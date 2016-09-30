Cloquet ends Hermantown's winning streak

Cloquet’s offense might never be described as “pass-happy” — not now and certainly not in recent years — but the Lumberjacks are starting to realize the asset they have in junior quarterback Tim Pokornowski.

And coach Tom Lenarz is growing more comfortable letting Pokornowski air it out.

“That’s because he can,” Lenarz said simply following his football team’s 27-16 victory Friday that spoiled Hermantown’s homecoming on a brisk fall night at Corey Veech Memorial Field. “We recognized early on that he’s a special athlete, and we’re trying as coaches to learn to put him in better positions and maybe exploit some of that.”

Cloquet (4-1) entered the night averaging 344 rushing yards, but Pokornowski showed he’s ready to inject some balance into the attack. The 6-foot-1 slinger nearly doubled his season tally for passing yards, amassing 211 while completing 10 of 16 attempts. He hooked up with Joshua Bushey on a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then found Aahsan Maigag through the fog for a 52-yarder early in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

Pokornowski and Maigag, as well as fellow playmakers Spencer Wehr and Mitchell Gerlach, are juniors, highlighting a strong class and bright future for the Lumberjacks.

The first of Wehr’s two rushing touchdowns was a backbreaker for the Hawks. He bowled in from less than a yard out to make it 14-8 just before the gun sounded on the first half. The scoring drive was kept alive by a personal foul penalty against Hermantown that prolonged matters — and just when it looked like Cloquet’s march was about to stall.

“If you’re going to win big games, if you’re going to win a championship, you cannot have that kind of mistake,” Hawks coach Daryl Illikainen said. “It’s 8-8 going to the half there if we don’t make that mistake — punched a guy or pushed a guy or whatever happened. You have to keep your cool. And we didn’t, so now they’re up 14-8.”

Hermantown (4-1), ranked sixth in Class AAAA, appeared to seize control immediately after a lengthy intermission — in which senior QB T.J. Gamradt was honored as homecoming king. Maigag broke free for a 54-yard score, but the Lumberjacks were whistled for holding and, two plays later, forced to punt. Elliott Peterson was the beneficiary, receiving the high-arcing kick at his own 33-yard line and racing the length of the field to give the Hawks a 16-14 edge.

They couldn’t capitalize on the sudden turn of events, though.

And Cloquet didn’t wilt after watching what could have been a 21-8 cushion become a two-point deficit.

“These kids have been resilient this year,” Lenarz said. “That’s kind of been the hallmark of these guys; they just believe in themselves.”

Along those same lines, the Lumberjacks were coming off their first setback of the season, 14-7 last week at Grand Rapids. They bounced back beautifully Friday night in a contest between Section 7AAAA contenders.

“Coach just said you can’t dwell on the past,” Pokornowski said. “You have to keep moving forward. That’s what we did.”

Wehr earned some redemption with his second TD, which came in the third quarter. He had fumbled on the previous drive, inches from the Hermantown goal line. The Hawks couldn’t take advantage and promptly had a trick punt snuffed out by a sea of white jerseys. Wehr then went in from 4 yards out as the visitors regained the lead for good.

“I think we missed about three blocks on that attack punt,” Illikainen said. “That went right in our face.”

Hermantown saw its 16-game regular-season winning streak end. It started the week after a 2014 loss to Cloquet.

Wehr, who never stops driving his legs and, consequently, picks up a bunch of second-effort yards, led the Lumberjacks with 47 rushing yards. Jake Hausmann had 58 for the Hawks.

Cloquet 0-14-6-7—27

Hermantown 0-8-8-0—16

H — Jake Hausmann 6 run (Hausmann run)

C — Joshua Bushey 33 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Evan Pokornowski pass from Tim Pokornowski)

C — Spencer Wehr 1 run (kick failed)

H — Elliott Peterson 67 punt return (Hausmann run)

C — Wehr 4 run (run failed)

C — Aahsan Maigag 52 pass from T. Pokornowski (T. Pokornowski kick)