota’s largest high school cross-country meets, with Boedigheimer spending the next four years trying to replicate his 2012 triumph. He nearly turned the trick Saturday, running over matted-down green grass and beneath balmy blue skies at Enger Park Golf Course on his way to a second-place showing among Class AA boys.

The 66th Swain was Boedigheimer’s best, following successive fourth-place finishes. He was 16th as a freshman.

Boedigheimer, wearing his trademark lime green glasses and looking surprisingly fresh, ascended the course’s final hill — a modest one — to finish the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 45.7 seconds. Repeat winner Kevin Dado of Totino-Grace, impossible to miss in his bright pink shorts, breezed across in 16:19.5.

Boedigheimer was undeterred by the near-miss.

“I never expect to win,” he said. “That’s a mindset that I try not to get myself into. So I always just try to stay with the front pack and see what I can do, see what they can do, and whatever happens, happens.”

Dado didn’t give Boedigheimer much of a chance to hang around. The senior broke free early, navigated the course’s daunting collection of hills and produced a time that was improbably similar to his 2015 winning mark (16:19.8).

“He went out fairly early in the race and he just stayed there,” Boedigheimer said. “I tried to go with his pace, but it just didn’t happen.”

At the 2015 state meet, these two ran together. Boedigheimer was 32nd that afternoon, Dado 33rd.

Boedigheimer is a personable kid with an easy-going demeanor. Entering the final month of the season, he says he feels good, fit. There’s always room to improve, but Boedigheimer and the Lumberjacks appear well-positioned for the Oct. 27 Section 7AA meet in Princeton.

As a team, Cloquet was second Saturday, behind Mounds View.

Class A boys: Paron coming around

Last spring North Shore junior Jake Paron pulled both his IT bands — the ligaments that run down the outside of the thigh between the hip and shin — and missed the entire track and field campaign. He didn’t return to running until mid-July, and Paron’s recovery is far from complete.

But he’s getting stronger and starting to resemble the athlete he once was.

Proof of that came Saturday via a fifth-place performance in the Class A boys competition. Paron’s time was two seconds off his sophomore result — 16:47.5 vs. 16:45.8 — but he finished three spots higher. He’s coming around, thanks to daily physical therapy that lasts 30-40 minutes.

“Considering the setback, I’m definitely glad to be almost up to where I was last year,” Paron said.

He says the pain probably won’t ever fully disappear. For him, it’s about learning to manage it and listening to his body. The IT bands don’t bark during meets, but he feels them afterward.

“I probably won’t ever be back to running a race without having to deal with pain, so physical therapy is something I’ll have to do the rest of my running career,” Paron said. “I’m going to have to deal with pain. I’ve learned to block it out during races, just mentally, but after the races sometimes I can really feel it.”

Carl Kozlowski of Lake City was the top Class A boy at 16:22, which clipped Mora’s Michael Schwinghamer (16:23.2) in the closest ending of the afternoon.

Class AA girls: Weberg highlights East effort

Just a sophomore, Duluth East’s Molly Weberg was running her third Swain. She was 10th in Class AA, with a time of 19:47.9, helping the Greyhounds finish fourth overall.

That is a testament to the team’s depth, Weberg said. Three East runners were in the top 20, including Izzy Sutherland (17th, 20:16) and Lauren Dynek (20th, 20:31.4).

“I think we have a lot of depth, definitely more than last year,” said Weberg, who was seventh in 19:29.5 last fall. “Last year was more spread out and this year we’re more clumped together.”

Unfortunately, so is fellow Section 7AA foe Forest Lake, which claimed the team title handily. Three of the top seven runners were Rangers, led by winner Regan Duffy (18:55.6).

Weberg says it’s about continuing to improve entering the home stretch. The goal is to peak come section time.

“Forest Lake is definitely the top team right now, but we’ve closed the gap from last year,” she said.

Class A girls: GNK’s Peterson finishes fifth

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior Ellyssa Peterson likely summed up the prevailing feeling shared by just about everyone Saturday when she touted the looping course’s difficulty.

“Oh, my God, this is definitely the hardest course I’ve ever run,” she said. “It’s just mentally and physically challenging.”

After coming across fifth in the Class A girls race, Peterson assumed what was the default position for many runners. She took a seat beneath a tree, basking in the shade and the day’s cool breeze. She knew she probably would be cold shortly, but that was OK.

“It feels good right now,” Peterson said.

She, like so many others, doesn’t dwell on her place at an event on the first day of October. The prestigious Swain is a big deal, but she’s already thinking ahead to another state meet. Last year at St. Olaf College, Peterson was 11th, one place — and 1.2 seconds — behind Tierney Wolfgram of Math and Science Academy.

Saturday, Wolfgram was on a different level. She won in 18:24.7 and could have grabbed a bite to eat before her competitors joined her in the finishing chute. Brynnan Covington of Perham was second in 19:41.7.

Peterson was in fourth place before a late pass.

“I’m kind of mad about that, but I tried my hardest,” she said.

Carlton’s Erika Fox was seventh in 20:28, and Ely’s Erin Bianco was next in 20:30.9.